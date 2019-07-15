Tanger: A Trade Finally Develops

Changing market conditions have however created a fantastic trade, just not the way Tanger bulls will have hoped.

We were sidelined the last time we looked at the stock.

When we last looked at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), we concluded that,

While there may be some better quality properties than the ones SKT is disposing in centers 21-35, we are certain there are some worse ones as well. The ultra bull case here is if we value the higher tier centers at 7% and 9% cap rates. Even that results in a $23.72 liquidation value. So based on fair market values, SKT is certainly not cheap at present. If retail trends reverse and malls get better (lower) cap rates, SKT may have the potential to shine. We think these sales validate our initial stance that SKT is too close to fair value to give an advantage to either bulls or bears at this price.

Source: Do Mall Sales Spell Doom And Gloom For Tanger?

While we were tempted by the price, on April 4, we felt discretion was the better part of valor and that has certainly paid off.

With the stock at multiyear lows, bulls are pounding the table for a resounding run higher. We certainly see that the odds are more heavily in their favor at this price and yet we are advocating that investors short this company.

Tanger: A case study in a dying model

SKT has struggled to grow sales per square foot in its discount centers. As shown in its presentation 2015 sales were a shade higher than its 2019 numbers.

Source: SKT Supplemental

While not disclosed as part of its slide show, even its 2013 numbers were within a breath of its 2019 numbers.

Source: SKT 10-K 2013

Six years of flat sales with increasing amounts spent on capital expenditures does make anyone question the validity of the growth SKT promises. SKT is also not out of the woods completely as far as its prime tenants are concerned.

SKT has 150 stores with Ascena Retail Group, Inc (ASNA), a company which is currently struggling.

Source: SKT Supplemental

ASNA is a retailer that looks like it is headed the way of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and currently sports a market capitalization that is twice the leftover balance on its share repurchase program.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: ASNA 10-Q

SKT also has to deal with 14% of its square footage coming up for renewal in each of the next two years and that combined with ASNA's woes should give any bull some pause.

Source: SKT Supplemental

Why ASNA may not be as bad as the numbers suggest

We don't have much hope for ASNA but we think there might be a smaller fallout than what the bears may be pricing in. For one, SKT does have some of the lowest costs of occupancy and ASNA likely will focus on other stores to close down first. Even within the ASNA umbrella, there are three brands that are growing moderately and SKT's malls harboring those stores are likely to do well.

So overall, we think 2020 may turn out to be difficult, but won't be lethal to the company.

Should you buy? No. We think you should short

Hear us out here, before you decide we took a dive off the deep end. The stock is 20% lower than the last time we wrote about it, so the proverbial horse is now in another county. We are definitely late to the "short" party. Why jump in now? That is because we are not suggesting you just short SKT.

We are suggesting you short SKT and go long Macerich (MAC).

Over the last year, all retail malls have been taken to the woodshed. Some deservedly, some perhaps not. But this has set up a very intriguing trade for a lot of the bulls and bears on malls.

Our logic here is that MAC has been beaten down, rather unfairly. But the underlying performance of its malls is on a different planet. Our colleague at High Dividend Opportunities, Beyond Savings, recently put this chart on MAC's sales per square foot.

Source: Macerich: Is Becoming A Steal

Sales in 2018 were 30% higher than in 2013, unlike SKT's rather small 1% gain. MAC is also trading at 9X 2019 funds from operations (FFO) versus 8X for SKT.

According SNL, both REITs are trading at big discounts to their net asset values, NAVs, and the underlying fair value of SKT is closer to $25/share while for MAC it is closer to $61.

So based on analysts' estimates, MAC does trade at an even wider discount to fair value than SKT. We differ a little bit in our estimates and think a liquidation value of SKT is probably closer to $20/share and for MAC it is actually $70/share. In other words, we see a big valuation gap, where MAC has a 100% upside to fair value and SKT has a 20% upside to fair value.

Terms of the trade

Shorting SKT will have a carry cost but fortunately, MAC's dividend is more than adequate to compensate and is slightly higher than SKT's. Borrowing costs for SKT are currently low and we don't expect a squeeze on that front either. We would short SKT and go long MAC and see how the retail apocalypse plays out. Should it accelerate, we think SKT will go down first and in flames. If it does hit the pause button, MAC should be in a better position to move to its fair value. Either way, we think this trade will allow some significant upside.

Key risk

SKT being bought out at a premium, would be the biggest risk to this trade. Although, in that scenario we would see MAC rally as well as the pressure on management, which declined to be bought out at $95.50/share, might just become unbearable. IF SKT gets sold, MAC goes next, and likely on better terms.

Conclusion

We looked and we looked for reasons to buy SKT. While the price is certainly at a spot where bulls can take a swing in our opinion, a paired trade likely offers the most alpha for your buck. Those not interested in shorting, should sell their existing SKT and buy MAC for better probability rebound.

The key risk for our paired trade remains that of a buyout for SKT. We give this a very low probability but we cannot completely discount it. However, MAC is just as likely, if not more likely to be bought out. Its ultra class A malls continue to become strong "experience centers" whereas SKT is struggling to convert its discount destinations to the same model.

As to who could buy MAC?

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) recently got its baby, Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) to take General Growth Properties into its fold. BAM has huge sources of capital ($36 billion based on this) and we are sure that management there is thinking that MAC at a 30-40% discount to what they thought was a bargain price for GGP makes a lot of sense.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2700 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019."

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: HDO is long MAC.

TV is also short SKT.