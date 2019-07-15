Betting On Predictable Businesses: The Best Offense Is A Good Defense

Source: Online.

Background

Over the long-term journey of investing, the best offense is a good defense. Without good preservation of capital, one would need much better returns to the upside to break-even. In my view, this is more difficult to achieve than downside protection in the stock market.

Of course, good defense by no means refers to investing in low-risk asset classes, such as bonds, or using derivatives to hedge. Both approaches, although lowering short-term risks, reduce your long-term returns by giving up potential gains and/or incurring additional costs.

Even for a portfolio fully invested in equities, a good defense can be played through bets on the highly predictable in order to generate alpha for the long run. Below are some thoughts.

Everyday use

Things that are consumed (almost) daily are highly predictable wherever the economy is heading. Products such as bleach from Clorox (CLX), toothbrush/toothpaste from Colgate-Palmolive (CL), are part of consumers' everyday lives.

While the SPDR Consumer Staples Select ETF (XLP) underperformed the broader S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for the past 5 years or 10 years, it managed to beat the benchmark if we include the period of the last bear market (see below).

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 7/12/2019.

Small(er) ticket

Small-ticket spendings are something that consumers would make their quick and easy decisions on. Compared these to large-ticket transactions either by individuals (e.g., a new car) or by corporates (e.g., new manufacturing equipment), where the buyer may take more prudent steps towards the deal and can act favorably or unfavorably depending on the economic condition.

In this regard, I would much prefer the value propositions of McDonald's (MCD) or Wingstop (WING) over Darden Restaurants (DRI) and the ones of Choice Hotels (CHH) over Hilton (HLT) or Hyatt (H).

Non-durable

Terry Smith once expressed that he would not invest in anything that is made of metal when asked about his investment view on Tesla (TSLA). The sales volume is just unpredictable. Consumers can opt to keep their durable products or to buy new ones, depending on their financial situations. Meanwhile, non-durable, such as consumer goods (bleach and toothpaste again), or even less durable goods (think about Nike's (NKE) shoes) may easily find their customers repeatedly coming back.

Things that do not change often

At first glance of the subtitle, you may think that this is once again about "boring" consumer staples businesses. It is true that the way that most people chew gums, eat snacks, or drink alcohols would evolve little over time.

However, even in the world of technology, there are certain products that would fit into this category, hence being good candidates for long-term investments. One example is the elevator, which is probably the world's "least exciting" technology. The elevator industry is highly specialized, highly concentrated (with only 4 major companies dominating the majority of the global market) and high margin. Most importantly, management at companies like Kone (OTCPK:KNYJY) (OTCPK:KNYJF) and Schindler (OTC:SHNDY) (OTCPK:SHLAF) rarely need to worry about the next disruption due to new technologies.

Installed base

Companies in a much faster-moving industry than the elevator do not necessarily mean "game over" for long-term investors, as long as their revenue model is right.

For example, FinTech companies like SimCorp (OTC:SICRY) (OTC:SICRF) and FactSet (FDS) managed to grow even throughout the financial crisis. The secret sauce? Both businesses generate sizable portions of their annual sales from recurring activities, such as professional services, maintenance, and annual subscription charges, thanks to the software services subscribed by the customers. As long as the installed base grows, it is expected that the recurring revenue will follow yearly later on.

It is worth mentioning that recurring sales from the installed base are by no means the privilege of the SaaS business. At Graco (GGG), a manufacturer of fluid handling systems and products, approximately 40% of total sales are coming from the aftermarket, as quality-conscious customers keep coming back to the company for parts and accessories for the products they purchased in the first place. Waters (WAT), a specialty measurement company, generates more than 50% of the annual revenue from the services and consumables provided to the customers who installed their instrument systems.

Things easily understood within your circle of competence

Last but not least, while all the above may provide some clues for you to find predictability in businesses, nothing is truly predictable unless you understand the fundamental economics of companies that you would like to invest in and their industries. This seems easy but turns out to be difficult to do as many investors tend to pursue risks outside of their circle of competence. This becomes especially the case when you see your neighbors follow the craze and make investments in fancy tech jargons, such as AI, VR, Blockchain, which they would have difficult times explaining to you about. In my opinion, even for the expert, it is really hard to predict the winners in those and many other technology spaces in the long term.

One advice here can be that if you do not know the boundary of your circle of competence, just make sure to forgo stuff you are not 100% sure about and hang onto low-cost index funds for equity exposure. Of course, investors do not need to form an opinion on everything (or a lot of things) in order to be successful. So find things that can be easily understood (think about CORA vs. FAANG).

Summary

Value/quality-focused investing can be a defensive game. Facing the unpredictable stock market, investors can look into certain areas as described above to enhance the winning chance of their long-term bets. However, all the recommendations here are valid only when investors can act within their circle of competence.

If you see any other area to find businesses with predictable results, feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, WAT, FDS, CLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.