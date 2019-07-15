Top-Ranked Stocks Of The Index ETF: DIA

The information provided is evaluated using TERMD Active Investment portfolio management discipline, with selections not intended to be long-term holdings .

We expect to shortly provide similar coverages for a number of other ETFs which track indexes of interest. The largest holdings will be compared identifying those offering best capital gains.

This is intended to start weekly, for the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), near price range expectations of Current Market-Maker [MM] forecasts for its holdings.

The SPDR DJIA ETF – DIA

Its 30 components are among the best-known stocks held by investors – both individual and institutional. Its ETF, the DIA is frequently used by both investor groups. But stocks held by the DIA to mimic the price moves of the Dow Jones 30 stock index will often present price move prospects quite different from the DIA.

These are very liquid stocks, constantly under volume adjustment in institutional multi-billion-dollar portfolios, for various reasons. Market-Makers are regularly called upon to provide balance between buying and selling pressure in order to complete the negotiated “block trade” orders (in both directions) requested of them.

That activity puts MM firm capital at temporary risk of market price movements, so they arrange hedge deals in securities derivative to the block-trade orders to obtain protection from subsequent price changes, making transactions possible. What is paid for the protection and how it is structured tells just how far the subject stock’s price is perceived likely to travel.

In turn, by performing this analysis daily a record is kept, not only of the forecasts, but of the next 3 months of market price action in response – or denial. Those actuarial records provide the means of appraising how well the current forecasts may come to pass.

Figure 1 pictures the upside price change Rewards of current forecasts, and the worst prior actual price drawdown Risks encountered while seeking the sell-target prices of forecasts made under proportions of upside-to-downside prospects like today's . Included are the forecasts for the ETF involved, and of the SPDR S&P500 Trust ETF, (SPY) as reference for the current market expectations.

Figure 1

Intersections of these expected Reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk exposures (red vertical scale) are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of SPY at location [23] and the ETF holding these stocks of DIA at location [17]. Best Reward-to-Risk tradeoff component of DIA is Merck (MRK) at location [15].

Several other investment attributes enhance MRK’s current attractiveness. They are detailed in Figure 2, along with other DIA holdings.

Figure 2

This table lists current near-term investment attributes of the holdings of the SPDR DJIA ETF (DIA), derived from proprietary analysis of the behavior of Market-Makers [MMs] as they seek to protect their firm capital necessarily put at market price change risk in the course of filling large volume block trades for big-money-fund clients.

Columns [B] and [C] are the extremes of price deemed likely enough to justify the cost of hedging deals in derivative securities markets for each holding. Column [E] measures the gain potential between [B] and [D]. Column [G], the Range Index, [RI] measures the percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C] to have a sense of the proportions of upside to downside change seen likely. A 50 RI indicates equal-sized up-to-down prospects, a 25 RI would suggest 3 times as much upside as downside.

All of the other columns are products of each security’s past 5-year daily histories where prior RIs were similar to today’s. [L] and [M] tell how large is the current RI sample of prior forecasts from the available history.

Of particular importance is [H], the proportion of [L] resulting in profitable outcomes from buys in the up to 3-month holding periods subsequent to each forecast. The [H] odds and the [ I ] % payoffs condition the reward side of the trade-offs shown in Figure 1. Its other side, the [F] Price Draw-down experience tells how severe a scale of price risk has been encountered during holding periods of [L] experience.

The [H] odds and its complement, 100-[H], weight Reward and Risk in [O] and [P] to be combined in the single-figure Net of [Q]. An adjustment for the average holding period time involved [J] helps to allow comparisons between alternative securities choices by means of [R] basis points per day of [Q]. Rows of Figure 2 beyond the ETF are ranked by [R].

The credibility of current [E] upside forecast is measured in comparison to prior payoffs [ I ] on the basis of today vs. prior average. It may (or may not) be a comfort of the analysis producing [Q] and [R] outcomes. There likely will be a correspondence generally between [R] and CAGR history [K].

In the current case, MRK displays great attractions in a 98 (of 100) Win Odds, an 88% net CAGR history from 6.3% payoffs in only 25 market day average holdings, and a top-rank 24.5 basis-point per day tradeoff score. For reference, 19 bp/calday = 27.5 bp/mktday = 100% of CAGR.

Second-place-ranked Microsoft offers only half as much prospect of bp/day due to its longer holding periods and larger price draw-down risks. Its larger upside prospect is less credibly assured on a 0.63 comparison vs. 0.95 with MRK.

Both the host ETFs of DIA and SPY are non-competitive with their fairly trivial ranking scores of 2.3 and 1.3 bp/day.

To provide a sense of recent MRK market price and MM price-range forecast history, Figure 3 is offered.

Figure 3

The one caution present comes from the small-picture frequency distribution of MRK’s Range Indexes of the past 5 years. At a RI of 44, MRK is near the top of its well-formed experiences. While the +6.6% price gain seems well assured, it looks more likely further price expectations growth is needed than a convergence on presently-stated upper limits.

Conclusion

Merck & Co. (MRK) appears (to market professionals in the know) to be an odds-on much better-buy for capital gain than either MID or SPY as a current broader market alternative.

