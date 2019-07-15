Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Pause To Begin New Week

Crude oil might be more interesting here, as the levels are relatively high but the spread over SPX is falling rapidly.

JP Morgan raised its market forecast for 2019, based on premises that have pretty much already played out. Are they basically just calling for more of the same?

Stocks hit the pause button, pretty much globally, as we welcome the new week.

Market Intro

US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are following the broader trend for global stocks (ACWX, EFA, EEM) in not going much of anywhere as the new trading week commences.

Rates (IEF), FX (UUP), commodities (DBC)... it's all pretty quiet today. VIX is up a touch, perhaps reflexively moving counter to the collective movement in stocks; the index is honing in on the 13 mark

Thoughts on Volatility

So we're getting calls from JPM for more of the same. Fair enough, but haven't both of these concerns been priced in? It's true that as recently as last month, trade loomed over global risk assets.

Easing monetary policy has given asset prices a much-needed lift. To quote the CNBC article:

Six developed market and 13 emerging market central banks are expected to ease their policies before the end of the year, Lakos-Bujas added, suggesting lowering borrowing costs for corporations.

It's not just the US, but rather a group performance. Perhaps rightfully so as growth concerns weigh.

The justification for the perpetual increase in stock prices a couple years ago was the upcoming leap in earnings, which did in fact happen. A big part of the EPS increase of course came from tax cuts, but there was a revenue growth component as well.

2019 has seen a couple months of hiccups and batting back and forth, but it's pretty much been an impressive recovery from the back quarter of 2018. Now earnings need to move to the fore if the market expansion has more to go.

I like Tom's point about the limited efficacy of lower rates if companies are not going to expand investment. In order for the recovery to be more than a sugar high, we need expansion in underlying corporate cash flows.

In some sense, Matt Thompson, it really did! The expansion is now ten years old, and investors (retail investors in particular) have notoriously short memories.

We need to be careful when thinking about what's normal or the "typical pattern" for VIX products and the term structure in light of this reality: most of the trading histories for the VIX ETPs and so on really just got started around the inception of the current bull market at the latest. So we can talk about what "normal" is only within the confines of the longest bull market of the last 100+ years.

Term Structure

The VX term structure hasn't gone much of anywhere over the last few trading sessions. Tomorrow is July's last full trading session before Wednesday morning expiry, and the M1-M2 is pretty outrageous at 16.77 (in percentage points, not vol points)!

That August contract has its work cut out for it. If you're reading this, you likely know that things can change very rapidly in the world of realized vol. Still, the premium for August over both the HV20 and spot VIX is quite high.

I like to keep an eye on the 10Yr Treasury VIX, and while we are certainly seeing a little pickup today, the trend remains to the downside. Rates appear to have given up on their downward spiral that we witnessed over the first half of 2019. The 10YR is biding its time near 2.10% at present. That's a low rate, to be sure, but it also augers for low growth. The Treasury VIX has gotten as low as about 3.2%, so we're still well off the lows for the index. The trend, however, remains down: a calming force for stocks, and likely a boon to short-vol position holders (SVXY, ZIV).

MarketChameleon.com: USO (teal) vs. SPY (red) implied volatility

If you're looking for "intermediate" levels of volatility that is less directly connected to equity drivers, then crude oil may be your target at present. It's true that crude (USO) naturally tends to trade higher than SPX, as depicted above (the last year is fairly common on this account).

Note that the spread between USO vol and SPX vol has narrowed over the past couple months. In particular, VIX of crude has taken a beating since early June. I don't see crude VIX as having much of a consistent causal impact on SPX VIX (while I do for TYVIX), but I like to point out potential opportunities for traders in the volatility space, and this one may have some appeal.

Wrap Up

