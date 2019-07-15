Disney: Time To Take The Profit

Not worth getting and it might be time to sell.

Walt Disney (DIS) is expected to perform weakly next year but is expected to perform modestly in the following years. This is in part to the spectacular year it has been having with Avengers and the Disney/Pixar rollout.

Investing in the company presents a comfortable risk-reward proposition with minor downside and favorable upside potential, and as for its price, it is overpriced with small dividends.

In a past article, I explained Disney´s advantages and synergies, considering the Fox merger deal. After that, I have spoken against investing in Netflix (NFLX) for its long term prospects and short term risks.

Disney and AT&T (T) may dethrone Netflix in streaming, but is it worth to take the stock at these prices? I think Disney will deliver a week performance, and it could be time to sell or reduce, and it is not a good time to get in.

The Strategy in a Nutshell

Disney is now in full control of Hulu, it has Hotstar in Asia, ESPN+ and later this year will launch Disney+ to complement its streaming strategy. While Disney will receive the revenue from the subscription service, it will put in jeopardy the current revenue it receives from licensing its content.

Source: Investor day presentation

The rollout plan for Disney will conclude at the end of 2021, and Disney+ is expected to reach profitability until 2024, which means that the next five years could be rough for Disney´s fundamentals

So what does this all mean? Well, from a financial perspective, we expect Disney+'s operating results during the first couple of years post-launch to reflect the aggressive early investments we're making because we want to set the business up for long-term success. We expect operating losses to peak between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2022, and we expect Disney+ to achieve profitability in fiscal 2024. - Christine McCarthy - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The amount of content Disney will be able to leverage is astounding. Removing its content from Netflix (NFLX) will definitely be felt. However, with the recent jump in Disney stock, it feels pointless to risk going into a significant transitional period for a potential gain that is already here.

Valuation

Projecting That revenue growth is in the range of 8.9% and 12.4%, estimating that gross margin should range 40% and 41%, assuming G&A as a percentage of revenue should vary 22.1% and 20.3% we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with what the market expects for Disney in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 42% and at best overvalued by 15%. So the stock is overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 22.56% probability that Disney will trade at a lower price than it is today. The upside could be up to 7.01% yearly return. The statistical value of investing in Disney is only 1.8%.

However, this valuation does not consider the return from dividends, when we take into account the dividends we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

Using this chart to build the New Beta Pert Chart, we have the following results.

The risk profile shows there is a 10.97% probability that Disney will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 3.3%. This is not a significant number.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition have multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

The statistical value of 3% that Disney has is quite small and might not justify investing in the company. If one wanted to minimize risk, there are better stocks that have similar risk profiles but better upside potential.

Conclusions

The core business of Disney is robust, but the current price is overvalued, and even if streaming pushes Disney to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

It might not be a good idea to enter the stock now, and it could be time to reduce or sell the stock. The possible upside does not justify the valuation nor the risk. The company could end up underperforming or even losing.

Disney is undoubtedly a great company, and its streaming plans are exciting, but the potential upside is small compared to the size of the business and the risk it poses. It is undoubtedly the right way to go business-wise, but as investors, there are better options, like AT&T (T) or Flexible solutions (FSI) both have better dividends and comparable risk profiles.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, FSI, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might end my Long position in Disney soon.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.