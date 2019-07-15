CyberArk: This Privileged Account Protector Is A Strong Buy

While I only believe the company to be 23% undervalued, the strength of the business and secular tailwinds warrant owning the stock.

Privileged access management is key in protecting the IT infrastructure as evidenced by various stories, most notably the Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.

Thesis

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is an Israeli firm that protects companies' most valuable asset, their IT infrastructure. As technology advances, data has become incredibly valuable not only to the businesses but also to outside invaders and malicious insiders. CyberArk protects the privileged accounts what it calls "the keys to the IT kingdom."

There are countless examples of hackers taking control of privileged accounts.

But perhaps the most high profile attack was revealed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election. Delving into the market that CyberArk satisfies and the strength of the business reveals that the company is a strong buy and hold for the long term.

Mueller Report

The Mueller Report was in the news for some time following accusations of Donald Trump's campaign conspiring with the Russians to rig the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. While no coordination between Trump's campaign and the Russian government was found, it was clear there were indeed Russian entities that sought to influence the election. One of the most well-known intrusions is the hacking of networks tied to the Clinton campaign, DCCC, and DNC. The most intriguing aspect is just how these hackers gained access to secure networks.

By no later than April 12, 2016, the GRU had gained access to the DCCC computer network using the credentials stolen from a DCCC employee who had been successfully spearphished the week before. Over the ensuing weeks, the GRU traversed the network, identifying different computers connected to the DCCC network. By stealing network access credentials along the way (including those of IT administrators with unrestricted access to the system), the GRU compromised approximately 29 different computers on the DCCC network. - Page 38 of the Mueller Report

This is one example of the far-reaching effects of compromised privileged accounts. While this is clearly election interference, there is no way to point to these events as affecting the outcome of the election. But even the fact that this reality is remotely possible speaks volumes for the importance of protecting privileged accounts. Whether or not the outcome in this hypothetical scenario was for better or for worse is a matter of opinion. The overarching idea is that a United States election quite possibly could have been altered by a breach of privileged accounts.

These revelations should sound the alarms for governments, businesses, and other entities that have valuable digital assets. I'm assuming that groups associated with a prominent political party in the United States would have numerous data safeguards. The fact that hackers compromised privileged accounts leads me to believe this is a vulnerable area of cybersecurity.

Incidents like these lead me to believe the smart people in charge of large powerful entities must be considering additional ways to protect privileged accounts to prevent situations with disastrous consequences. Cyber attacks have become commonplace in the digital landscape, and compromised privileged accounts gives hackers the keys to the kingdom. Breaches like this must churn the stomachs of officials and executives. They will continue to turn to companies like CyberArk to reduce the risk of attacks on their networks.

Valuation

CyberArk is structurally very strong, an important component of what I look for from my investments. While a company's valuation can be debated on the strength of its story, there is no debating about strong cash flows. CyberArk has no debt and its capital-light software business is highly scalable. I love companies that are not only innovative but also have proven to be self-sustaining and profitable. CyberArk checks these boxes.

According to this market forecast, the privileged identity management segment is expected to grow by a stunning 32% through 2023. CyberArk is well positioned to take advantage of these trends and I modeled the company matching the growth rate of the industry. CyberArk has posted 86% gross margins consistently. I expect that to continue as it retains pricing power as the leader in privileged access management, according to Gartner's magic quadrant below.

I have R&D expenses continuing to grow at 30%, in line with revenue as the company will have to continue to spend to maintain that advantage. I also expect SG&A to increase by 20% per year as the company gains advantages of scale. This will result in operating margins of 36% in 2023. I modeled a 21% tax rate, which the company paid in 2018. I used a terminal multiple of 19.3x based on projections of the forward P/E ratio of the S&P 500 information technology sector. I think this is reasonable because I expect growth beyond the forecasted period. Discounting these cash flows by 7% results in a fair value of $151 per share. This neglects the approximately $8 per share in cash, so I believe the stock is presently worth about $160, which is on the higher end of Wall Street's price targets.

Several analysts on the most recent call questioned the company's guidance and got an oblique response:

I think, I'd prefer we stick to the guidance that we gave for 2019 on this call, which is the subject of this call and we are pleased with the - and feel confident about the guidance that we gave and I think, on another occasion, we may choose to discuss medium-term, again, in a formal basis. - CEO Udi Mokady Q1 2019 Earnings Call

The company expects just 20% growth in the medium term. This analyst was bringing up a potential slowdown in the back half of 2018, if the company exceeded that targeted growth in the subsequent quarter. I think guidance is conservative, and I don't think investors should read too much into short-term results, and the logic is simple.

Source

Revenue growth was not linear in the past, and it may not be linear in the future. Revenue has grown by 39% compounded annually over the past five years. In 2017, revenue only grew by 21%, but that accelerated to 31% over 2018. Had an investor been scared away by slowing revenue growth, they would have missed out on a huge run.

CyberArk has quality fundamentals and will continue to grow into its valuation. Application software stocks in the S&P 500 are valued at an average of 35x forward earnings while CyberArk sits at 51x forward earnings. While this is expensive, the group of software stocks as a whole is expensive. Software stocks trade for seemingly stretched valuation because of the quality of the businesses and clear path towards high cash flow generation. CyberArk's compelling position is in a high growth segment in which we can see clear demand.

The risk is that CyberArk fails to maintain its advantages over the competition. Should the competition close in, it will be tough for CyberArk to continue to grow at a rapid pace. I will be keeping a close eye on figures like Gartner's Magic Quadrant to understand CyberArk's competitive threat. This gives the company a huge advantage moving forward. As long as the company continues to innovate and stay ahead of the pack, growth will come. More businesses and entities will recognize the importance of protecting the privileged accounts.

Conclusion

While my model only assumes about 23% upside, I believe in the CyberArk story. We pay to protect and insure our most valuable assets. As these valuable assets increasingly become digitized, there must be new sophisticated methods of protecting these assets.

My cost basis is $117, and I would not hesitate to add below that level. CyberArk investors are buying a strong business that is a leader in a valuable, emerging market. The only reasonable argument to not owning the stock is valuation. I believe there is still significant runway for share appreciation over the long term. The increase in cybercrime is a secular tailwind for CyberArk. As long as there are bad guys seeking to disrupt by taking advantage of privileged accounts, there will be demand for companies like CyberArk to stop them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.