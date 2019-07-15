Chart Of The Week: Copper And China's Credit Flows

As China’s credit impulse appears to have bottomed out since late 2018, we believe that a rebound in the year-on-year change in copper prices is likely in the second half.

The Chinese credit impulse is not only a reliable leading indicator of economic activity, but also copper consumption and copper prices.

In this brief note, we present our chart of the week, which shows the relationship between copper prices and Chinese credit dynamics.

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart above suggests, there is a clear positive co-movement between the year-on-year change in the LME copper price and the Chinese credit impulse, which is the second derivative of credit.

Our work shows that the Chinese credit impulse is not only a reliable leading indicator of economic activity, but also of copper consumption and copper prices.

What is exactly the credit impulse?

The credit impulse can be defined by the 12-month change in the 12-month sum of Total Social Financing, expressed in % of GDP. Total Social Financing is a broad measure of credit and liquidity, which refers to the aggregate volume of funds provided by China's domestic financial system to the private sector of the real economy.

The concept of credit impulse was introduced by Michael Biggs, then economist at Deutsche Bank, to resolve a seeming economic paradox, which is that economic activity often recovers after a financial crisis without a rebound in credit. After investigating the relationship between credit and economic activity, Michael Biggs found that an economic recovery is more driven by a rebound in the flow of credit ("credit impulse") rather than a rebound in the stock of credit ("credit growth"). He wrote:

The flow of credit can rebound even when the stock remains unchanged. When we examine this empirically, we find that our measure of the flow of credit, which we call the credit impulse, is well correlated with developments in domestic demand growth. In particular, we find that the rebound in domestic demand growth after a financial crisis is highly correlated with developments in the credit impulse.

Credit and economic recovery, July 2009.

Returning to the relationship between the credit impulse and copper prices, the chart above shows that the decline in the Chinese credit impulse from late 2017 resulted in a slower appreciation in the copper price.

As the Chinese credit impulse appears to have bottomed out since late 2018, which could portend a rebound in Chinese economic activity in the second half of the year, and therefore a rebound in copper prices.

This Chart Of The Week is therefore bullish for copper, suggesting a rebound in the year-on-year change in copper prices in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.