VOXX International: Still Maddening, And Still Cheap Enough

This remains a frustrating story - but there still seems to be enough value for patient investors to stick around.

That said, management is moving at least in the right direction, if slowly, and the case isn't quite as simple as some shareholders believe.

But that case has existed for some time now - and shareholders are getting impatient as management fails to unlock that value.

Frustrations are building at VOXX International (VOXX). VOXX shareholders see a stock that is substantially undervalued on a sum of the parts basis. They also see a management team that is moving too slowly to unlock that value - and that is compensating themselves too dearly along the way.

As a result, the relationship between management and shareholders is becoming increasingly contentious. CEO Pat Lavelle has faced sharp questions on each of the last three conference calls, including a long exchange on last week's fiscal Q1 call with Thomas Kahn, whose Kahn Brothers firm owns some 17% of outstanding shares. And shareholders have good reason to be frustrated, particularly since VOXX shares touched a 32-month low last month before a recent bounce.

That said, management does deserve credit as well as criticism. The big fear among shareholders (myself included) is that VOXX will spend its increasing cash hoard on another acquisition. But VOXX actually has done well with its two big purchases from earlier this decade, even if it's not necessarily reflected in the share price. And while VOXX isn't moving as quickly as shareholders would like, it is moving, which counts as some sort of progress.

The broad problem I highlighted some three years ago remains: VOXX has value on paper, but it's still difficult to see quite how that value gets realized in practice. (VOXX shares actually have risen since then, but the stock then was near what would turn out to be a two-decade-plus low.) For now, I'm willing to be patient, because the value persists and it's possible VOXX may simply wind up with no other choice than to break the company up. But, like many of my fellow shareholders, I'd like to see a lot more.

The SOTP

Here's the simple, conservative, list of VOXX's assets:

$75 million-plus in net cash pro forma for the pending sale of the company's German business and associated real estate, assuming a couple of million in associated expenses;

A 50% stake in ASA Electronics, a marine and automotive distributor that generated $13 million-plus in pre-tax income in its fiscal 2018 (ending November) and has $17 million in cash plus no debt;

An automotive business serving the OEM (notably rear-seat entertainment, where the company has #1 market share) and aftermarket (satellite radio and remote start) channels;

A high-end audio business built mostly through the acquisition of Klipsch in 2011 for $166 million;

54% ownership of iris-authentication developer EyeLock;

A consumer electronics business that includes the RCA brand which sells antennae, lower-end audio, karaoke machines, and infant products (its Product Nursery brand), while also acting as a distributor for wearable devices (including the Apple (AAPL) Watch) for healthcare customers.

And here's a simple, conservative, SOTP:

Asset Valuation Notes Cash $75M conservative estimate pro forma (net basis); EBITDA clears capex + interest so FCF should be positive in FY20 ASA $40M 50% of 6x EBITDA (conservative distributor multiple) of $13M+ Auto $55M 3x FY19 Adjusted EBITDA, owing to sharp decline in Q1 FY20 (rev -25%) and cyclical/secular concerns Klipsch $100M mgmt has said they could get more than they paid; this estimate 10x FY19 EBITDA for growing, high-end biz EyeLock $0M still a startup, posting losses, competitive positioning unclear CA $0M in secular decline; VOXX is cutting products Total $270M no corporate expense discount (more on this later) Shares 25M fully diluted, including anti-dilutive Target $10.80 137% upside from current price of $4.55

Investors can debate the exact target (and I've gone into more detail in past articles), but it's very difficult to see a breakup price that suggests anything less than a substantial return.

If, for instance, CEO Lavelle is right that Klipsch would sell for more than the $166 million purchase price - as he said on the Q1 FY20 call - that alone plus net cash means VOXX is worth $10+, and the SOTP likely moves toward $15. Kahn has pointed out repeatedly in recent quarters that founder and chairman John Shalam (who is also the controlling shareholder thanks to a dual-class structure) threw out a $20-$30 valuation in the past.

There are two catches, however. The first is that the sum of the parts isn't all that impressive in terms of actual earnings and cash flow. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, VOXX has generated Adjusted EBITDA (its definition) of $11.4 million. VOXX loses $3 million-plus in the Germany sale, per the Q1 call, which means pro forma EBITDA is in the range of $8 million - and could get worse as the year goes on, owing to expected weakness in automotive. Even at the ~$8M level, adjusted net income is likely negative, and free cash flow excluding working capital movements in the range of zero.

That said, continuing investments in EyeLock, which is trying to develop iris recognition software, are clouding the picture a bit. Commentary from CFO Mike Stoehr on the Q3 FY19 call suggested that business is adding about $9 million in losses on a run-rate basis. Add that back, and VOXX is trading at roughly 2x EBITDA. That seems cheap - but owing to net cash, even expansion to 6x (and there are some weak businesses in here, particularly by the standards of the current market) 'only' gets VOXX to the mid-$7 range.

Still, that's good upside. But the second problem is that VOXX hasn't seemed all that interested in actually unlocking the value that theoretically could arrive in a breakup. It's on that front that management has made some progress - but quite obviously not enough.

Is Management Moving In The Right Direction?

I've questioned VOXX management (which has remained largely unchanged) going back to 2015, and so I'm sympathetic (to say the least) to some of the criticisms. Management compensation historically has been based on a percentage of pre-tax profits, which incentivized executives to pursue growth on an absolute basis instead of focusing on shareholder returns. Lavelle's share ownership has been, and remains, almost laughable: according to the most recent proxy he owned $125,000 (at the current share price) in stock. CFO Stoehr owns half as much.

Lavelle has overpromised for years, going back to when the company actually gave full-year guidance. This has been a "next year" story for most of this decade. VOXX invested millions in action camera manufacturer 360Fly, then supported that company as it pivoted away from the consumer space. On the Q3 call, Lavelle talked up that company's new efforts and said it would take control of the company through a pre-packaged bankruptcy. Four months later, the VOXX wrote off $16.5 million in loans and 360Fly was dissolved.

That failure now colors EyeLock, into which VOXX has shoveled even more cash. It too has been a story that is seemingly always a quarter away. Lavelle on the Q4 call projected a "positive ramp" for sales in fiscal 2020 - and EyeLock then generated $6,000 (six thousand) in revenue in the first quarter.

One questioner on that Q4 call called the company's touted partnership with ViaTouch, a maker of artificial intelligence-supported vending machines, "silly" - and I'm inclined to agree. That follows a bizarre effort to create an iris-enabled slot machine for International Game Technology (IGT) last year, which Lavelle on the Q2 FY19 call said took the company "a number of months". I called that effort "ridiculous" at the time, and unsurprisingly there seems to have been no movement on the front in the intervening nine months or so.

To critics, VOXX has wasted tens of millions of dollars on these two unprofitable efforts - both of which seemed doomed from the start. And while its executives talk up the value of VOXX at these levels, they don't buy shares in the open market, and haven't executed on a share repurchase authorization that has been open for years and was increased to 3 million shares back in April. Instead, they continue to talk up the possibility of an acquisition - despite the fact that the controlling shareholder and chairman has said the stock should, or at least could, have 330% upside (at his $20 target).

Those critics are getting increasingly louder, as seen on recent conference calls (particularly Q4 and Q1). And VOXX isn't doing a great job answering them. The company re-worked its employment agreements - which, per the Q1 release, include a potential $5 million bonus for Lavelle if the share price gets above $5.00 in the next five years. The company likely will close Q2 with over $3 per share in net cash, and now needs to rise 10% for Lavelle to cash in. Shalam assured an angry Kahn on the Q1 call that the details were less favorable than the summary in the release (the 10-Q didn't give much more color), but it was a bad look for the company.

And so, this really looks like more of the same from VOXX. The value of EyeLock looks questionable at best, given Q1 performance and the nature of the opportunities detailed so far. Lavelle said a potential agreement with an unnamed healthcare provider could be "very substantial", but shareholders won't believe that until they see it.

Incentives remain poor given the situation: under the re-worked deals, Lavelle and other executives still are getting bonuses based on total profit, if now a smaller portion of a larger base (VOXX is moving to Adjusted EBITDA from "pre-tax income"). They're thus still incentivized to buy businesses, although divestments don't necessarily hurt their pay (it appears the EBITDA targets can be adjusted downward based on asset sales). Capital allocation remains suboptimal - and, truthfully, illogical given paper value. And performance from automotive in Q1 adds to the long-running problem from an earnings/revenue standpoint: VOXX never can seem to get all of its divisions headed in the right direction at the same time.

The frustration is evident, and likely amplified by the fact that there's little even Kahn can do, given Shalam's control and his intransigent affection for Lavelle. Shareholders want value realized. VOXX isn't doing enough on that front.

What To Do, What To Do

All that said, I'm not willing to throw the towel in just yet. Governance is problematic - but I do think investors should wait for the compensation packages to be disclosed in more detail. The lack of a buyback is frustrating - but management insisted on the Q1 call that it was going to market once its window opened. I'd even give Lavelle some credit for allowing shareholders and callers to ask such pointed questions. (Obviously, all management teams should listen to criticism, but let's be honest: not all do, particularly on public calls.)

And there is some modest progress made on shareholder demands, whether in terms of repurchase or (hopefully) compensation. Meanwhile, the stock price is down - but the collapse of the legacy consumer electronics business (which, even excluding EyeLock, has posted heavy losses in recent years) is a big part of that. VOXX finally is cutting costs and SKUs in an effort to improve that business.

The Hirschmann acquisition, which VOXX flipped for a profit, was a good one. Klipsch still seems to at least be not a disaster (reasonable investors can have a wide range of valuations for that asset at the moment). Again, there are many reasonable criticisms here (and, again, I've made many myself), but it's not quite as black and white as "terrible management is fighting shareholders to keep their jobs and their pay".

Indeed, I'd keep in mind that this simply is not, and was not, a company that was going to turn on a dime. And one mitigating factor for VOXX's slow pace is that, truthfully, there aren't as many options as it might seem. VOXX has two choices: to bet on EyeLock and/or another acquisition - or to liquidate.

If the company sells ASA, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA gets near zero and to something like $10-$12 million ex-EyeLock. There's little reason to stay public at that point - and shareholders are going to push for Klipsch to be sold next. If VOXX sells Klipsch, the same problem holds. In both scenarios, particularly if the company distributes the cash from asset sales either through buybacks or dividends, the market cap shrinks to micro-cap levels, likely below $100 million. And VOXX's corporate structure is likely too large for the consolidated enterprise to stay profitable. What then? Does Shalam, at age 85, take VOXX private again?

Again, for VOXX at this point, it's basically liquidate or grow. And that is an easier decision for shareholders than for managers. As I've written before in many similar cases in the small/micro-cap value play category, managers want to manage. They believe they're good at it. It's not as simple as keeping the $1 million base salary out of sheer greed.

Meanwhile, Shalam founded Audiovox in 1960. He said on the Q4 call that the "question of whether to liquidate the company or not is an interesting one. We spent a lot of time discussing that." (Note: the transcript on this site says "spend". I checked the audio and confirmed he said "spent".) I'm sure Shalam did spend a lot of time considering that decision. He owns 4 million-plus shares (between Class A and Class B). And he disputed the idea raised by Kahn on the Q1 call that a low cost basis was keeping him from moving to sell or break up the company.

To be fair, it's simply a tough decision for an 85-year-old to make with a company he's headed (in some fashion) for 59 years. And it's his decision; Lavelle may not be incentivized to strip VOXX for parts, but Shalam is, even granting that he makes more money than he probably should ($700K in total compensation last year after $1.6 million the year before). Getting $10 per share in a breakup suggests a payday for Shalam of over $40 million; no matter what the cost basis, that's an enormous after-tax sum.

This may be assigning VOXX too low a bar to clear in terms of fiduciary duty and capital allocation. The broad point, however, is that it may not be quite as simple as it appears at first blush. And as far as the investment case goes, the one reason for optimism might be that at some point, VOXX management simply backs itself into a corner.

If it is "liquidate or grow" going forward - and I believe it is - the choice eventually will become liquidate. VOXX management cannot make an acquisition of any kind at this point without a shareholder revolt. Those shareholders can't block the acquisition - but they can sell. VOXX shares are going to plunge if they make any kind of deal - particularly given the challenges facing the automotive and electronics industries at the moment.

Even management's patience will run out with EyeLock eventually if the business doesn't start to grow (and I truthfully don't believe it will). The Automotive business looks far too reliant on the EVO rear-seat system, has secular pressures in aftermarket (more cars have satellite radios and remote starts pre-installed), and just doesn't make sense at its current scale. (OEM revenue dropped 35% year-over-year in Q1, per figures from the 10-Q.) The legacy consumer electronics/accessories products are only going to decline.

It's possible VOXX simply pushes on ahead and ignores the rising cry from shareholders. It's not impossible they do use the current cash to make an acquisition. EyeLock can be strung along for a few more years. VOXX could buy just enough shares to satisfy its promise, and then go back to hoarding its cash.

But it's gotten to the point where those kinds of moves aren't going to be ignored to the extent they were in the past. And even modest moves by historically stubborn management show that VOXX is listening to its shareholders, even if it's not responding in the way those shareholders would like. Perhaps that's too optimistic, or judging with too low a bar. But I still see the assets here as having real value. And I still think, at some point, that value will be reflected in VOXX stock.

