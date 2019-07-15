Surge Components, Inc. (SPRS) CEO Ira Levy on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCPK:SPRS) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call July 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Steven Lubman - Vice President

Ira Levy - CEO

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Surge’s second quarter 2019 earnings conference call.

Please note that our discussion today may include certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements with respect to anticipated, future operating performance, growth and other similar forecasts or statements of expectations. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, budgets, believes, seeks, estimates, could and should and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise. Actual performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include without limitations, general industry and economic conditions, trade policy and tariffs, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital requirement, competition, customer cancellations, the ability to expand in certain areas of the Company’s business, shifting customer demand, changes in operating expenses including employee wages, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amount and on the terms to support the Company’s business.

Ira Levy

Thank you, Steven. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for joining us for Surge’s second quarterly earnings conference call. Joining me today on this call, is Steven Lubman, who you just heard from, Vice President of Surge.

We’re excited to talk with our shareholders and provide an update on our second quarter performance. To begin, I want to briefly touch on a few operational highlights. I will then run through our financial performance in detail.

In the second quarter, Surge delivered another strong performance. Net sales increased 16.6% year-over-year and gross profit grew a robust 28.6% versus the prior year on robust sales to new and existing customers. A continued focus on maximizing profitability on a global scale also helped us deliver $1.1 million in net income in the first six months of the year, our strongest performance in the Company's history, and a testament as well to our disciplined approach to growth and profitability.

We also worked diligently to mitigate some of the impacts of tariffs on our growth. We continue to take proactive measures to move some customer deliveries directly to Hong Kong and pass along a portion of the tariff cost to our customers to manage the impact on revenues.

Our continued success reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to strengthening our world class supply chain with new relationships, increasing our sales volumes and continuing to grow our international footprint. Leveraging an innovative pipeline of diverse new products, we are providing customers with a total product solution. And this is helping to grow new customer relationships globally and drive future revenue growth.

Of note, in our Challenge division, our engineering teams are actively developing new and modified products to meet the needs of growing customer base; and in the future, we plan to deliver additional launches in this channel. In our Surge division, after a successful launch of our new sales program in Brazil, we are exploring additional sales program launches in other areas including Europe. We expect to have more color on these expansions and the opportunities that come from them in the second half of the year.

Surge also continues to make great strides in the automotive space, an industry that represents significant potential for the business. The Company successfully had its cause approved by various automotive customers already. And we wait for next generation car models to compete to book business. Our samples are also currently being tested by other automotive customers, and we expect additional approvals going forward.

Additionally, our major manufacturing partner recently patented a new product for automotive application, for which there are only three other global competitors in the supply chain. We are currently in the process of getting market feedback on this product for customers and feel confident that it will be a strong addition to our automotive product portfolio.

As we look ahead, our focus remains on ensuring that we have the right resources to compete and to create maximum efficiency and success in our business. With the complete product offering that is supported by global sales and distribution network, we believe Surge is well positioned for continued growth, and I'm very excited for the opportunities ahead.

Before I turn things over to you for questions, let me quickly run through the second quarter financials. As I mentioned earlier, net sales increased 16.6% year-over-year to $8.5 million in the quarter, driven by strong sales volume to new and existing customers. Gross profit increased 28.6% year-over-year to $2.5 million. And this increase is primarily attributable to sales volume growth to customers with certain products being sold and higher profit margin. This was an increase of $549,701 million over the prior year period.

Gross profit margin as a percentage of net sales remained strong at 29.2%, as compared to 26.4% in the prior year period.

Selling and shipping expenses for the second quarter increased $13,000 or 2.2% over the primary year period to $651,339.

General and administrative expenses increased $189,141 or 17.3% to $1.3 million in the quarter.

Net income available to common shareholders in the quarter was $461,632 as compared to a net income available to common shareholders of $168,309 in the prior year period.

Earnings per share was $0.09 as compared to $0.03 in the prior year period.

Overall, we are delighted about the progress we made to-date. Leveraging a robust customer base, including Fortune 500 technology companies, we remain focused on maximizing profitability, globally and across various industries. I am confident that we will continue to take a thoughtful and deliberate approach to investment to ensure that we are creating long-term shareholder value.

We appreciate our shareholders’ continued support and we now welcome your questions. Operator?

Okay. So, for any shareholders that are on the call but haven’t and aren’t asking any questions, let me say thank you very much for joining today's call. We are excited about the prospects for the future, and we believe Surge is well-positioned for continued success. We look forward to providing you with an update on the business next quarter. And thank you so very much.

