Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco's Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount

Roche and Spark Therapeutics agreed to extend the deadline for the takeover bid.

Merger activity remained steady last week with three new deals announced and one pending deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 101 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 7 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 44 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 77 Total Deal Size $1.09 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) by IBM (NYSE:IBM) on July 9, 2019. It took 253 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.92 11/30/2019 38.52% 101.88% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $5.94 12/31/2019 34.68% 74.90% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $5.08 $3.78 06/30/2019 34.42% -837.67% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $51.76 $40.1 09/30/2019 29.08% 137.84% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $98.05 04/30/2020 16.78% 21.12% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.15 $7.1 07/29/2019 14.77% 384.97% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.42 $3.89 01/31/2020 13.60% 24.82% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $112.05 12/31/2019 11.56% 24.96% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) $181.16 $165.85 03/31/2020 9.23% 12.96% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $64.4 07/31/2020 8.70% 8.31%

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLNX, PACB, CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold long positions in Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Celgene (CELG), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.