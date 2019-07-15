Why European Football Clubs Are Worthy Of Your Money

A framework is discussed which allows an investor to value football teams.

The reasons behind the doubling stock price of Juventus and the fantastic year for Ajax investors are laid out.

These are the stock performances, year-on-year, of the two football clubs in my portfolio: Juventus (OTCPK:JVTSF) up 98% and AFC Ajax (OTC:AFCJF) up 57%. Meanwhile, Vanguard FTSE Europe Index is down 4%.

Quite the outperformance. Surprising? Not really. On the contrary, there is still much upside potential left for football investors!

Why Juventus soared

The first increase, in August, can be fully attributed to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans expected him to take Juventus to the next level, after losing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League that season. Cristiano Ronaldo had just won the Champions League with Real Madrid, for a third consecutive time.

It is also the perfect example of the high volatility that is so typical to the industry. One week, fans are filled with joy thanks to an unexpected win, while the next week they want the manager out. These mood swings are reflected on stock prices of football clubs as well. Once the news of Cristiano Ronaldo was settled in, investors realized that the club had just paid 117 million euros for a 33-year-old player.

From November on, the stock started rising as the team performed well on the pitch and would go on to win the Italian first division, the Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo however, was not able to lift the club to the next level in the Champions League. Once again, Juventus' campaign stranded in the quarter-finals.

Why Ajax Soared

The team that beat Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League was, you guessed it, Ajax. The excellent performance in the Champions League was the main driver behind the stock's success. It also worked the other way round, as the heart-breaking loss to Tottenham in the semi-finals was the reason for the big sell-off in May.

The stock price has finally approached its correct valuation, thanks to numerous transfer talks, to which I will come back in the section about 'valuing a football club stock'.

How to value a football club stock

The value of a football club comprises out of three components.

1. Value of the first-team squad.

This value is listed in the books of the club. However, it is always undervalued, as player values tend to go up, while they go down in the books due to amortizations. Therefore, an investor should consult trustworthy sources that estimate the transfer prices of players. One source that is often quoted in financial reports of clubs is 'transfermarkt'.

2. Value of the stadium, infrastructure and other assets.

The value of these assets can all be found in the financial statements of the club. The Asset side of the balance sheet of Juventus is included, as for example. Source: Juventus' Financial statement 2017-2018

3. The ability of the club to create value.

Value can be created in three ways.

The one most on the nose is the sportive success of the team. This rakes in prize money, increases players' transfer value and improves the merchandise income of the club.

Second, player trading. Signing free agents and transferring them out a few years, is a specialization of Juventus. This Summer alone, they have signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot for free, 2 players with a combined worth of 75 million euros.

Third, youth training. This way, you don't have to pay any transfer fees. If the player develops well, you can cash in royally on them. Ajax is well known for its world-class player development, and are expected to cash in on Frenkie De Jong (75 million euros), Matthijs de Ligt (75 million euros) and probably even Donny van de Beek (40 million euros), for a combined total of 190 million euros.

It is up to the investor to value each of these three abilities. Especially valuing the expected sportive success can be quite tricky.

Why the industry will continue to outperform the market

The top three clubs in revenue (Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United) posted combined revenue of €2.1 billion in the season 2017-2018. This is an increase of 6% over last season and is just 5% less than the combined revenue of the top 20 clubs in 1999-20000. Football is big business and is getting even bigger.

Combined revenue of the top 20 teams (ranked in revenue) passed €8 billion for the first time in the season 2017-2018, an increase of 6%. Champions League prize money will increase this season 38% to €2.55 billion and is likely to increase even more thereafter.

Not only revenue is growing. Operating profits increased year-over-year with 66.5%.

Aggregate operating profits.

Which makes the football industry profitable for the first time, in a very long time.

Aggregate net profits.

My top pick for the coming season

Olympique Lyon. A stock that currently trades at 48% to its real value, while being profitable in three of its last four seasons. Furthermore, it is on the brink of having a very profitable season this year, as it is qualified for the group stages of the Champions League.

A full discussion of the stock can be read in the following article: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4274701-profitable-business-discount-52-percent-real-value .

