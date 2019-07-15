AAR Corp.: Put This One On Your Watchlist

Aerospace has been one of the best places to be over the past few years as aerospace and defense stocks have massively outperformed the S&P 500. One of the stocks that has been lagging is AAR Corp. (AIR). This Illinois based producer of commercial and government aerospace parts and supplies just reported its earnings after rallying more than 20% since the start of June. The company is showing great progress and could be a very profitable investment over the next few months and likely even beyond.

Source: AAR Corp.

Improvements Across The Board

What started as the Allen Aircraft Radio company in 1955 founded by Ira Eichner to produce radio and related equipment to commercial aviation industry has grown into a company worth more than $1.4 billion.

AAR offers MRO services, parts ranging from OEM factory-new parts to engine solutions. The company also offers integrated solutions like Airlift which is a program offered to US government and foreign government agencies as well as commercial customers or Flight Hour Support which focuses on inventory management, repair and warranty as well as warehouse and logistics solutions.

The company has relationships with major airlines, cargo airlines, OEMs and governments.

Source: AAR Investor Presentation

That said, the company has achieved tremendous results since the start of 2016 (calendar year). The economic rebound has caused EPS growth to reach double digits in almost every quarter since. The just released fourth quarter results show that adjusted EPS has reached $0.64 which is slightly above expectations and 19% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

This earnings beat was supported by another quarter of solid sales growth. Sales totaled $563 million which is more than $30 million above expectations. It is also 19% higher compared to the prior-year quarter as growth in the company's programs and parts supply activities continue to support the top line.

Aviation services saw a sales growth rate of 18% provided by strong demand from both new and aftermarket parts. The Expeditionary Services segment saw a sales boost of 37% as the company started to execute against recent contract awards.

Total sales to government and defense customers accounted for 35% of total sales. This is up from 26% in Q4 of 2018 which is reflecting growth from the WASS program. The commercial market accounted for 65% of total sales and continues to benefit from a growing fleet in Asia. This is mainly provided by growth in China and India and has been one of the largest tailwinds for aerospace companies over the past few years.

North America continues to be the largest market and is offering opportunities due to an aging fleet. The MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) market was worth $77 billion in 2018. This is expected to soar to $115 billion in 2028. $53 billion will be earning in the engine segment while the fastest growth is likely going to occur in the component segment.

Defense spending is also expected to continue its increase. In fiscal year 2018, defense spending totaled $646 billion which increased to $686 billion in the 2019 fiscal year.

Gross profit margins came in at 16.8% which is a decline compared to 17.9% in the prior-year quarter. This decline was primarily the result of the company's mix of products and services sold. AAR is one of the companies that tend to show significant margin changes based on the product/mix. The good news is that SG&A expenses were down from 13.1% to 11.25 of total sales reflecting the strong focus on the cost structure.

Nonetheless, margins have gone nowhere since 2016 while sales are about to reach new highs.

The good news is that AAR expects to continue its sales and earnings growth streak in 2020. Sales are expected to rise enter the $2.1 - $2.2 billion range which translates to an improvement of 5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to rise by 8% to the $2.45 - $2.65 range. SG&A expenses are expected to fall to 10.5% of total sales.

With regards to the balance sheet, the biggest takeaway is the company's solid financial situation. Long-term debt is at $141.7 million. Total current liabilities are at $357.5 million. Total current assets are totaling $952.5 million. More than half of that consists of inventories. Hence the current ratio is at a solid 2.7 points while the inventory adjusted quick ratio is at 1.2.

Source: FINVIZ

I believe that the stock which is currently trading at 14.8 times next year's earnings will continue its uptrend to at least $50 on the mid-term. If the company is indeed able to push margins higher, I think we are looking at a much longer uptrend. Personally, I put this company on my watchlist. I am looking to buy this company on dips. At this point, I almost have no industrial exposure due to the economic downtrend. However, when I am going to buy industrials, I will start by adding aerospace companies. Especially those companies that are likely to benefit from higher margins and a strong aerospace and defense industry. AAR Corp. has suffered long enough and is due for an extended uptrend.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.