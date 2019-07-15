Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue

Its portfolio should be more resilient to the rise of e-commerce as its tenants are mostly service-based tenants.

Investment Thesis

Whitestone REIT (WSR) delivered a mixed quarter as the company saw its average base rent increased by mid-single digits but saw its adjusted funds from operations declined year over year. The company has a quality portfolio located in markets with strong population growth projections. In addition, its portfolio of properties is generally more resilient to the rise of e-commerce. Although Whitestone currently pays a nearly 9%-yielding dividend, it has a leveraged balance sheet and a high dividend payout ratio. Investors should remain cautious and perhaps seek opportunities elsewhere.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

Whitestone delivered 2.4% same store net operating income growth in Q1 2019. In the quarter, its annualized base rent per leased square foot grew by 5.8% to $19.58. However, its AFFO declined to $0.28 per share in Q1 2019 from $0.31 per share in Q1 2018. The decline was primarily due to its disposition of properties as well as higher interest expenses.

Earnings and Growth Outlook

Focus in higher population growth markets

Whitestone focuses on 5 major markets in Texas and Arizona with 57 properties. As can be seen from the illustrations below, its major markets include Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin. These markets are expected to deliver high single-digit populations growth between 2017 and 2022. Strong population growth rate will support retail activities. Whitestone's portfolio of retail properties should benefit from this favorable demographic trend.

E-commerce resistant tenant base

While the rise of e-commerce has impacted the brick-and-mortar retail sector negatively, Whitestone's retail portfolio should be less impacted. As can be seen from the illustration below, 85% of its tenants are service-based tenants. Its tenants include grocery stores, education services, restaurants, health & wellness centers, specialty retails, and other services. These subsectors should be less impacted by the rise of e-commerce.

Favorable leasing spreads

In Q1 2019, Whitestone executed 54 renewal leases and 27 new leases for a total lease value of $15.8 million. Its blended leasing spreads are 8.4% on a trailing 12-month basis. With 9.4% and 16.6% of its gross leasable area expiring in 2019 and 2020, Whitestone should be able to increase its rental revenue.

A poor balance sheet

While there are many things we like about Whitestone's portfolio of properties, the company does not have a strong balance sheet to support its future growth. Its debt to real estate assets value of 58% is high. Its debt leverage of 8.6x in Q1 2019 is also higher than last year's 8.4x. We think management should bring this leverage down to 6x for us to get comfortable.

Risks and Challenges

Supply and demand risk

Although Whitestone's portfolio may be more resilient to e-commerce than other retail properties, the rise of e-commerce will still result in lots of vacant retail properties in the market. In a lot of situations, property owners do not need a lot of investments in order to re-lease these vacant spaces to subsectors that are more resilient to the rise of e-commerce. Therefore, it may be difficult for Whitestone to raise its rental rates to its service-based tenants.

Economic recession

If an economic recession happens, consumer confidence will drop and this may result in lower consumer spending. This will eventually result in occupancy ratio decline. In such an environment, it will be difficult to raise rental rates as well.

Valuation

Whitestone expects to generate AFFO of $1.06 ~ $1.10 per share in 2019. Using the midpoint of its guidance, Whitestone is trading at a price to estimated 2019 AFFO ratio of 11.8x. This is low but not much lower than other REITs. For example, One Liberty Properties (OLP) trades at a P/AFFO ratio of 13.5x.

Dividend Analysis

Whitestone currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.095 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of nearly 9%. As can be seen from the chart below, its current dividend yield is towards the middle-high end of its yield range since 2013.

Worrisome payout ratio

We know that Whitestone will pay an annualized dividend of $1.14 per share. However, management only expects it to generate $1.06 ~ $1.10 of AFFO per share. This means that its payout ratio is over 100%. We understand that the company will be able to take advantage of favorable leasing spread to increase rental rates. Therefore, Whitestone may be able to bring its payout ratio down to 100% soon. However, given its leveraged balance sheet, we think investors should be cautious.

Investor Takeaway

Whitestone may have a portfolio of properties that will be able to deliver growth in the long-term. However, we are not comfortable about its leveraged balance sheet and its high dividend payout ratio. Although we believe the company can gradually lower its payout ratio to a more sustainable level, we rather error on the side of caution. We do not think investors should simply invest in this REIT because of its yield. Rather, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

