Baker Hughes: General Electric Overhang Is Too Risky To Ignore

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. Source: Houston Chronicle

Baker Hughes (BHGE) reports quarterly earnings July 31st. Analysts expect revenue of $5.81 billion and EPS of $0.19. The revenue estimate implies 3% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

North America Could Gain Traction

I have been bearish on the global economy for a while now. I assumed waning demand for oil would hurt E&P in the oil patch, and eventually punish oil services stocks. OPEC supply cuts have caused distortions in oil prices, which have inured to the benefit of firms like Baker Hughes. In the second half of 2018 both Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) turned bearish on E&P. That bearishness came to fruition in Q1 2019.

Total revenue for Baker Hughes was $5.6 billion, down 10% Q/Q. Baker Hughes, along with Halliburton and Schlumberger, is known for its dominance in North America land drilling. Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions represent the company's short cycle businesses. They are also a proxy for the company's exposure to North America. Their combined Q1 revenue was $3.6 billion, down 5% sequentially. These businesses also represent over 60% of the company's total revenue.

For the moment North America participants appear to be suffering from a loss of pricing power. The U.S. oil rig count for the week ended June 12th fell 8 to 1,075 versus the previous week; this represented a double-digit decrease Y/Y. This implies shale plays may not have opened up the spigots just yet. Weatherford International (WFT) is expected to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Its financial problems could remove supply in the oil patch in the short-term and potentially improve pricing for oil service firms that remain. It will be interesting to find out if Weatherford's demise helps its competitors this quarter.

Revenue for Turbomachinery fell 27% as services orders and equipment orders were down by double digits. Oilfield Equipment revenue was up slightly; it could remain flat until oil prices rise high enough for big oil to invest in subsea drilling for a sustainable period. Total revenue from these long-cycle businesses fell by double digits Q/Q and could remain flat to declining until E&P returns to deepwater.

Potential Selling Pressure From GE

A major threat to BHGE could be potential selling pressure from General Electric (GE). GE is highly-indebted and has been hiving off assets to pare its $108 billion debt load. It free cash flow (FCF) is negative and its core businesses continue to underperform. If it pares its stake in BHGE (nearly 50%) then GE could improve its credit metrics and increase liquidity.

BHGE has an enterprise value of $30 billion and trades at nearly 10.6x run-rate EBITDA (last twelve months EBITDA). I estimate GE's currently debt/EBITDA at 6.5x run-rate EBITDA (Q1 2019 EBITDA annualized). If GE divested more of its BHGE stake at the current valuation then it could be credit positive for GE. However, a sale of a sizable stake could create selling pressure for BHGE and drive the share price lower. This is a real risk. GE is fighting for its financial life and may have no choice but to offload its BHGE stake.

Conclusion

BHGE is down over 20% Y/Y. North America could perk up this quarter, which could help earnings this quarter. The GE overhang is too risky to ignore. Sell BHGE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.