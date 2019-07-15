Discovery Communications Is Severely Undervalued

Discovery Communications Has a True Value Which Is Much Higher Than Today's Stock Price

With the company's very strong Q1 2019 performance, the Discovery Communications Class A stock (DISCA) true value target price is $48.62 per share or over 53% above today's price. DISCA will continue to grow its free cash flow this year. Free cash flow was $492 million in Q1 2019, through cost and merger synergies with its Scripps Network Interactive which it has now owned for a year. A significant catalyst is the company's newly declared $1 billion share buyback program, which was announced in the company's Q1 2019 earnings results. This should push the stock to its true value. This article describes the calculation of our valuation target price.

Valuation

Based on the company's recent financial results, I have estimated the stock's valuation metrics on a pro forma basis for 2019:

Source: Hake estimates

Source: Hake estimate

DISCA sells for less than 10x estimated 2019 net income and 7x EV/EBITDA. More importantly for comparison purposes, its free cash flow (FCF) yield is very high at 12%. In fact, FCF yield could end up being even higher than this. For example, as of Q1 2019, management reported that the past 12 months FCF was $2.8 billion, including $300 million of cash severance and restructuring costs paid on a one-time basis. I decided to use a more conservative estimate of $2 billion, or 4x the FCF numbers achieved by DISCA during Q1 2019. As a percent of sales, the FCF margin is very high at 17.9%. As seen below, both the FCF yield and FCF margin are much higher than DISCA's peers.

Comps And True Value Calculation

The true value is calculated by comparing the value metrics with a number of peers. The average of these calculations is then set as the true value. In addition, I adjust these numbers by comparing the EBITDA and FCF margins between DISCA and its peers. In this case, it turned out that DISCA has higher margins than its peers. So the EV/EBITDA and FCF Yield calculations were adjusted by the premium that DISCA has over its peers. Here is how the true value was calculated:

Source: Hake estimates for DISCA and Yahoo! Finance numbers for peers

This table shows that DISCA is valued by the market cheaper than its peers in the P/E, EV/EBITDA and FCF Yield metrics. Note that DISCA does not pay a dividend so this metric is not used in the true value calculation. Next, we determined the EBITDA and FCF margins for each of the stocks compared to DISCA:

Source: Hake estimates and Yahoo! Finance estimates for peers

Note that DISCA has a 58% higher EBITDA margin and a 15.5% higher FCF margin than its peers. We use these figures to adjust the final true value calculation for DISCA:

Source: Hake calculations

This table shows that the EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA and FCF Yield calculations were increased by the premiums based on the margin comparisons shown above. The net result is that DISCA has a true value calculation of $48.92, which is over 53% higher than today's price (July 11, 2019).

Catalysts

DISCA announced that it had started a new $1 billion buyback program. This represents 6% of the stock's market value and 50% of its estimated FCF for the year:

Source: Hake estimates

So it is very possible that the buyback could be completed well within one year or by the end of this calendar year. What is important here is that the company will not have to borrow any money to complete the buybacks, since it is funded completely by FCF. Moreover, as the buyback program gets close to being completed, it is likely that DISCA will announce a new buyback program, which could also act as a new catalyst.

Another catalyst is the recently revealed (in the Q1 2019 results) UK TV transaction with BBC. As part of the deal, DISCA will take full ownership of three lifestyle channels in the UK. The transaction is expected to close in June. Discovery will consolidate the three networks post-close, and will no longer be recording the small amount of earnings from the existing 50-50 JV in its equity earnings line. In addition, DISCA will receive $240 million over the next two years. DISCA indicated in its conference call that the consolidation of the 3 channels will have a meaningful impact on its international division.

Summary And Conclusion

Discovery Communications is continuing to show strong and predictable free cash growth which is driving its stock valuation. Based on a comparison with its peers, the true value of the stock is at least 53% higher at $48.62 per share. Several catalysts exist, the most important of which is the $1 billion new share buyback program, which represents 50% of its free cash flow and 6% of its stock market value.

