Halliburton Earnings Preview

Source: Marketwatch

Halliburton (HAL) reports quarterly earnings July 23rd. Analysts expect revenue of $5.98 billion and eps of $0.3. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Has North America Bottomed?

Oil services firms with out-sized exposure to North America land drilling had performed pretty well over the past few years. I had been predicting a slow down in the oil patch due to waning demand. However, OPEC supply cuts had kept oil prices elevated enough to justify robust E&P. In the second half of 2018 Halliburton's management warned investors of a pullback in the oil patch due to budget exhaustion. The company is still feeling the effects of that pullback.

In Q1 2019 Halliburton's revenue of $5.74 billion fell 3% sequentially. This followed a single-digit decline in Q4 2018 as well. Revenue from each segment fell except for Europe/Africa/CIS, which was flat.

Revenue from North America was down 2% Q/Q. It was the company's largest segment at over 57% of total revenue. The region was hurt by declining pricing power for stimulation services, partially offset by higher activity for artificial lifts. I had assumed Halliburton would diversity more of its revenue away from North America land drilling, but that has not been the case. Middle East/Asia was the biggest decliner, falling 9% due to lower activity and declining pricing power in the region.

North America will likely drive the narrative in Q2 and for the rest of the year. On the Q1 earnings call management intimated E&P was trending higher. The U.S. oil rig count for the week ended June 12th fell 8 to 1,075 versus the previous week; this represented a double-digit decrease Y/Y. My question is, "Where will future demand for oil come from?" Industrial production perked up, but has been stagnant for most of 2019. The economy appears weak enough for the Fed to cut rates. At some point, oil prices could be driven by industrial and consumer demand instead of OPEC supply cuts. That sounds foreboding for oil services names.

Will Margins Improve?

Falling margins could be another cause for concern. Operating income margins for Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation both fell 300 basis points compared to Q4 2018. Lower pricing for stimulation services and higher mobilization costs for international projects were the culprits. The fallout was that EBITDA fell 18% Q/Q, while EBITDA margin was off 200 basis points versus Q4 2018. On the earnings call management indicated margins would improve in Q2:

For our Drilling and Evaluation division, we are anticipating a second quarter rebound from typical seasonal disruptions in drilling activity, offset by ongoing mobilizations. Therefore, we expect sequential revenue to be up low single digits with margins increasing 50 to 150 basis points. In our Completion and Production division, with North America land activity improving and the worst in pricing deterioration behind us, we believe that revenues will increase mid single digits, while margin should be up 50 to150 basis points.

This implied Q1 margin declines may have been an anomaly. This is important; EBITDA growth (or lack thereof) could impact Halliburton's valuation. This also assumes earnings fundamentals matter to HAL investors. HAL trades at about 7x trailing EBITDA, which I do not deem as expensive. HAL is off over 45% Y/Y, despite having benefited from the recent melt up in financial markets.

Conclusion

Fed rate cuts could buoy financial markets in the short term. However, the oil service companies appear vulnerable to the vagaries of a stagnant economy. Sell HAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.