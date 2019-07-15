Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply

With Actuant being a chronic underperformer, I am skeptical of the move and not compelled to buy the shares at these levels.

I am not impressed with the sale taking place at a very low multiple despite a lack of any financial stress.

Actuant (ATU) announced quite an important deal as the company is divesting its Enerpac Industrial Tools & Services business in order to become a pure play on Global industrial tools and services. While selling non-core assets can be smart, it is selling at too low a multiple in a situation in which there is no financial distress. This does not make investors better off in the long run, which makes me very cautious.

The Deal, Becoming A Pure Play

Actuant has reached a deal with private equity firm One Rock to sell its EC&S segment in a $214.5 million deal. Included in the deal are businesses like Power-Packer, Elliott Manufacturing, Weasler Engineering, CrossControl and Maximatecc, among others.

It is fair to say that this has not been a winner, as the company is recording a roughly $300 million impairment charge in connection to the divestment. This is a huge impairment charge in relation to the final purchase price, even as the company highlights that it has consulted 200 prospective buyers.

Furthermore, a 6.3 times adjusted EBITDA multiple, suggesting $34 million in adjusted EBITDA, does not really look quite compelling with valuations being high at the moment. With $464 million in sales, the unit is sold for less than 0.5 times revenues -- by all means a modest multiple. This is more or less confirmed by investors who sent shares down from $24 to $23 upon announcement of the deal.

Pro-Forma Numbers

Actuant conveniently provided an updated guidance to reflect the divestment, now seeing sales at $664 million to $669 million per annum, with core growth seen at 4%-8%. Adjusted earnings per share are seen at $0.71-$0.75 per share, with adjusted EBITDA seen at $99 million to $102 million. This is a huge decline from the initial guidance calling for annual sales of $1.13 billion, EBITDA of $153 million, and earnings of $1.18 per share, each based on the midpoint of their respective guidance.

At the end of June, the company reported its third-quarter results. The company ended the quarter with $201 million in cash while operating with $475 million in debt, for a net debt load of $274 million. This debt load was clearly manageable with $153 million in EBITDA, for a 1.8 times leverage ratio. While net debt will come down to $60 million upon closure of the deal, while EBITDA is set to fall towards $100 million, leverage ratios fall to just 0.6 times.

The issue is that the company has sold the activities at a low multiple, while the situation really did not call for it. At the same time, earnings are set to fall significantly from $1.18 per share to $0.73 per share. Following the reduced earnings power, earnings multiples remain sky-high at around 30 times earnings.

With 62 million shares currently trading at $23, the company has an equity value of $1.43 billion, with an enterprise value of $1.70 billion if we include net debt. With the ECS segment making up 50% of sales in 2018 the sales price looks utterly disappointing in relation to the enterprise value of the firm. This remains the case even as the activities have fallen in relative revenue contribution, as well as given the lower margin profile of the business. Nonetheless, this is quite disappointing, as both businesses supported nearly the same revenue base quite recently.

Final Thoughts

The pro-forma pure-play business, which is less cyclical and a higher-growth company, still operates with a small amount of leverage, but more importantly trades at a steep 30 times earnings multiple. Thus I am not impressed with the sales proceeds of the unit, which is essentially being sold at too low a multiple. While I understand these activities were too small to consider a spin-off, selling non-core assets on the cheap is, in reality, expensive for investors.

It was nearly 5 years ago when I looked at Actuant and concluded that the chronic underperformer deserved its discounted valuation. Shares have actually fallen by a quarter since that point, marking a huge underperformance given the run seen by the market in that time. I must now unfortunately reiterate that conclusion, as I see no compelling reasons or triggers for improved performance going forward. And management has plenty to prove to shareholders, who are rightfully sceptical.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.