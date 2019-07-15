My 10% Income Portfolio - Researching 7 New CEFs

Based on my research, I selected a CEF that might be a good fit for my portfolio, due to its low financial risk, high distribution and consistent performance over time.

Financial risk, distribution rate and consistency, volatility and total return are some of the data I analize before making an investment decision.

I usually rely on Morningstar ratings as a starting point for further research into the quality of funds I am considering.

Over the past years I have used the above criteria to select the following seven five- and four- star closed-end funds (CEFs) for my portfolio: DoubleLine Income Solutions (DSL), Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM), Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities (GOF), NexPoint Strategic Opportunities (NHF), Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI) and Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY).

This article illustrates my process for researching seven CEFs that I am considering as possible candidates for my 10% income portfolio.

Morningstar Ratings

The first criteria I consider when selecting a fund is its Morningstar rating. As I wrote in my first article, "Building a 10% Income Portfolio," Morningstar offers many useful research tools to investors. One of the most useful is the Morningstar risk rating. This rating is based on the fund's past performance, the fund manager's skill, risk- and cost-adjusted returns, and performance consistency.

Of course, Morningstar ratings are only intended to be a starting point for further research. These ratings are not buy or sell recommendations because they are essentially historical: a five-star rating means that a fund has performed well in the recent past, but it's not predictive of its future performance. (And honestly, nothing is ever reliably predictive of anything…)

Researching Seven Five-Star Funds

Using Morningstar risk ratings as a "starting point for further research," let's do some homework and take a look into the following seven five-star funds that could be suitable for my 10% income portfolio (Morningstar Category and other information is in brackets).

The list and the charts in the following sections are organized in the order they appear on the Nasdaq RiskGrades chart, that is to say based on the financial risk.

Nuveen Global High Income ( JGH ) (High Yield Bond - Market value $360 million; Launch date November 24, 2014; IPO $20.00)

) (High Yield Bond - Market value $360 million; Launch date November 24, 2014; IPO $20.00) KKR Income Opportunities ( KIO ) (High Yield Bond - Market value $320 million; Launch date July 26, 2013; IPO $20.00)

) (High Yield Bond - Market value $320 million; Launch date July 26, 2013; IPO $20.00) Credit Suisse High Yield Bond ( DHY )(High Yield Bond - Market value $260 million; Launch date July 31, 1998; IPO $10.00)

)(High Yield Bond - Market value $260 million; Launch date July 31, 1998; IPO $10.00) Principal Real Estate Income ( PGZ ) (Real Estate - Market value $132 million; Launch date June 26, 2013; IPO $20.00)

) (Real Estate - Market value $132 million; Launch date June 26, 2013; IPO $20.00) Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure ( TPZ ) (Energy Limited Partnership - Market value $130 million; Launch date July 29, 2009; IPO $20.00)

) (Energy Limited Partnership - Market value $130 million; Launch date July 29, 2009; IPO $20.00) Eaton Vance Enhance Equity Income II ( EOS ) (Options-based - Market value $860 million; Launch date January 26, 2005; IPO $20.00)

) (Options-based - Market value $860 million; Launch date January 26, 2005; IPO $20.00) Cushing Renaissance (SZC) (Equity Energy - Market value $109 million; Launch date September 26, 2012; IPO $25.00)

RiskGrades Screening

Nasdaq provides a useful risk assessment tool, RiskGrades, for risk evaluation of every stock as compared to S&P 500 and Nasdaq risk metrics. RiskGrades is available online for everyone to use. To get started, enter the tickers for each of the seven funds and then click on the arrow to get the analysis.

(Source: Risk Metrics)

As you can see, the three High Yield Bond funds (JGH, KIO, DHY) show a lower financial risk than the S&P 500. The Real Estate (PGZ), the Energy Limited Partnership (TPZ) and the Options-based (EOS) funds settle between the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Only the Equity Energy (SZC) fund shows a financial risk higher than Nasdaq.

Volatility and Risk

The three-year trailing standard deviation is reported on Morningstar. The trailing standard deviation is a measure of the volatility of returns, and therefore risk, for an investment fund. The standard deviation data below for each fund correlates well with the Nasdaq RiskGrades data.

Fund Std. Dev. JGH 7.40 KIO 4.96 DHY 6.31 PGZ 7.12 TPZ 11.93 EOS 12.39 SZC 15.68

(Source: Morningstar)

The three High Yield Bond funds (JGH, KIO, DHY) show the lowest volatility, with the smallest three-year trailing standard. The Real Estate (PGZ) fund also has a low standard deviation. The remaining three funds (TPZ, EOS and SZC) all have a standard deviation greater than 10, with Cushing Renaissance (SZC) being the most volatile of them all.

"When a fund has a high standard deviation, the predicted range of performance is wide, so it could be a bumpier or more volatile ride compared to another fund with a lower standard deviation." (Morningstar)

Total Distribution Rate

Let's now look at the total distribution rate (based on current share price) and the total leverage ratio for the seven funds we are examining. Note that all of the funds' current prices are below their corresponding IPOs.

Fund Last Price Total Dist. Rate Leverage JGH 15.41 7.94% 29.95% KIO 15.75 9.52% 32.31% DHY 2.51 9.08% 30.23% PGZ 19.44 6.79% 28.43% TPZ 18.96 7.91% 27.03% EOS 17.33 6.84% 0.00% SZC 14.08 11.65% 23.92%

(Source: Morningstar)

The EOS fund has the lowest distribution rate but its distribution was achieved with no leverage. The JGH, PGZ, TPZ, and SZC funds have a leverage ratio between 20.00% and 30.00%. (Note that SCZ has the highest distribution rate, 11.65%). Coming in with a leverage ratio slightly higher than 30%, DHY and KIO have a distribution rate of 9.08% and 9.52%, respectively.

Distribution History

The total distribution rate provides important information about each of the funds. But it is much more important to examine how these distribution rates were achieved in the current year and over the past five years. Let's examine the source of distribution for all of the seven funds under consideration.

It is important to note that none of the seven funds is exempt from return of capital, which is inherent in some categories of funds. The best performers are DHY, KIO and SZC, the most profitable of all.

(Source: Morningstar)

Most of the distribution is income, with a small percentage return of capital.

(Source: Morningstar)

Most of the distribution is income, with a negligible percentage return of capital.

(Source: Morningstar)

Most of the distribution is income, with some return of capital (which in 2018 has reached an impact of about 14%).

(Source: Morningstar)

The distribution is comprised of income, short- and long- term capital gains, with a discrete amount of return of capital (about 27% in 2018, not specified whether constructive or destructive.)

(Source: Morningstar)

The distribution is comprised of income, with a significant percentage of short- and long- term capital gains, plus a considerable amount of return of capital (typical of limited partnerships).

(Source: Morningstar)

The distribution has a significant percentage of long-term capital gains, plus a certain amount of short-term capital gains and a considerable return of capital. As the Senior Editor Jeffrey R. Kosnett wrote in a piece on Kiplinger, "…option-income funds designate much of their distributions as a 'return of capital,' a phrase that suggests you're not getting a true dividend. But just as there is good cholesterol and bad cholesterol, there are good and bad returns of capital. Cash inflows from option sales are repeatable and sustainable."

(Source: Morningstar)

Most of the distribution is income, with return of capital in 2018 and year-to-date for 2019.

Dividend Growth and Cuts

In addition to distribution history, it is also important to consider each fund's dividend performance. Let's next examine the dividend growth and cuts for each of the seven funds over the last five years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)JGH showed a dividend increase following its IPO, then three dividend cuts in last four years.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

KIO has had no dividend cuts in last five years, plus there have been three special year-end distributions.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

DHY has had four dividend cuts; today's distribution rate 9.08% (on share price).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

PGZ had a dividend increase at beginning of 2015, then a dividend cut in September, 2017.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

TPZ shows a consistent distribution rate with gradual increase beginning in March, 2015. It returned to its previous distribution rate beginning in March, 2016. There was a huge special year-end distribution in January, 2015.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

EOS shows a consistent distribution rate; there was a dividend increase in January, 2019.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

SCZ has had no dividend cuts in last five years. The dividend schedule changed from quarterly to monthly in February, 2017.

In examining the dividend growth and cuts for all seven funds, it is clear that EOS, KIO, SZC and TPZ showed the best performance, with consistent yield and no cuts.

Momentum Data

In January, 2019, Seeking Alpha introduced the Momentum tab on its website. This new tool provides investors with price performance and total return information and comparison charts for a stock or fund. Let's compare the Total Return data for the seven CEFs to that of the S&P 500 Index.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from the previous charts, neither of the two oldest funds (DHY, EOS) beat the S&P 500 Total Return over last ten years. However, EOS is the only fund that has performed better than S&P 500 Total Return over the last three and five year periods. Over the long run, SZC shows a negative Total Return.

Discounts and Premiums

When researching possible candidates for my income portfolio, one metric I consider is (of course) also discounts and premiums. As you know, some closed-end funds quote at discount, others quote at premium. Of the seven funds I am evaluating, only EOS is quoting at premium; all others quote at discount. Of the six funds quoting at discount, three of them show a double digit discount, with a maximum of -18.04 for SZC.

Fund Disc/Prem JGH -12.84% KIO -3.26% DHY -3.09% PGZ -11.19% TPZ -8.58% EOS +1.23% SZC -18.04%

(Source: Morningstar)

Doing the Math

In my previous article, "My 10% Income Portfolio-Momentum Data", I compared the Total Return data for the seven CEFs in my portfolio to that of the S&P 500 Index. With the exception of PDI, none of the funds in my portfolio beat the S&P 500 Total Return over the last five years. GOF did beat the S&P 500 Total Return over the last three years. In addition, GOF and PTY beat the S&P 500 Total Return over the last ten years, while NHF is almost on par. (The remaining four funds are younger than ten years.) I closed the comparison saying that "based on the Total Return data, the only funds showing a superior long-term return are GOF, NHF and PTY. Based on its current upward momentum, PDI appears to be bound for glory too."

While examining these seven new five-star funds for my portfolio, it appears that EOS has the best overall performance. However, it has a distribution rate lower than 7% (achieved with no leverage, though) and a rather high standard deviation (12.39). For these reasons, it wouldn't be my first choice. Nor would be JGH (for the dividend cuts) and PGZ (for return of capital).

Among the other four funds (DHY, KIO, SZC and TPZ), I would probably choose KIO for many reasons:

Low financial risk and standard deviation (4.96).

A respectable 9.52% total distribution rate (but with the highest leverage, around 32%). Most of its distribution is income, with a negligible percentage return of capital.

No dividend cuts in last five years (and three special year-end distributions) even though the Total Return over the last three and five years (fund is younger than ten years) is lower than that of S&P 500.

KIO quotes at 3.26% discount.

Based on my research I think KIO might be a good fit for my portfolio. It is probably not better than the funds I already have, but a fair partner that could find its place in that group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSL, ECC, GGM, GOF, NHF, PDI,PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.