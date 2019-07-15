BP: Price Target $50

BP's (BP) shares have up to 20 percent upside potential in an environment of strong economic growth and higher crude oil price realizations, in my opinion. The British energy company has a profitable upstream business and outearns its capital expenditures and shareholder distributions with organic cash flow. BP's shares are positively correlated with changes in crude prices and throw off a solid 6.0 percent dividend, the most in its peer group.

BP - A Bet On Higher Energy Prices

Like most other energy companies, BP benefits from higher market prices for crude oil and natural gas. Energy companies have positive price sensitivity with respect to energy prices, meaning that a $1/barrel increase in the price of crude oil, for instance, typically leads to millions of dollars of additional earnings and cash flow for a company that extracts those resources out of the ground.

BP's share price has been positively correlated with changes in crude oil prices, reflecting market expectations that BP's profitability will improve in an environment of rising energy prices and fall in an environment of falling energy prices.

Here's BP's 5-year stock/oil price correlation.

Data by YCharts

BP, therefore, is a promising energy investment for investors that believe that the U.S. economy will continue to steam ahead in the second half of 2019 and that price realizations tick up as the demand outlook for commodities remains robust.

Frankly, I find it hard to tell whether the U.S. economy can maintain its momentum over the next twelve months or not. On one hand, the stock market just reached another all-time high on July 12, 2019, and the last jobs report blew consensus expectations out of the water. Both indicators point to investor optimism and strong economic fundamentals.

On the other hand, the yield curve already inverted and it is further steepening. An inverted yield curve is often viewed as a recession warning and closely followed by institutional investors. Further, Morgan Stanley’s Business Conditions Index suffered a record collapse in June as the index dropped from 45 to 12, the lowest level since December 2008.

Source: Morgan Stanley

Lastly, the trade conflict between the U.S. and China is not resolved yet, and has the potential to derail economic growth projections and sour investor sentiment.

Attractive Distribution

I have reduced my exposure to energy companies in the first six months of the year in light of growing U.S. recession risks, but I do think that BP is quite good value at today's price point.

The main reason is that BP covers its capital expenditures and shareholder distributions with organic cash flow, meaning the company does not have to lever up its balance sheet to pay its investors. As price realizations tick up, BP's margin of dividend safety could further increase.

Source: BP Investor Presentation

Secondly, BP did not slash its payout during the last brutal energy downturn that saw crude oil prices in 2016 drop to their lowest level in more than a decade. This raises confidence that management will continue to defend its distribution even if price realizations decline.

BP now has the highest dividend yield in its peer group of large U.S. and European energy companies.

Data by YCharts

Price Target: $50

BP is undervalued, in my opinion, and retains upside potential as long as the economy roars ahead and price realizations either hold up or climb higher on the back of 1. Strong domestic economic data and 2. A resolution to the trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Today, BP's dividend stream sells for less than 11x next year's estimated profits, placing the energy company at the bottom end of its peer group.

Data by YCharts

BP could reasonably trade up to $50 and would still not be overvalued. A $50 (conservative) price target implies about 21 percent upside from Friday's closing price of $41.21 and a 12.6x forward earnings multiple, which is very reasonable, in my opinion. At $50, BP's valuation would still be ~10 percent below the consensus fair value estimate.

The consensus price target on BP currently sits at $54.18, implying 31.5 percent upside. The gap between consensus fair value estimate and BP's share price has increased in 2019 on the back of growing concerns over slowing economic growth and an unresolved trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Source: MarketBeat

BP - Downside Risks

If BP's upstream business does well in a rising oil environment, it must mean that BP's upstream business is set to disappoint in an environment of falling price realizations, for obvious reasons. Therefore, everything that points to decreasing energy prices over the short haul would dampen BP's earnings and free cash flow growth. A strong U.S. economy and growing global energy demand would support an investment in BP, as would rising tensions in the Middle East.

Your Takeaway

The market currently sends conflicting signals about whether a U.S. recession will manifest itself or not. The yield curve has inverted (recession signal), but the U.S. economy continues to create jobs at a fast pace (better-than-expected jobs report earlier this month).

BP is a cyclical bet on rising energy prices, and the company's share price has proven to be positively correlated with changes in crude prices. BP covers its payout with organic cash flow, and even a downturn does not mean that the dividend will get cut. The risk/reward, valuation, and yield are attractive here. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.