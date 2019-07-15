U.S. Wholesale Inventories Indicate No Immediate Sign Of Recession

The really important part is the ratio of inventories to sales - it jumps, fantastically, just as we enter recession.

Why This Number, Wholesale Inventories?

Among the varied macroeconomic statistics we have access to what we're really looking for is one that, reliably, goes awry as we get into a recession. But one that also tells us that we're doing so faster than other such statistics. Monthly wholesale inventories is just one such. It's thus one worth at least keeping an eye upon as one of those warning signs. Census has just released the latest numbers for wholesale inventories.

What Is This Number?

Quite obviously not all of the economy works on just in time manufacturing practices. We'd all be more than a little miffed if the clothes racks at Walmart did for example. So, there's always some stock around in the economy. True, how much has fallen considerably over the decades but that's a structural change brought on by better information, better IT and so on. Within that secular trend there are also the normal cyclical variations attributable to the business cycle.

So, what happens in a recession? Well, people stop buying, that's the first part of it. But the information that people have stopped buying takes time to spread back to the people doing the making. So, stocks of things that have been made in the expectation that people will buy them - but don't - rise. Inventories rise that is. This is most usefully expressed as a ratio with sales.

This can rise and fall and there's not much to it. But a sudden leap, sure, that's a big sign. We can see when the recession hit, right?

(Wholesale inventories to sales ratio, from FRED database)

The point being that we get this number before we get most other indications of a recession. Note that the ratio has risen recently - that's not the problem. It's the sudden rise that is what is to be worried about.

The Most Recent Figures

From Census we have the most recent figures:

Inventories Total inventories of merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, after adjustment for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were $678.1 billion at the end of May, up 0.4 percent (±0.2 percent) from the revised April level. Total inventories were up 7.7 percent (±1.1 percent) from the revised May 2018 level.

That doesn't really tell us all that much partly because that's the sort of number set that only a true nerd could love. We want something easily digestible, such as that ratio:

Inventories/Sales Ratio The May inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers, except manufacturers’ sales branches and offices, based on seasonally adjusted data, was 1.35. The May 2018 ratio was 1.26.

It's up, yes, but not suddenly and viciously so:

(Source: Census)

This is rather more useful than the chart that Moody's Analytics gives us, yes?

(Source: Moody's Analytics)

It's that ratio that is the guide and information, not the bare numbers themselves.

As To What The Numbers Mean

Well, the most obvious point is that we're not seeing the sudden leap associated with a recession already underway. As none of our other economic statistics are telling us either. So, that's good, stand down from panic stations.

As to what they really do mean, from Moody's Analytics:

Durable goods stockpiles and sales increased largely because of the automotive category, where strong labor market conditions led to a solid performance. Farm products contributed the most to nondurable inventories growth and dragged down nondurable sales. Oversupply and the escalation of trade tensions explain the weakness in the farm product category.

Farming - this far north of the Equator at least - is an annual process. So, we get some change in trade measures we can't cut back on production, not until the next planting and harvest seasons. And it's also true that farming - sure they're big numbers but in relation to the total economy they're a pittance - is a pretty small part of any modern economy. So, The Mid West can't sell soya to China, well, that's, umm, well that's sad, isn't it? Things will of course sort themselves out as Brazil's sales to China boom, but the people who would have bought from Brazil now buy from the US and things do get sorted.

There is a bit of a boost in there, I am sure, from further trade worries. For that's just what people will do in the face of uncertainty - boost inventories. But we're not seeing major effects even from that.

The Investor Takeaway.

I think we are seeing mild effects from those China tariffs here. On the farming side from the difficulty in exporting to China, on the rest just that uncertainty about what might restrict trade in the future. I mean, seriously, given threats to Mexico, since rescinded, who knows? But to the economy at large? The vast bulk of the US economy is entirely domestic so trade worries aren't that big of an influence. I read this as being proof that we've not got a looming recession. Or, perhaps, we've not got one that has already started.

Which is the point of looking at the wholesale inventory to sales ratio in the first place. It's an early warning sign. It soars as a recession takes hold and it does so before most other warning signs. It isn't, so not yet.

