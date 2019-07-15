Agilent: Some Bolt-On M&A To Rejuvenate Growth

Appeal has to come from improved performance, but mostly from a lower valuation, as I like the long-term prospects of the shares.

Agilent has reached a deal to acquire BioTek in a +$1 billion deal which looks fair and boosts the overall growth profile of the company.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has made a bolt-on deal as it is buying some real growth with the purchase of BioTek Instruments in a deal which looks fair. As the bolt-on deal looks reasonable, can easily be financed, given the strong finances, and does provide a boost to organic growth rates, I recognise that valuations at large for Agilent look largely fair. At this level, I see shares trading around fair value as the appealing valuation has to come from a lacklustre share price performance from here onward.

Buying BioTek

Agilent has reached a deal to acquire privately-held BioTek Instruments in a $1.165 billion deal, although tax benefits have the potential to reduce the effective purchase price to $1.05 billion.

BioTek is a designer and manufacturer of innovative life science instruments. Products in the portfolio include cell imaging systems, washers, dispensers, stackers, and automated incubators. The company generated $162 million in sales last year with growth seen around 10% per annum. These numbers suggest an effective purchase price of 6.5 times sales as the company reported a 22 times EBITDA multiple as well, suggesting a contribution of about $48 million in EBITDA per annum.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year, with accretion seen at $0.02-0.04 per share in 2020. Upon the deal announcement, shares were down 2% to just below $72 per share, although the day of the announcement coincided with a fall in shares of pharmaceutical and related companies, and thus, we should not read too much into that reaction.

About The Business

Agilent has steadily transformed the business into a higher growth player, which it has done by moving the focus away from instruments towards consumables, among others, as operating margins have comfortably risen to levels in the low-twenties. Excess capital being generated is largely invested into M&A in order to continue to position the mix perfectly towards the growth.

Back in May, the company reported its second quarter results. Core revenue growth for the quarter was a bit lower at 4%. The company guided for full year sales of $5.105 billion, plus or minus $20 million, with non-GAAP earnings seen at $3.03-3.07 per share.

The company has 321 million shares outstanding, which currently trade at $71 per share, for a market value of $22.8 billion. Ahead of the latest deal, the company actually operated with a net cash position of about $0.2 billion, for an enterprise value of $22.6 billion. This means the company is valued at 4.4 times sales, suggesting that the latest purchase does come at a premium, yet 10% organic growth has the potential to provide a boost to the overall organic growth profile of the company. The deal will boost pro forma sales by about 3%, as 10% growth has the potential to boost organic growth for all of Agilent by some 30 basis points.

Based on a $48 million EBITDA contribution, while assuming 4% D&A charges in relation to sales, I peg EBIT at about $41 million. With an effective purchase price of $1.05 billion and net interest costs of 3%, I see incremental interest costs of $31 million. This makes for an earnings before tax contribution of $10 million. The $8 million after-tax earnings contribution does indeed come in at about two or three cents per share, in line with has been communicated by the company.

With earnings seen just above the $3 per share mark, I peg forward earnings multiples at around 23-24 times earnings, by no means cheap. At the same time, a 4.0-4.5% earnings yield looks compelling in this low interest rate environment, while a steady player like Agilent typically shows long-term steady growth. This is, in part, ensured by the positioning as well as a 20% sales exposure to China, securing long-term growth as well.

Fairly Valued, Appeal To Be Seen

Reality is that Agilent is on track to report core growth of 5.0-5.5% this year, which is a very decent organic growth rate. Like many companies, including peers of Agilent, shares have seen a very steady rise higher in recent years.

Trading at just $10 during the crisis, shares have steadily risen and traded in the mid-forties by the end of 2016, before nearly doubling again to levels in the eighties in spring of this year. Disappointing core sales growth for the first quarter of the year has resulted in shares having fallen to $71 at the moment, but even at these levels, valuations continue to be quite elevated.

Last time I updated my thesis on Agilent was two years ago, the summer of 2017. Shares traded at around $60 per share at the time when the company announced the acquisition of Cobalt, as I expressed my wish that the company would make more of these deals. That bolt-on deal looked very cheap, as core sales growth for Agilent at large came in at the high-single digits, much more impressive than current growth rates.

Trading at $60, with shares trading at 27 times earnings, I expressed my desire to build this world-class player at levels around $50, yet that dip has never come, although the $10 absolute return in the two years which followed was not particularly impressive as well. That being said, multiples have compressed a few times, yet growth has come down a bit as well. But I am still impressed with the long-term prospects of the business, and while I would be happy to pay a small premium over the market, I would be glad to buy the shares at 20 times earnings, working down to a targeted entry point at levels in the low-sixties.

