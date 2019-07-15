Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger

They are rumored to be in talks to acquire Bayer's Animal Health segment which would be the largest deal they've done to date.

Introduction

A lot has happened at Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) over the last few years. Between 2014 and 2017, they acquired three companies that added in aggregate $1.4 billion in revenue, 4,500 employees, twelve manufacturing facilities, and eight R&D sites. Then, in 2018, they spun-off from Eli Lilly (click here for the list of recent spin-offs).

The pace of change has not slowed down in 2019. Thus far, they have already agreed to acquire Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) (~$235 million stock deal) and now are rumored to be in preliminary merger talks with Bayer Animal Health (OTCPK:BAYZF), a €1.5 billion revenue business.

Elanco Overview

Elanco develops and manufactures products for companion (dogs, cats, etc.) and production (cows, swine, poultry, etc.) animals. They are the fourth largest animal health company in the world behind Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) (2013 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) spin-off), Boehringer Ingelheim, and Merck (NYSE:MRK). Elanco generates over 60% of revenue from production animal markets with the remainder coming from companion markets. They are the #1 player in medicinal feed additives, #2 in poultry, and #3 in cattle.

The companion animal portfolio includes a variety of parasiticides, and vaccines as well as various products to treat pain, osteoarthritis, otitis, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications. The production animal portfolio includes vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics.

Elanco has been very acquisitive in recent years:

2014: Lohmann Animal Health ($631 million)

2015: Novartis Animal Health ($5.3 billion)

2017: Boehringer Ingelheim’s Vetmedica U.S. vaccines portfolio ($822 million)

2019: Announced an agreement to acquire Aratana Therapeutics (over $230 million)

2018 Carve-Out from Eli Lilly

Elanco was founded in 1954 as part of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and only became a standalone public company in 2018 when Lilly carved out just under 20% of the business through an IPO. Then, in March 2019, Lilly distributed its remaining interest in Elanco to shareholders through an exchange offer. This closed out Lilly’s ownership and made Elanco a separate public company.

As part of the transaction, Elanco paid Eli Lilly approximately $4.2 billion, comprised of ~$1.7 billion in IPO proceeds and the remainder in the form of a cash dividend financed through issuing debt.

Elanco’s Operational Improvement Plan

The acquisitions of Lohmann Animal Health, Novartis Animal Health, and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Vetmedica U.S. vaccines portfolio added in aggregate $1.4 billion in revenue (for context Elanco did just under $3.1 billion in 2018), 4,500 employees, 12 manufacturing sites, and eight R&D sites. Furthermore, these acquisitions helped build the companion animal side of the business from almost nothing in the mid-to-late 2000s to roughly 40% of the mix today.

The 2015–2018 time period was a difficult stretch for Elanco. Some of their higher margin antibiotic products were hit by increased regulatory pressure, changing market demand, and generic competition. This caused significant sales and margin pressure. In order to offset some of this weakness, they executed various cost-saving programs through consolidating manufacturing facilities and improving R&D and SG&A utilization. As a result, they reduced headcount, closed three manufacturing sites, reduced the number of R&D sites from sixteen to nine, and improved raw material sourcing.

While there are many differences in product and end market mix, there is a very wide difference in the margin profile between Elanco and their closest publicly traded competitor Zoetis (ZTS). As you can see in the table below, Zoetis' margins are much higher:

Elanco's management has not put out a margin target but is very focused on continuously improving the business through consolidating additional manufacturing sites, improving procurement, instituting lean manufacturing practices, reducing SKUs, optimizing procurement, reducing overhead costs, and consolidating contract manufacturers.

Source: Management Presentation

While Elanco may never get to Zoetis’ margin profile (differences in product and end market mix), it appears there are large opportunities for continued improvement.

Bayer Animal Health Merger Speculation

Bayer is a large German conglomerate that operates across Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Animal Health, and Crop Science (recently acquired Monsanto for over $60 billion). The company has struggled in recent years and in November 2018 they announced the plan to divest certain subsidiaries in order to focus on their core life science businesses. The plan includes exiting several businesses across Consumer Health (Coppertone, Dr. Scholl’s, etc.) and Animal Health.

While private equity firms appear to be interested in the Animal Health business, Bayer reportedly approached Elanco about a merger with the thought being that it would be worth more to a strategic buyer (Elanco) than a financial one (private equity). Bayer needs the cash to help pay down debt from the Monsanto acquisition and to help shore up the pharmaceutical business (weak pipeline).

Analyzing The Potential Bayer Animal Health/Elanco Merger

It appears to be an odd time for Elanco to be considering a mega-merger and Bayer seems to be a peculiar partner. While Elanco could probably squeeze more synergies out of Bayer Animal Health than a private equity buyer, their balance sheet appears to be tapped out with ~$2.5 billion of debt (~4x gross leverage). With Bayer Animal Health worth a reported €6- €7 billion, this means that any deal would have to have a large stock component – something that Bayer is probably less interested in given their cash needs.

Another reason why the Elanco/Bayer Animal Health tie-up seems peculiar is because Elanco is in the midst of the operational improvement program and acquiring Bayer Animal Health would bring considerable complexity. It would add over 3,700 employees, €1.5 billion in sales, and over €350 million in EBITDA. For context, this one deal would be approximately the same size as the aggregate of the three large companies (Lohmann Animal Health, Novartis Animal Health, and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Vetmedica U.S. vaccines portfolio) acquired in the 2014–2017 time frame. As a result, merging with Bayer Animal Health could push operational improvements out a few years as management focuses on closing the deal and integrating the company.

On the other hand, the merger could be a massive opportunity for Elanco. It would narrow the size gap with Zoetis - which did nearly twice as much in revenue as Elanco in 2018, increase the revenue mix of more attractive companion animal products, and present substantial synergy opportunities.

Conclusion

When assessing special situation investments, such as mergers and acquisitions, it is important to understand why the buyer is a better owner of the asset than the previous owner. In this case, a tie-up between Bayer Animal Health, the #5 player in the industry, and Elanco, the #4 player, seems like an interesting pairing. It would narrow the gap between Elanco and the larger industry peers, increase their mix of companion animal products, and offer cost synergy opportunities.

However, the potential deal is fraught with risk and uncertainty. Elanco’s balance sheet already has a significant amount of debt and a merger would probably add more - as well as dilute existing shareholders with an equity issuance. Furthermore, a combination would introduce significant operational complexity to properly integrate at a time when they are already in the middle of a large operational improvement plan. Investors should continue to monitor the situation and if a deal does occur, pay particular attention to how the deal is structured.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.