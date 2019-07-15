A Confident Forward Outlook For Universal Forest Products

It's been almost 5 months now since Universal Forest Products (UFPI) released their last annual report (fiscal year 2018), and included a Forward Outlook for the business that was quite specific, yet confident. The stock price has risen a good amount since then, from the $31.57 it was at to around $37 now, representing an over 15% gain in a short time period.

With summer heated up like a chimney, and the gross margins for UFPI on lumber just absolutely on fire, it makes for a good time to examine if that previous Forward Outlook should still remain cheery. I'll try to unpack some of the major parts of this business, so that we can determine whether the stock price and strong business financials can maintain its strong position through the end of summer, or if all of that heat is likely to cool in the months to come.

The Strong 'Forward Outlook' from Company Management

When you've been at a company long enough, particularly in a position of responsibility and control, you tend to learn the ins and outs of the business like the back of your hand. When you've essentially "grown up" with the company as Chairman of the Board Bill Currie and CEO Matt Missad have done, with 48 years and 40 years respectively, you probably have an extraordinary idea of how the various factors will impact your business. This is very evident in the letter from the letter to shareholders in the annual report and the notes from said management in the 10-k.

UFPI is a very complex business fraught with the challenges of commodity prices like Random Lengths Framing Lumber Composite and Southern Yellow Pine Lumber Composite, and yet the problems, risks, and expectations are so clearly laid out- and in such a succinct way too. Read a simple line I pulled from the report like this one: "We generally price our products to pass lumber costs through to our customers so that our profitability is based on the value-added manufacturing, distribution, engineering, and other services we provide." In an industry that would be thought to be so highly dependent on lumber, UFPI clearly states and shows how they are different, what their competitive advantage is, and how this feature will help the business moving forward. A table like this, on page 8 of the annual report pdf, shows it even more clearly:

Source: Annual Report

Naturally, one of the company's 4 major goals for the long term includes increasing revenues by adding to their mix of value-added products. The plan is clear- increase the market share of popular value-added products like "Deckorators", and develop new and innovative products like they're doing with "Eovations". How has that played out so far in 2019? From the latest 10-q released in May, earnings are down for the segment that includes the Deckorators brand because of the new advertising campaign that the company has just launched for it. With a line like Eovations being so new with no tie in the financials, it's clear that both of these potential catalysts are to be reserved for the long term. Wall Street has picked up momentum with UFPI, for one reason or the other, but there's no indication that whatever caused this run-up has to do with one of the company's competitive advantages- that is, domination and high profitability through superior "value-added" products.

Another line that describes one of the other 4 major long term goals talks about how UFPI plans to grow, by doing the following: "Identifying new growth opportunities in businesses with adjacencies to our core businesses, primarily through strategic business acquisitions." As discussed on Seeking Alpha by contributor Kurt Pollet back in May, UFPI made 5 acquisitions in 2018 in their attempt to nail down new growth opportunities. When Q1's earnings were released, it came with SA news that +3% of the YOY growth in net sales came from acquisitions. This could be a great first sign that the major acquisitions from last year were good growth drivers. Of course, including an increase of 11% to the dividend and watching Q1 EBITDA grow 25.1% doesn't hurt share prices either.

Are Lumber Prices Responsible for all the Glory?

Yes, lumber was cheaper in 2019 than in 2018, and considering that the cost of lumber hovers around 50% of gross sales for UFPI (at least in recent years), that means that a big drop in lumber prices does lead to higher margins for the company almost immediately. This change wasn't subtle from 2018 to 2019, as we can see for the two different lumbers that UFPI purchases from suppliers [-26.5% YOY for Random Lengths Composite and -12.8% YOY for Southern Yellow Pine].

Source: Annual Report

Now this YOY gain of 25.1% in Q1 EBITDA makes a lot more sense. But is it fair to punish a winner (UFPI) simply because his opponent (lumber) was weak? Does it take away from the "win", a 15-17%+ increase in share price in just a few months? Looking at it from the reverse angle, as if lumber would've gone up significantly in price rather than down, would be a better indicator of the longevity of the business model of UFPI. The question becomes, is the company able to sustain and grow their competitive moat based on "value-added" products in good times as well as bad?

Maybe this is one of the times where it makes sense to consider how the company did in a time where prices turned the other way. Luckily, we didn't have to look very far back. As shown in this chart:

Source: NAHB

The price of lumber was double the price it is now for a time in 2018, and both the share price and EBITDA were relatively unaffected. If we look back even further, examining the historical price since the mid 90s, we see that the Yearly Average for 2018 was actually higher than any other time in that time period:

Source: Random Lengths

If anything, the company has gotten past a huge roadblock from a commodity price standpoint and yet the company's financials are stronger than ever. EPS continues to climb, the balance sheet maintains its healthy position, and the dividend payments keep coming and growing.

Source: Universal Forest Products EPS Diluted ((TTM)) | UFPI

Going back to that confident Forward Outlook made by management, where they boldly state: "The Company’s goal is to achieve long-term sales growth that exceeds positive U.S. GDP growth by 4 percent to 6 percent." the company seems to be as greatly positioned as ever. With just around a third of their products competing on a strictly "commodity/ price" basis, and that number hopefully shrinking, UFPI is in a place where the extra cash from these higher margins unlocked by falling lumber prices can cement their market share positions and create even more expansion through increased acquisition activity or the ability to invest in new innovation.

As a long term investor, everything seems to be going right for the stock in 2019. Sure, lumber prices could go back up, and erase some of the gains made for the summer. But if you're really a long term investor, and are tuned into management's goals and methods to achieve it, then does anything other than an optimistic Forward Outlook really make sense? I "wood"-not think so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UFPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.