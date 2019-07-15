Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019

The Oakmark Fund's best contributing sectors during the second quarter were information technology and financials, which are our two largest sectors. Our worst contributing sectors were health care and energy.

We are value investors. In constructing portfolios for our clients, we seek out companies that we believe are trading in the market at significant discounts to their underlying value. These businesses must offer significant profit potential and be run by managers who think and act as owners.

The Oakmark Fund (MUTF:OAKMX) increased 3.2% for the second quarter of 2019, which lagged slightly behind the 4.3% gain for the S&P 500, the Fund's benchmark. The Fund benefited from Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) acquisition offer for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) and we sold our Anadarko holding following an increase of over 50% for the quarter. A significant decline in oil prices allowed us to replace Anadarko with three new exploration and production (E&P) companies. U.S.-focused E&Ps have meaningfully improved their capital efficiency profile through the oil downturn. We expect them to generate excess returns given their position at the low end of the global cost curve. All three of our new E&P holdings operate top-quality acreage in the premier U.S. onshore region (the Permian Basin), are led by returns-focused management teams and maintain strong balance sheets. We remind shareholders that energy holdings represent just 7% of the Fund, which is only slightly higher than the S&P 500 energy weighting of 5.2%, but our holdings have a higher level of operating leverage, which magnifies their impact on the Fund's performance.

The Oakmark Fund's best contributing sectors during the second quarter were information technology and financials, which are our two largest sectors. Our worst contributing sectors were health care and energy. The Fund's best contributing individual securities were Anadarko (+55%) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) (+24%) and the worst contributing securities were Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) (-24%) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) (-36%). Regeneron's stock price fell due to concerns around potential drug pricing regulation and new competition for their best-selling drug Eylea. We continue to believe Regeneron sets drug prices responsibly and we anticipate future growth from new drug launches and the company's strong R&D pipeline. Regeneron is valued at an attractive low-teens P/E when adjusting R&D to peer averages and adjusting SG&A for product launch costs.

During the quarter, we added new positions in Concho Resources, Diamondback Energy and EOG Resources.

Concho Resources Inc. ((NYSE:CXO) - $103.18)

Concho Resources, in our opinion, is one of the highest quality oil and gas producers in the U.S. and it maintains an enormous acreage position in the most attractive parts of the Permian Basin. This large inventory of future drilling locations should allow Concho to invest at high returns for years to come. The market is currently valuing this strategically attractive set of assets at a discount to recent private market transactions and below Permian peers on a per acre basis, despite the company's superior economics and strong management team. Concho has a long history of creating value for shareholders through both efficient operations and savvy capital allocation. We expect shareholders can once again be rewarded as the company develops and monetizes its acreage footprint.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. ((NASDAQ:FANG) - $108.97)

Diamondback Energy is an oil and gas producer with a high-quality acreage position located entirely in the Permian Basin. CEO Travis Stice and his management team have produced industry-leading returns by focusing on low-cost operations and best execution. We like the management team's focus on per share value and we believe the market doesn't appreciate Diamondback's acreage quality and drilling inventory following the company's acquisition of Energen. Diamondback is growing production 15% per year with a mid-single digit FCF yield and the business is valued at a significant discount to net asset value and historical per acre multiples.

EOG Resources, Inc. ((NYSE:EOG) - $93.16)

EOG Resources launched the U.S. oil production renaissance by applying fracturing technology to oil basins across North America. Because of this first-mover advantage, the company has typically paid far less than competitors for similar acreage positions. We believe that EOG's return-focused culture will continue to drive innovation and efficiency. The company expects that over 90% of the wells the company will drill over the next 10-12 years will generate economic returns at a $40 per barrel oil price. This low position on the cost curve makes EOG one of the lowest risk E&Ps, while the company's continued innovation (experimental plays, enhanced oil recovery and drilling technology investment) provides upside that few competitors can match.

William C. Nygren, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakmx@oakmark.com Kevin G. Grant, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakmx@oakmark.com