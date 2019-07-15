Regeneron's Blockbuster New Launches And Innovative Pipeline Will Outweigh Eylea Biosimilar Competition

REGN's commitment to science is one of the best in the biotech sector, with the company spending at least 30% of its revenues on organic R&D.

Introduction

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. Its biologics span a wide variety of coverage in different clinical fields such as oncology, ophthalmology, and dermatology. Due to the company's significant exposure to its blockbuster drug, Eylea, many investors are concerned REGN is nothing but a one trick pony with no economic value after its patent expiry and generic erosion. After much research, however, the author finds such perspective to be completely backward-looking as new blockbuster candidates are more than enough for the company to diversify into other medical fields. In this article, the author will analyze the clinical science, financial value, as well as intellectual property protection of each and every one of REGN's core products plus two biologics in the company's pipeline deemed to have significant potential (9 drugs total), and prove why REGN is on track to gain massive momentum over the next 2 years. The sheer number of catalysts and growth opportunities could occur anytime in this time period and propel REGN shares to a new level. Without further ado, let's take a look as to why.

*Note: All patent expiry data comes from the author's drugpatentwatch.com subscription.

Table of Contents

Key Research

Source: Eylea Website

Eylea is an FDA-approved, anti-VEGF medication that's administered by an injection into the eye to treat macular degeneration and edema. These are conditions affecting up to 7.7 million Americans and if untreated, may ultimately result in blindness, making Eylea a must-get should such complications develop. In clinical studies, Eylea was found to have outperformed similar competitors with patients' visions improved by almost four lines on the Amsler Grid. In addition, patients who received eye injections over two years experienced significant restorations to their vision with its safety data well tolerated.

Based on its run rate from Q12019, Eylea is estimated to generate nearly $7 billion in combined drug and collaboration revenues for REGN, representing a +10% Y/Y growth. While this represents nearly 80% of REGN's overall revenues in FY2019, it is important to note the worldwide patents for Eylea have a wide period of expiration dates stretching from 2020 to 2036. This is because REGN is constantly developing new utility patents for the drug and expanding its label, with treatment for diabetic retinopathy granted in just May of this year.

Meanwhile, the closest biosimilar in development is Mylan (MYL) and Momenta's (MNTA) M710, which is only going through clinical trials for 1 of the 3 indications approved for Eylea (diabetic macular edema). Meanwhile, Altogen is developing another biosimilar, but the progress has only reached Phase 1 status as of May 2019. On the other hand, other mAbs such as Novartis' (NVS) Brolucizumab (Phase 3) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Faricimab (Phase 2) having ongoing developments but again, only treat 1 out of the 3 indications covered by Eylea respectively.

Weighing the approval of new indications for Eylea with biosimilars launches in the mid 2020s, the author estimates Eylea's revenues will fall -33-50% within a couple of years post biosimilar approval but grow well over 10-25% before then to a peak of >$10 billion in revenues in the early 2020s. Furthermore, REGN's new product launches are growing faster than Eylea and should add ample diversification to REGN's portfolio in the upcoming years, let's have a look below:

Dupixent (Dupilumab)

Source: Medscape

Dupixent is a targeted biologic therapy that binds to IL-4R and inhibits signaling of IL-4 and IL-13, two key proteins that play a central role in Type 2 inflammation that underlies a number of allergic diseases in adults, including atopic dermatitis, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, and asthma, with a recent label expansion to treat such conditions in teenagers as well. These indications are very general with a combined prevalence affecting up to 5% to 10% of the U.S. population. In its pivotal Phase 3 trial, Dupixent demonstrated a whopping 75% reduction in change in eczema area and severity index score from baseline to week 16 versus 20% reduction for placebo. The ANCOVA test result for the group comparison resulted in p values less than 0.0001, which is top notch. Also, all secondary endpoints were met with the same level of statistical significance as the primary outcome.

With serious adverse events present in less than 5% of patients and even less than that of placebo, this makes Dupixent a top-line treatment for patients with atopic dermatitis. Its status is already reflected in its sales, with the biologic on track to bring in over $1.3 billion in FY2019. To add icing on the cake, Dupixent's drug patents do not expire until 2034, thereby safeguarding its revenues and growth for at least a decade. Recent litigation victories with Sanofi (SNY) and REGN prevailing over Amgen's (AMGN) IL-4 receptor patent further assures this lucrative asset is well protected.

Based on the superb efficacy of its clinical data, impeccable safety characteristics, recent litigation victories securing IP protection, and a large patient population, the author estimates Dupixent will bring in $5 billion in peak sales. With the drug hitting blockbuster status just less than a year after launch based on a Q12019 run rate, Dupixent is well on its way to achieving this target.

Praluent (Alirocumab)

Source: Medscape

Praluent is a PCSK9 inhibitor antibody indicated as an adjunct therapy to adults with high cholesterol levels or heart disease. In terms of efficacy, the biologic was found to decrease the risk of myocardial infarction by 14%, the risk of stroke by 27%, and the risk of angina by 39%. In terms of risk, the drug has caused a minor amount of serious adverse events such as allergies. When combined to analyze its risk/reward, the drug is quite preferable. especially considering heart disease is responsible for the death of over 600,000 Americans each year. Moreover, 1 in 3 people who survived a heart attack or stroke suffered a relapse within the next 4 years. There is considerable room left for this drug to grow worldwide since its patents only expire in 2035. In addition, Praluent generated over $200 million in sales in FY2018 and is on track to best this number as of Q12019. Nonetheless, the serious side effects of this drug serve as a hindrance to its top-notch efficacy, and hence, the author expects sales will only double throughout the next decade despite the large patient size. Onto the next product:

Kevzara (Sarilumab)

Source: Kevzara Website

Kevzara is a human monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis. The drug scored over 20% improvement in the American College of Rheumatology Criteria after 24 weeks with robust p values of less than 0.001. Though the data is rosy, keep in mind this is a high reward, high risk drug since patients using Sarilumab have an increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Nonetheless, Kevzara simply had an amazing launch, and the author estimates, based on a run rate, the biologic will generate roughly $135 million in revenues this year after just bringing $13 million in 2017. Like many of REGN's other products, Kevzara has a strong moat with ample room to grow until its patent expiry in 2030. Despite the volatile risk reward characteristics, the author estimates Kevzara will generate over one billion in peak sales before its patent expiry. Currently, there exist little forms of relief for RA save for methotrexate, which is coincidentally a chemotherapy drug. Patients taking methotrexate hence risks long-term damages to their immune system combined with severe short-term fatigue. Hence, Kevzara represents an innovation in this regards and is likely to meet the sales goals outlined above.

With Kevzara analyzed, let's look at the next product:

Libtayo (Cemiplimab)

Source: Drug development technology

Libtayo, a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) inhibitor, is the first and only FDA-approved therapy indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) or locally advanced CSCC who are not candidates to either surgical or radiological treatment. In a study of 108 patients, 43.5% developed a partial response while 3.7% witnessed a complete response to targeted lesions treated by the biologic. While these are modest results in terms of efficacy, there exists no competitor to this field. This had caused Libtayo to be on track to generate more than $100 million in sales in FY2019 just months after its launch in late 2018 and is very likely to hit over $1 billion in peak revenues by the end of 2030. Moreover, the drug is well protected with patents expiring over 16 years from now in 2035. Both SNY and REGN are also spending over $1.6 billion to $2 billion in R&D expenses for Libtayo label expansions into other oncological indications while IP protection lasts, hence $1 billion/year remains a reasonable goal for return on R&D.

With the promising launches analyzed, let us now look at some unappealing players in REGN's portfolio.

Arcalyst

Source: Dxline

ARCALYST® (rilonacept) is an interleukin-1 blocker indicated for the treatment of cryopyrin associated periodic syndromes. In a study evaluating the mean symptom score using the change from baseline to the end of treatment, patients rated the following five signs and symptoms of CAPS: joint pain, rash, feeling of fever/chills, eye redness/pain, and fatigue, each on a scale of 0 (none, no severity) to 10 (very severe). For 3 separate trials, a higher proportion of patients experienced improvement from baseline in the composite score by at least 60% (96% vs. 29% of patients), by at least 80% (87% vs. 8%), and by at least 70% (70% vs. 0%) compared to the placebo group.

On the other hand, do not be fooled by these "spectacular" results as patients with this ultra-rare disease are either diagnosed very late or not at all. Furthermore, the autoinflammatory condition does not affect day to day activities as to warrant treatment with this medication. Thus, there exists very little economic value for this drug, which only brought in $14.7 million sales in FY2018 (and declining). Its patents expire between 2026 and 2028 but do little to help when there is no demand for such medication. Moving on to the next lackluster candidate:

ZALTRAP

Source: Zaltrap website

ZALTRAP is a recombinant fusion protein used in synergy with metastatic colorectal cancer chemotherapy for patients previously treated with oxaliplatin. The drug is supposed to inhibit the growth of new blood vessels to the tumor and reduce the risk of death in patients by 18% but has dangerous side effects. During the course of treatment, patients have experienced hemorrhage, gastrointestinal perforation, and compromised wound healing making the drug marginally worse in terms of risk-reward vs. other types of chemotherapy. With an estimated FY2019 sales of just $98 million and little growth over the past few years, this is another lackluster product in REGN's pipeline. Luckily, patents covering the drug's utilities do not expire until 2026.

With all of REGN's key products and new launches analyzed, let us look at some promising candidates in the company's pipeline.

Recent Catalysts In Pipeline

Source: Market Realist

In its partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), REGN is investigating a new therapy known as Fasinumab. This biologic optimizes fully-human antibodies to target the nerve growth factor (NGF) protein, which plays a central role in the regulation of pain signaling. An important indication for Fasinumab is the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee and hip, which are prevalent among 10% to 13% of seniors in the United States alone. Currently, there are no effective therapies for OA aside from mild analgesics and prescription opioids in the event of chronic pain. The former is simply ineffective in terms of sufficient pain relief while the latter has severe addiction risks alongside concerns of abuse. On the other hand, Fasinumab has exhibited top-line results in a phase 3 sub-study posted in August 2018:

Source: Company Press Release

The baseline is measured by the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index (WOMAC) with a score range of 0-10 for pain and physical functions respectively. Assuming a baseline of 8, this would translate into 29% pain relief and 27% physical function improvement for Fasinumab 1mg after 4 weeks with p values of 0.0001 for both measurement outcomes. While these data are both efficacious and statistically superb, the antibody is currently experiencing the same safety issues as Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly's (LLY) Tanezumab. In short, patients studied under both drugs had developed rapidly progressive osteoarthritis in approximately 1.5% to 6% of cases at doses greater than 3mg or 24 weeks into the study. Nonetheless, the author finds the rewards of Fasinumab to far outweigh that of its risks, at lower doses/treatment durations and believes the phase 3 trial results will ultimately be successful. If approved, given the sheer size of the patient pool and lack of meaningful risk-adjusted pain relief from non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, Fasinumab is likely to generate several billions in sales at its peak. Next, let us examine another promising candidate in REGN's pipeline.

Evinacumab (REGN1500)

Source: Creative biolabs

Evinacumab is a monoclonal antibody designed for the treatment of refractory hypercholesterolemia (both HeFH and non-FH). Patients with this condition can have poor cholesterol or LDL-C levels ranging from 500 to 1000 mg/dL compared to normal LDL-C levels of less than 130 mg/dL. These LDL-C data would expose the patient to an extreme risk of premature cardiovascular disease with symptoms appearing before the age of 20.

The interim data from the first 4 patients treated in a phase 2 study showed that Evinacumab reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels by a reduction range of 25% to 90% on top of current lipid-lowering therapies at week 4 compared to baseline. The safety of the drug was also well tolerated with only mild injection-site reactions for adverse events. Combined with superb efficacy data and the rare occurrence of the disease (1 to 2 per million), this led the FDA to grant Evinacumab Breakthrough Therapy Status entitling it to fast track approval. Therefore, an approval for this innovative biologic is highly likely and to be expected in the mid 2020s, but due to the rarity of this disease, may only generate peaks sales in the 9 figures range.

With an analysis of new launches; key products; and promising pipeline candidates now complete, let us now turn our attention to a few specific sector risk factors faced by the company.

Systematic Risks - Biotech and Healthcare

Source: HHS

Newly appointed HHS secretary Azar is planning to implement sweeping changes for Medicare Part B/D rebates (affecting up to 41 million Americans), giving the coverage plan negotiating power over drug pricing with an estimated savings of 15-20% for patients receiving reimbursements. This would result in double-digit percentage price erosion of drugs and therapies across the healthcare sector, but the risks don't stop here.

Source: HHS

Should HHS Secretary Azar decide to enforce changes by pegging U.S drug prices to an international index, this would reduce the price of certain branded drugs by over -55% (albeit over a few years). Also, the cancellation of a 5% commission assigned to physicians for prescriptions would effectively nullify the incentive for high cost therapies over lower ones, further eroding REGN's revenue streams. Expect the branded price erosion to pick up in the high single digit percent Y/Y decline range as healthcare is likely the most important battleground going into the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. This will be a systemic risk event affecting collaboration revenues with REGN's biotech partners as well.

Collaboration Revenues

Source: Fiercebiotech

REGN has joint revenues from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), TEVA, and SNY. These involve reimbursements for R&D expenses, license and collaborations, and commercialization agreements. These have been consistently growing at +10% Y/Y for the past few years. Teamwork between big pharma not only reduces risk of new launches but also create synergies as newly approved drugs will be made readily available worldwide. This is likely to account for $2.3 billion or over 25% of all REGN's sales in FY2019. Aside from team efforts, REGN is one of the best biotech companies in the sector in terms of dedication to science, with the company consistently spending 25-30%+ of its revenues each year on R&D. This is a whopping premium over the 10-20% spent by comparable pharmaceutical peers.

With this segment understood alongside the previous analysis of the company's core portfolio and pipeline, let us look at REGN's growth outlook.

Idiosyncratic Risks

Source: BIO.org

While the R&D development from Fasinumab and Evinacumab are superb, keep in mind on average, biologics in the Phase 3 status only have a 50% (58.1% * 85.3%) chance of having its BLA ultimately approved. The said drugs in REGN's pipeline may completely miss its efficacy targets and exhibit a reversal of the top-line results witnessed in Phase 2 due to an expansion in patient size (i.e. n=200 vs. n=10,000) illustrating a more realistic statistical representation of the effects of the drug. Nonetheless, using conditional probability, given the p values for both drugs were as sound as their trial designs, the risks of error are unlikely to be significant and the author estimates a 75-85% chance of Phase 3 trial success to BLA approval for each item. With that said, the aforementioned clinical developments can still fail and shareholders should take heed of the risks of drug testing failure in the valuation section below.

Valuation

Based on the growth data for REGN's 7 key products, Eylea biosimilar competition, new pipelines developments, collaboration revenue growth, and Medicaid reform risk, the author estimates REGN's future cash flows as follows:

Source: Author's Curation

As we can see above, REGN is able to survive a devastating -20% drug price erosion from Medicare reform, over -50% decline in Eylea revenues, and still remain undervalued due to the sheer momentum of its R&D efforts. This is a company which consistently spends 1000 bps (in terms of margins) higher than its comparable peers for scientific innovation while simultaneously maintaining over 20% in FCFF margins with zero debt exposure. The estimated billions in new growth mostly come from Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, Fasinumab approval, Evinacumab approval, and various Phase 2 product developments in REGN's pipeline. In addition, because most of REGN's new launches have IP protection until the mid-2030s, label expansions from R&D spending will likely add at least two billion in new product sales as well. In addition, should the two key pipeline products fail its pivotal clinical trials, this will likely impair REGN's share price by -10%, causing a small but nonetheless significant setback to shareholders. With all said, however, whether analyzed in the dimension of value, growth, or financial health, REGN is an incredible growth story with the potential to create ample value for its patients and shareholders.

Conclusion

Based on significant double to triple-digit percentage revenue growth stemming from Eylea, Libtayo, Praluent, Kevzara, and Dupixent, the author finds REGN to be a diversified biotech company with ample innovation on its hands. At least 3 of the aforementioned drugs are already or are likely to become blockbusters in the near future, with patent protection for key products extending well into the mid 2030s. New developments in its pipeline such as Evinacumab and Fasinumab are innovative therapies with the potential for at least 9 figures in sales post approval. Sales and collaboration revenues with other large-cap biotech companies are generating over $2 billion each year in sales. The 30% in R&D margins by REGN is arguably the best in the industry and offers ample catalysts in the upcoming years with both new biologics and label expansions of existing products on the table. Combined with an enticing valuation, the author finds REGN to be a lucrative growth opportunity for investors who are passionate about organic innovation in the biotech sector.

