Dynamic Sector Allocation For Dividend Investors

By incorporating sector rotation in their portfolios, dividend investors can reduce risk all while increasing their portfolio income.

You might have noticed, since we came back to Seeking Alpha in April, we have analyzed a bunch of dividend stocks. We always concentrate our research on multiple stocks of a sector or industry before moving on. We have covered energy stocks, utilities, apparel stocks, advertising, the food & beverage sector and consumer goods.

This is because we think dividend investors should be exposed to all sectors. But there aren’t always good buying opportunities within an industry. This is because at different points in time throughout the business cycle, different sectors perform differently.

In this article, we want to demonstrate how business cycle investing can be applied to dividend investors who want to create a portfolio which produces life long income. The end goal being that at the end of article, you leave with actionable insights which increase your portfolio’s income potential. When it’s all said and done, that’s what we’re trying to achieve as dividend investors: to maximize our assets potential to deliver us long lasting growing income throughout our retirements.

We will first introduce the concepts of business cycle investing, then zoom in on a few sectors' performance during the past 10 years, before suggesting how to apply this information.

Introduction to business cycle investing

The basis of business cycle investing is that in the intermediate term, stock market performance will be driven by cyclical factors tied to the state of the economy. As such, depending on the stage of the business cycle we are in, expected returns for different sectors will differ.

There are four stages of a business cycle:

Early Expansion/Recovery Mid Expansion Late expansion Recession

For a more in depth analysis of the cyclical factors (inflation, interest rates, corporate earnings), I can only advise you to read Fidelity’s “Business Cycle Approach to Equity Sector Investing” report. The key takeaway here is that depending on where in the business cycle we are located, some sectors will tend to overperform, while others will underperform.

Source: Fidelity

The table above shows which sectors have usually outperformed or underperformed depending on the state of the economy.

One notable challenge is locating where in the business cycle we are actually located. As we’ll see later, this can easily be overcome.

For instance, let’s look at the performance of the 11 sectors relative to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). We’ll use the following SPDR select ETFs as proxies for sector performance:

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV)

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB)

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Source: mad-dividends.com

The following table sorts the 12-month performance by sector, from best to worst.

Sector PERFORMANCE Utilities: XLU 17.24% Real Estate: XLRE 15.48% Consumer Staples: XLP 13.05% Technology: XLK 11.82% Consumer Discretionary: XLY 9.44% Healthcare: XLV 7.46% S&P 500 7.13% Industrials: XLI 3.78% Financials: XLF 2.91% Communication services: XLC -0.39% Materials: XLB -3.23% Energy: XLE -17.23%

Comparing the data to the table provided by Fidelity above proves another point: no two business cycles are alike and you can’t just expect certain sectors to magically outperform because of the state of the economy.

Most market pundits agree that we are in the late stages of the business cycle. A time when healthcare should overperform, energy should overperform, and technology should underperform. Yet, none of that has been happening. Headline risk in healthcare, the trade war for energy and continued momentum in the technology sector have somewhat derailed these sectors' performances.

We can’t stress how important it is for investors to not blindly use this information to pick sectors.

10-year sector data

For you to visualize how sector performance changes throughout the business cycle, we’ve compiled 10-year data for 6 of the sectors :

3 that underperformed the market: Energy, Materials, Utilities

3 that outperformed the market: Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Technology

The charts above use the 10 trailing 12-month periods up to the 11th of July this year.

XLE XLU XLB XLI XLK XLY ^GSPC 2009-2010 16% 9% 20% 34% 20% 24% 12% 2010-2011 41% 12% 27% 27% 18% 32% 23% 2011-2012 -13% 11% -14% -7% 8% 5% 0% 2012-2013 23% 3% 15% 27% 13% 39% 26% 2013-2014 20% 9% 24% 21% 22% 14% 18% 2014-2015 -25% 2% -3% 1% 7% 18% 6% 2015-2016 -7% 21% -1% 6% 6% 3% 3% 2016-2017 -6% -1% 14% 19% 26% 12% 14% 2017-2018 17% 2% 7% 6% 29% 23% 14% 2018-2019 -16% 16% -2% 4% 11% 10% 7%

Source: Author’s charts (data collected from mad-dividends.com)

You can see that there are clear periods of overperformance and underperformance relative to the S&P 500.

This becomes even clearer when we subtract market performance from the returns.

XLE XLU XLB XLI XLK XLY 2009-2010 4% -3% 8% 22% 8% 12% 2010-2011 18% -11% 4% 4% -5% 9% 2011-2012 -13% 11% -14% -7% 8% 5% 2012-2013 -3% -23% -11% 1% -13% 13% 2013-2014 2% -9% 6% 3% 4% -4% 2014-2015 -31% -4% -9% -5% 1% 12% 2015-2016 -10% 18% -4% 3% 3% 0% 2016-2017 -20% -15% 0% 5% 12% -2% 2017-2018 3% -12% -7% -8% 15% 9% 2018-2019 -22% 10% -8% -2% 5% 4%

Here the key takeaways are that:

Energy has underperformed the index for most of the business cycle.

Nearly all of the industrial sector's overperformance over the past 10 years can be explained by the notable overperformance during the first two years.

Technology and consumer discretionary have outperformed nearly systematically during the past 10 years. Both sectors haven’t had a single down year during the ten trailing one-year periods.

Utilities have had their pockets of overperformance, but exclusively when the market had single-digit returns.

How dividend investors can use business cycle information to improve their portfolios

As dividend investors, we are all quite similar.

We all have portfolios of dividend stocks. If we aren’t retired, we usually have a source of monthly cash flow allocated to investing in equities (from employment, rentals, etc.). We also usually reinvest the dividends we receive to buy more stocks.

When we retire, we stop reinvesting the dividends, we usually also stop adding to our portfolio, and start living from the proceeds.

The former scenario causes you to buy stocks more frequently than the latter. Yet, in the latter scenario, you’d be well advised to rebalance your portfolio periodically to profit from divergences in valuations of your stocks.

With that in mind, here are some considerations for using business cycle data in structuring your portfolio.

1. Give your sector allocation some thought.

Dividend investors are usually bottom-up investors. So are we. We perform individual stock analysis, and compare it to other stocks within and out of the sector before deciding to purchase a particular stock.

It’s a good approach. The downside of the approach is that we can find ourselves overexposed to certain sectors and lacking exposure to others. Don’t worry, you aren’t the only one concerned. Many index investors who simply buy an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) also have that problem. Right now their portfolio would have more exposure to technology than to energy, materials, utilities and real estate combined.

Source: Siblis Research – Sector weights of the S&P 500

A well diversified portfolio will not only be diversified between stocks, but also between sectors.

Compare your portfolio’s sector weights to the S&P 500. If you are equally exposed to all sectors, you’d have 9% in each.

Now I’m not saying this is a particularly good idea, but maybe you want to set a maximum weight any sector can have in your portfolio to ensure you’re never overexposed.

If you are already exposed to all sectors, maintaining weights between 5% and 15% can be an example of target weights you set.

If your portfolio is out of balance and extremely concentrated in a couple of sectors, I’d suggest making sure no sector goes above 20% of your total portfolio.

If there are certain sectors you don’t have exposure to, don’t rush to buying stocks in that sector. Simply take a note of them, and when you come across a compelling dividend stock within these sectors, invest in the sector before adding yet another position to your overweight sectors.

2. Use sector analysis to rebalance.

Once a year, you’d be well suited to rebalance your portfolio. There will be sectors and stocks which outperform others by a wide margin. As this happens, valuations between the sectors diverge.

For instance, this year we’ve been trimming our positions in the consumer discretionary and technology sectors. Two particular examples in our portfolios have been:

We recommended buying Cisco (CSCO) and V.F. Corp. (VFC) in late May 2017. (You can read our old articles on CSCO here, and on VFC here.) Since then, they have dwarfed the S&P 500, returning 80% an 76%, respectively, against 23% for the S&P 500.

Yet, as we go through the late stages of the business cycle, our expectations for the technology sector and consumer discretionary sector decrease. The dividend yields of both positions, while well above 3% when we initiated them, our now approaching 2%.

During the same time frame, our energy positions didn’t do so well: Exxon (XOM) lost 10% of its value and Chevron (CVX) gained about 15%. Both underperforming the S&P 500’s performance.

As such, very much like is the case in the S&P 500, the weighting of our energy stocks is down while the weightings of consumer discretionary and tech are up.

Just under a couple months ago in May, we sold half of our shares in VFC. Not long after, we came across CVR Energy (CVI). We were convinced the stock would continue to do well, that it was depressed to extremely low valuations despite having good momentum in a struggling sector. You can read about it in our article, "CVR Energy a massive yield with more gains ahead".

We initiated a position in CVI with the proceeds of the VFC shares, thus transforming a position which yielded 2.27% at the time into a 6.7% yield. Obviously depending on your situation, this could trigger a capital gain tax, but would still be worth doing.

We explain how to identify stocks worth selling to increase your dividend income in this article written by Sam, “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income”.

Doing this accomplished multiple things: we realized value in VFC, increased our portfolio's dividend income potential, and rebalanced our sector exposure, thus reducing risk.

Note that we didn’t totally exit our position, we trimmed it. We don’t have a crystal ball, and there is no reason for us to completely cut our exposure to any given sector.

3. Use sector analysis to pick your next investment.

If your sector exposure is relatively balanced, you can focus new purchases on a particular sector. For instance, we found a lot of decent valuations in utilities in early May. Utilities had good momentum, and according to the business cycle data, would likely continue to do well throughout the late stage of the cycle and into the recession.

Out of the 4 utilities we recommended buying, 3 have outperformed the S&P since being published. But here is the rub… even the stocks we placed on our watchlist, or advised investors restrain from purchasing more of, have done very well in a short time frame.

This is because a rising tide lifts all boats. If you can get the sector right, it is less important to get the stock right. It also follows that if you get the stock right, it is less important to get the sector right. For instance, CVI is up nearly 20% since we recommended purchasing over a month ago, yet energy stocks have continued to underperform the market.

You won’t always get the sector right, and you won’t always get the stock right, but if you’re consciously thinking about both, you increase your chances of overperformance.

Conclusion

Just like we wouldn’t advise you to put all your savings in one stock, it would be foolish to put all your savings in one sector.

At the stock level, performance can be explained by factors such as value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality. We discuss this at length in our articles, and in our blog post.

However, often a stock’s momentum can be explained by overall movements in the sector. For instance, Procter & Gamble (PG) has done very well this past year because consumer staples have done well.

By incorporating sector analysis, dividend investors add an extra arrow to their quiver which can allow them to at least reduce risk, and at best identify opportunities to increase dividend income as well as total returns.

