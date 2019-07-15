Tax Loss Harvesting With GE

Hedging during the 30 days can reduce your risk - but only if you find the right hedging instrument.

A stock that has fallen significantly from your purchase price, and that you want to keep holding for future gains, is a prime candidate.

Background: Tax Loss Harvesting

Even if you’re a great stock picker, sometimes you face losses. I mean times when a stock you own has fallen below your purchase price; more formally, an unrealized capital loss. You may decide to sell and move your money elsewhere, or you may hold and wait for the stock to rise again. The decline might just be a temporary dip due to market fluctuations, and eventually the stock will become a source of huge profits for your portfolio.

As long as you’re holding the stock in a taxable account, you have a great option: tax loss harvesting. Specifically, you can sell the stock, realizing a capital loss that will reduce your taxes, and later - at least 30 days later - buy the stock back, thus keeping your long position and letting you capture profits as the stock moves higher in the months and years to come.

If all goes well, at the end of the two transactions (one sale and one purchase) that make up the tax loss harvesting, you have the same long position that you started with, but you have also lowered your taxes. Tax loss harvesting can boost your returns and is one of the big advantages of investing via taxable accounts.

A capital loss can be used to reduce your taxable income by up to $3,000 per year. And you can still benefit if you realize more than $3,000 in losses. For one thing, you can carry forward the remainder to reduce your income in subsequent years. For another, the $3,000 limit is on net losses, not gross. So if you realize a loss of $10,000 on one stock and a gain of $7,000 on a different stock (in the same year), the full $10,000 loss benefits your taxes this year - you eliminate the taxes owed on the $7,000 gain and you reduce your income by the net $3,000 loss.

The IRS rules mandate the 30-days-or-longer period between the sale that realizes the loss and the purchase or repurchase of the shares. This is the “wash sale” rule. Be very careful to observe it carefully; I usually wait an extra couple of days (beyond the 30) before I repurchase, just in case I haven’t counted the days accurately.

The 30-day wait introduces some risk; if the stock makes an upward move within the 30 days after you sell, that’s a gain you don’t participate in, and your proceeds from the sale won’t be enough to repurchase the same number of shares. (You can also tax loss harvest by reversing the order of the transactions, first purchasing new shares, waiting 30 days, and then selling the original shares. In this article we’ll just look at the sell-then-purchase sequence.) You can hedge this risk by buying a correlated but non-identical (not “substantially similar”) stock or fund during the 30 days, if you can find a suitable such security.

A situation that is tailor-made for tax loss harvesting is a stock you own (in a taxable account) that has undergone a substantial decline - as measured from your purchase price, not from its recent highs - and that you want to continue owning for future gains. I faced this situation recently with GE, and I executed the tax loss harvesting sequence of transactions.

My GE position

I had a buy-and-hold position in GE for many years, having bought mostly in the low and mid-20’s. I liked its decision coming out of the financial crisis to focus on the industrial side, selling off NBC Universal and reducing the size of GE Capital. It seemed to work as profits grew, the dividend was raised annually, and the stock climbed past $30.

Then the wheels fell off: deals soured, financial results disappointed or worse, writedowns and restructurings abounded, negative announcements multiplied, and the stock price plunged. Immeldt was replaced at CEO by John Flannery, who cut the dividend in half. He was then replaced after little more than a year by Larry Culp, who further slashed the dividend to a penny per quarter.

I held through all of this sturm und drang. Each of the deals seemed to have solid business logic behind it, and were being executed by GE, a company with one of the most storied and respected management cultures in corporate America. As the news got worse and worse, and the stock price fell and fell, I wavered, watching carefully before deciding what to do.

Hiring Culp in October 2018 was the turning point in my own decision process. He was an outsider yet an experienced industrial conglomerate CEO, having led Danaher, very successfully, for many years. I saw the wisdom in the move, but waited to see the direction he would take before making any investment moves.

By the spring of 2019, I was ready to commit to my long position - and even add more. Culp’s moves, including shoring up the balance sheet and reformulating the Board of Directors, confirmed my initially positive response to his ascension.

Since I was still sitting on substantial unrealized losses, it was time for tax loss harvesting.

Harvesting GE

I had 1,000 shares of GE that had been purchased at $25; so my cost basis was $25,000. (I’m using rounded numbers for my share count and cost basis; my actual shares were purchased over multiple years at multiple prices in a complicated set of transactions.) The shares were now selling around $10 (a 60% loss!), so the value of my holding was $10,000. Thus I was sitting on an unrealized long-term capital loss of $15,000.

If I could realize that loss, I could save approximately $2,500 on my taxes because, if I used the loss to offset $15,000 in long term gains on other positions, I would save the taxes owed on those gains, which would be approximately 15% (my expected federal tax rate on long term gains) plus some state taxes as well. Thus my motivation for harvesting the loss.

I sold all 1,000 shares of GE on April 2, 2019 at $10.27 per share, taking $10,270 in cash proceeds. The realized capital loss was $14,730 (proceeds of $10,270 minus basis of $25,000). Now I just had to obey the wash sale rule, and sit on the cash for 30 days before repurchasing.

I waited out the 30 days, plus a couple more for “margin of error”, and on May 6, 2019, I purchased 1,000 shares of GE at $10.41. This cost me $10,410, so I had to pay an extra $140 (beyond the proceeds of the sale) to regain my 1,000 share position (plus about $10 for the in-and-out transaction fees).

So for the cost of about $150, I was able to reduce my taxes by about $2,500, while still keeping my 1,000 share long position in GE. Not bad.

Hedge the 30-day risk?

As mentioned above, I took some risk during the 30 days I was sitting on the cash, uninvested; GE stock could have made a substantial move up in price during that interval, and I would have missed those gains plus had to pay additional money to get back into the stock at the same share count.

To mitigate that risk, I always try to hedge during the 30 days I am sitting out, usually by buying a different stock whose price movement is substantially correlated with the stock whose loss I am harvesting, and holding it during the 30 day waiting period. Then if my original stock moves up in price, the substitute stock I own would also move up by a similar percentage (in theory, anyway), and I would still capture those gains. A company in the same industry usually serves the purpose.

In this case however, GE has such a unique situation - it’s a turnaround play, a form of special situation investment. Thus I was not confident any other industrial company was a close enough match in terms of business portfolio and headline risks to serve as an appropriate hedge; thus I sat out the 30 days unhedged, just holding the cash.

If you do hedge your harvesting with a substitute stock, keep these precautions in mind:

There is no perfect hedge. You could get stuck with a gain in your stock not matched by the hedging instrument, or with a loss in the hedging instrument not matched by your stock. The instrument you buy as a hedge can’t be too close to the original security, or else the IRS may claim you violated the wash sale rule. For example, don’t hedge a position in one S&P 500 ETF with a different S&P 500 ETF. Buying call options on the stock to hedge is considered a violation of the wash sale rule, from what I have read, and this would not be a valid hedge

There are other ways I could have reduced the 30-day risk:

I could have reversed the transaction order by first buying an additional 1,000 shares of GE, then, after 30 days, selling the original 1,000 shares. However, this would have increased my position to 2,000 shares for 30 days, tied up a lot more of my resources (if I could afford it at all), and exposed me to the risk of a downward price move during that interval.

I could have harvested the losses over multiple transaction cycles. For example I could have sold only 500 shares, waited 30 days, bought back the 500 shares, waited 30, sold the “other” 500, another 30 days, and finally bought back the last 500 shares. This would have lowered the risk at each step, but at the cost of tripling the time needed for the full harvesting operation.

Post-Harvesting

After harvesting, I now had $14,730 of long-term losses. To “use” these, I sold some other stocks, long term holdings with significant unrealized gains; these were stocks that had reached “full” prices and had lower growth ahead of them, in my estimation. I sold enough to realize $15,000 in gains. Because of the tax loss harvesting on GE, I basically didn’t owe taxes on those gains, and I could redeploy those resources into another investment - such as more shares of GE.

For the taxable-account investor, tax loss harvesting should be a go-to tool when stocks you buy are showing red.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, DHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.