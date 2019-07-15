Eurozone Industrial Production Up - But It's Not All Over, Look At The PMI

A good reading of the information is that we've just had an upward blip on a falling trend.

That eurozone industrial production is up is great, but the question is, how long will this last?

Our Eurozone Ponder

We would like to know whether the eurozone economy is, finally, going to start some decent growth and recover. Or carry on flatlining perhaps. Or, obviously enough, fall into the pit. Two of those three would generate action from the European Central Bank which is why we're interested.

So, if we see eurozone industrial production rising pretty strongly then we think that perhaps that boom - perhaps more accurately, the recovery - might have started. However, recorded production is always backward looking. We should perhaps be applying more weight to our forward looking measures, which aren't good.

Eurozone Industrial Production.

The numbers here look good, as Moody's Analytics say:

Euro zone industrial production beat expectations and rose by 0.9% m/m in May, fully reversing April’s 0.4% slide. Across sectors, output grew everywhere but in the intermediate goods sector, where it fell marginally. The key upside details were the 2.7% m/m gain in nondurable consumer goods and the 2.3% rise in durable consumer goods production. This fuels our view that consumers are the main hope for euro zone growth.

Eurozone PMI

There's one specific line in there that worries. Which brings us to our forward looking measure:

Industrial production in the eurozone rose sharply in May, but survey data indicate that the improvement will be short-lived. Official Eurostat data showed industrial production surging 0.9% in May, rebounding after declines in the prior two months. The narrower definition of manufacturing output showed a similar 0.9% rise, likewise recovering from falls in March and April. The better data raise the question of whether the region is now set for a strengthening of production growth, or whether the May improvement represents a false dawn. Given the recent ongoing weakness of the PMI survey data for manufacturing, the latter looks more likely. The Eurozone PMI manufacturing output index remained in territory indicative of falling factory production in June, and has now been in negative territory for five successive months.

That paints a rather different picture:

(Eurozone PMI and GDP growth from IHS Markit)

As we can see there's a close connection between the PMI and future economic growth. It is, as we might say, a useful forward looking measure.

So, what's that PMI telling us about growth?

(Eurozone predicted growth from PMI from IHS Markit)

Don't Forget, We're Trying To Predict

We are, obviously enough, trying to predict what will happen, not just record what has. For it is the future that determines the success of our investments. Thus we should be putting more weight upon that PMI information - things are going to get worse - than the past production numbers.

As to what we're trying to predict these are the sorts of numbers the ECB looks at to decide upon interest rates. If we thought only of those historical numbers we might think that any further reduction in rates just isn't going to happen. Even, given the inflation busting credentials of the Bundesbank types, that rates could rise, of central bank purchases be reversed.

If we look at the PMI numbers then we'd not think that at all, instead we'd be wondering whether the ECB will drive rates even further into negative territory.

Do We have Any Other Information?

Yes, we do, that line I said was worrying up above:

...output grew everywhere but in the intermediate goods sector, where it fell marginally...

The intermediates sector is the bit that makes the stuff that everyone then uses to make final stuff. It's the things you make things out of. And if production is falling here then that means people are ordering less to make stuff out of in the future.

That's actually a confirmation of the information that we're getting from the purchasing manager's index, the PMI. Production's highly likely to fall in the near future. Possibly so much that the economy will contract. That's not when interest rates are going to be pushed up now, is it?

The Investor Takeaway

There is no one number that tells us what is going to happen. We have to look across the balance of the indicators to try to divine that. And here we've got recent performance looking not just OK, but pretty good actually. Our question being, well, will it last? Our forward looking indicator telling us that no, probably not.

My reading of this is that the recent jump in production is little more than a statistical artifact. The eurozone economy continues to slow and the next likely move from the ECB is going to be a further loosening of monetary policy.

