Are Hormel Investors Spooked About The Competitive U.S. Pork Market? Why They Shouldn't Be

While holding Hormel (HRL) stock has historically been a nice and rewarding ride, recently the stock has struggled to create any sort of price momentum- particularly since the recent 10-Q report on June 4, 2019. After hitting a top of around $45 last November, the stock has yet to return to this peak, which is around the same peak from late 2016. There could be various reasons for this struggle. For one, concerns about the fight against top competitors like Tyson could be suppressing momentum, as SA contributor Robert & Sam Kovacs recently published. Another possibility, and one I've noticed for the past 12 months, is the concern around the competitive U.S. pork market, as voiced by Adam Samuelson from Goldman Sachs in the latest Earnings Call:

Adam Samuelson And then, I guess my second question is more just about the competitive in the U.S. pork market. As we think about the prospect of higher pork exports, do you feel that puts you in any sort of competitive disadvantage where some of your bigger packer and processed meat competitors are a bit more vertically integrated and more tied to the export market, might have more visibility in terms of product flow before you fully see that is from thinking specifically in the event of the U.S exporting cold carcasses to China and the net impact that would have on belly and trim markets. But just broadly this does not having a bigger export business today put you at a competitive disadvantage given the market landscape?

Despite the concerns surrounding pork and China, I'm convinced that this more static and noise rather than actual troubles ahead for Hormel, especially given the context. To prove my point, we will be examining the financials and analyze the cost implications that these new developments have the potential to impact, and I'll run a "worst case" scenario and try to understand to what extent such an event could impact Hormel's profitability and perhaps its most coveted feature: its ability to increase the dividend consistently.

First, let's examine the costs that have the potential to impact Hormel's margins. The following displays the obligations that Hormel is contractually required to pay, with the values at current commodity prices (as of the release of the latest 10-k in December 2018). Keep in mind that these values are subject to change based on the changes in commodity prices, and the extent of those developments will be examined next.

From Hormel's 10-K:

Contractual Obligations and Commercial Commitments The following table outlines the Company's future contractual financial obligations as of October 28, 2018, (for additional information regarding these obligations, see Note F "Long-term Debt and Other Borrowing Arrangements" and Note N "Commitments and Contingencies"):

The company also reported similar data using each individual year, but for hogs and turkeys. That category is the one we want to mainly focus on today anyway, considering how low the grain commitments are in comparison. From the 2018 10-K, showing values based on commodity prices from around December 2018:

Source: Hormel 10-K

Let's give these numbers some context. I next want to review the company's income statement and operating figures, so that we can see how much these costs can ultimately affect the bottom line. It seems that investors in Hormel are EPS-driven, based on what I've seen while holding the stock for years. It tends to be the way of Wall Street overall, despite the many smart investors (including yours truly) who focus on long-term health and growing dividend payments.

From Quick FS (numbers in millions here):

2016 2017 2018 Revenue 9,523 9,168 9,546 Cost of Goods Sold 7,365 7,164 7,550 Gross Profit 2,158 2,003 1,995 Operating Expenses Sales, General, & Administrative 872 762 838 Special Charges 1 0 17 Other Operating Expense - - - Total Operating Expenses 873 762 855 Operating Profit 1,285 1,241 1,140 Net Interest Income -7 -2 -18 Other Non-Operating Income 39 40 59 Pre-Tax Income 1,317 1,279 1,181 Income Tax -427 -432 -169 Minority Interest 0 0 0 Other Non-recurring 0 0 0 Net Income 890 847 1,012 EPS (Basic) $1.68 $1.60 $1.91 EPS (Diluted) $1.64 $1.57 $1.86 Shares (Diluted) 542 539 544

How Hormel Plans to Deal with Commodity Swings

What we can gather here is that the cost of goods sold in 2018 was $7.55 billion. Combining that with the data above, we can estimate how much the fluctuations in hog and turkey prices can ultimately affect profitability. For 2019, the company expects to pay about $1.14 billion for hog and turkey based on contracts already in the books. Were costs to remain level from 2018 to 2019, the hog and turkey costs would make up about 15% of the company's total cost of goods.

Now, consider the way that management has historically dealt with the ever-changing environment of commodity prices, as documented in previous earnings calls. From the Q3 2017 earnings call transcript, here's SVP and CFO Jim Sheehan's response to a question on the commodity price developments at that time:

Jim Sheehan Akshay, what I will tell you about Refrigerated Foods is historically and the way the business is structured, we do suffer on a short-term basis when we see spikes in commodity prices. It compresses our margins. The velocity that occurred in this cycle, certainly added to that difficulty. But as prices decline, historically we expand our operating margins in Refrigerated Foods. We hate to say the cycle is a good thing, but in the long term, it would tell you that we will expand our operating margins as prices decline.

Which leads to the next important consideration. Exactly how have these types of commodities fared in the past and what kind of volatility can we reasonably expect from them moving forward? Markets fluctuate with supply and demand, and with changes to the prices come to a point of saturation where either excess supply or reduced demand no longer push the price further (up or down), resulting in a "resistance" or "support" to the price.

Source: NASDAQ

As this 10-year chart for the price of Lean Hogs shows, the price has stooped as low as $50 and as high as just above $130. From one extreme to the other, this would represent a potential almost 3x in the price - with most moves obviously falling somewhere below that.

Next, let's look at a historical chart for turkeys, as the $1.1 billion in obligations include both hogs and turkeys.

Source: USDA

We can see here another potential range of 100 million-300 million, again possibly indicating a potential 3x move up or down from a peak or valley. But what's interesting about this chart is the stabilization of turkeys raised since the 1990s, with a small but noticeable trend that moves slightly downwards. While past performance doesn't guarantee future results, it's relatively safe to say that turkey costs are likely to be a lot more predictable and less volatile than lean hog, as that's what management has come to expect from the historical data.

If we ran into a historic worst-case scenario and the price of hogs was to triple from here and if we assumed the impact of turkeys to the cost obligations was extremely minimal, then Hormel would see their expenses triple for hogs and turkeys from $1.14 billion to $3.42 billion. That would hypothetically push gross profit down from $1,995 million to -$285 million.

Of course, that's a ridiculous assumption. Were the cost of turkeys to be a minimal force in driving the cost of "hogs and turkeys", Hormel would have little reason to report turkeys in that category in the first place. Now, were we to assume that turkeys and hogs both contributed 50% to the expense obligations and that the price movements of turkey more or less followed the trends of the chart above from the USDA, then using the historical worst-case scenario again would result in a probable 2x of hogs and turkeys expenses instead of 3x or from $1.14 billion to $2.28 billion. Using current income statement data from 2018, the Pre-Tax Income would drop from $1,180 million to $40 million, leaving a still profitable company. Turning a profit instead of a loss still leaves Hormel with a wide numbers of options to combat and recover from a temporary setback like this.

Why These Fears Shouldn't Spook Investors

But, of course, both of these hypotheticals are considering "black swan" type events, which are highly unlikely to happen - if ever. Hormel's own hedging model assumes a 10% swing in price in establishing its futures contracts, and even their models are designed to react to the type of price movements that rarely occur. At a 10% increase in hogs, and again ignoring turkeys, you'd see at most an increase of $114 million in expenses, not to mention whatever's mitigated by the hedged futures themselves. A change of this size is a drop in the bucket to long-term dividend investors and really to any investor who is looking to hold for the long term anyway.

There may be a million different reasons to be a bear on this stock or that one, but to say that Hormel is likely to lose its positioning in the market from volatility in the commodity markets is a ridiculous one.

Hormel has a long history of increasing both diluted EPS and its dividend payment, along with putting free cash flows to good use to maintain its strong position. I don't see many of its powerful grocery store brands suddenly dropping off into oblivion, and these have shown in the past to carry strong revenues and profits regardless of what happens on the cost side. I'm happy to have been an investor for quite a while and seen my yield on cost grow consistently, and I think it's reasonable to expect Hormel to continue to deliver results like that in the future. When you combine that dividend growth with the effects of compounding with dividend reinvestment, you get a powerful force for investor returns that should make for optimism rather than fear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.