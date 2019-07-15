Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy

Overview

Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE: LMT) growth story in 2019 has been quite impressive thus far. Shares have rallied almost 40% in 2019 following strong first-quarter results. LMT has risen with other defense stocks amidst heightened global tensions while demand for LMT F-35 fighter jets and missiles continues to award the company with military contracts. Is it too late to buy LMT shares? Shareholders can expect LMT to continue outperforming the market due to three key factors. One, the company continues to improve profitability and cash flow, eventually leading to significant capital returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Second, the company’s strong product portfolio headlined by the F-35 continues to be complemented by a rise in demand in LMT’s missile, helicopter, and satellite systems. Finally, international tensions backed by a domestic agenda supporting higher defense spending will continue to propel revenue and earnings thanks to heightened interest in hypersonic technology. Analysts indicate that LMT is set to increase profits by at least 14% annually over the next five years which translates to a forward PEG ratio at less than 1, therefore representing a great buying opportunity below $370 per share. Expect LMT shares to reach the $390 to $400 range by year-end 2019.

The Success of 2019

LMT has greatly outperformed the 6.89% YTD return of the S&P 500 in 2019. So far in 2019, LMT shares have increased as earnings continue to outperform bolstered by heightened growth prospects. The biggest rise came in April following an outstanding first quarter:

EPS of $5.99 versus estimated EPS of $4.34.

Revenue of $14.3 billion versus estimated revenue of $12.52 billion.

YoY revenue growth of +40%.

Revised guidance of $20.35 EPS versus previous $19.58 EPS consensus.

Revised guidance of $58.25 billion in revenue versus previous $56.81 billion in revenue consensus.

A key feature included the fact that every one of LMT’s business units surpassed revenue expectations. Of course as the bread and butter of the company, growing F-35 volumes propelled the company’s aeronautics division $659 million from the prior year. The defense contractor was able to win over a multitude of Department of Defense contracts and proved their position as the Pentagon’s military equipment contractor of choice.

What’s more interesting is the developments that occurred following the Q1 earnings report. Since then, LMT has locked in $10 billion worth of additional orders thanks to its strong product portfolio. Furthermore, a $945 million down payment for a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system headed to Saudi Arabia was awarded to LMT in an effort to ease Mideast tensions. Since then, the company has been awarded a myriad of new defense contracts as demand from the Pentagon continues to increase.

Three Growth Pillars

LMT continues to demonstrate it’s firm grasp and superior management of its financial position and cash flow relative to other companies in the defense sector. The company has successfully expanded its revenue base by effectively forecasting areas of high demand. As a result, LMT’s consolidated operating margin increased 14.8% YoY to 15.9% in Q1 2019. The company’s expanding profitability helped propel operating cash flow $630 million annually to $1.7 billion. Additionally, its backlog of over $130 billion in the American military’s most important program put the company on a strong trajectory to deliver over-performing sales and revenue growth in the near-term.

In the first quarter, the company’s strong cash position helped deliver over $900 million to shareholders in both share repurchases and dividends. At 2.48%, the company boasts the highest dividend yield relative to other defense companies including Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), Raytheon (NYSE: RTN), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), Boeing (NYSE: BA), and Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII). LMT’s dividend returns and high yield are indeed a key selling point for investors looking to decrease portfolio risk, identify tax advantages, and of course improve stock investing profits. The company’s historical ability in delivering returns for shareholders will continue to attract investors looking to profit from safe-haven assets in the form of defense stocks amidst global tensions in the Mideast region which will lead to further revenue growth for LMT.

LMT also boasts an exceptional and growing product portfolio. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is at the forefront of it all. Most recently, the company’s aeronautics business division won a modification contract in supporting the initial production of F-35 Lighting II Aircraft’s 12th Lot with most work being done in Fort Worth, Texas, and El Segundo, California. The $348.2 million contract involving the production of non-recurring, special tooling and special test equipment for F-35 jets demonstrates the company’s versatility in delivering upon a multitude of needs requested by major military programs. In addition to the F-35 and its corresponding components, which make up about 30% of the company’s revenue, LMT has invested heavily in the development of the Aegis missile system, its Sikorsky helicopters, and their missiles, rockets, ancillary products and hypersonic technology.

LMT’s strong suite of products led to an increase in sales across all divisions. Missile revenue, strengthened by renowned Pentagon demand, fuelled a 40% increase while its aeronautics division experienced 27% growth. Furthermore, its rotary and mission systems and space divisions both saw growth of greater than 10%. This contributed to LMT’s generation of $1.38 billion in FCF in Q1 2019. It’s clear that geopolitical risks have benefitted LMT significantly and with a strong backlog and expressed military interest for future defense contracts, LMT’s wide range of products will continue to win over contracts thanks to the company’s world-class product quality and time-efficient delivery capabilities.

Perhaps the most promising pillar of potential growth is the race in hypersonic technology. After China and Russia both demonstrated their military might with the announcement of new hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon has taken a sharp interest in bolstering the United States’ defense capabilities by awarding lucrative contracts to defense contracts capable of fulfilling this need. Hypersonic technology describes weapons and interceptors being able to travel at least five times the speed of sound. LMT is a clear leader in the race for hypersonic technology as evidenced by its track record of government contracts in this discipline. LMT has consistently beat out Boeing, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman for key contracts included a recent $480 million contract for the development of a hypersonic air-launched rapid response system. Assuming LMT can move into low-rate initial production, the award itself is estimated to be worth as much as $780 million over five years. LMT also succeeded in defeating competition to win a $928 million award in 2018 in the development of a hypersonic conventional strike weapon. The company has also announced plans in conjunction with NASA to produce a hypersonic version of the SR-72 spy plan along with a high-speed commercial prototype, representing approximately $892 million in award value.

Contracts for hypersonic technology are indeed in the early stages of their respective life cycle. Heightened global tensions led to an upward $20 billion revision in spending backed by Congress for defense spending with hypersonic research and development featured as a key component. Mideast tensions, instability in Iran-US tensions, and an arms race between Russia and China will only continue to play an increasingly prominent role in America’s national interests going forward. As Pentagon interest for hypersonic technology increases, budgets for defense spending highlighted by hypersonic research and development will only continue to open up, and you can bet that LMT will be the frontrunners in defeating competition for these awards.

Conclusion

LMT’s near-term risks come in the form of cancelled orders including the situation involving Turkey reneging on F-35 contracts and the possibility of a government shutdown or return to sequestration. Countries such as Turkey have hinted at reneging on previous contracts awarded to LMT as pressure from Russia and China mounts in buying missile defense systems from them rather than the United States. A government shutdown or sequestration has also increasingly garnered more attention given the House’s increasing divisiveness and subsequent indecisiveness. Despite this, LMT’s backlog and continuning influx of new orders have not slowed down, indicating revenue and earnings have a high probability of continuing in the near future.

LMT is a clear leader across a spectrum of areas including defense contracts and awards, financial management, revenue generation, product offering, and order fulfillment. This makes the company the most attractive in the defense sector amidst an arena that is well aware of the lucrative potential this industry awards to successful players. Cleary the company is doing something right considering their dominance in the industry through advanced product development and demand forecasting allowing it to continue winning over government contracts and awards. The company’s plethora of growth prospects will send shares over the next 3 to 6 months to $390 to $400 by year-end 2019, and buying in below $370 is a great opportunity for investors looking for a high-performing dominant company with an exceptional business model.

