Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric

Later this month, on July 31st, the management team at General Electric (GE) is set to report financial results for the second quarter of the conglomerate’s 2019 fiscal year. As we approach that time, the first in months that will give investors in the company a real update as to the firm’s (hoped-for) turnaround, there are a few items that investors should anticipate. These items, in particular, will have a profound impact on how the market perceives the company and its progress (or possibly lack thereof) as it fights to reinvent itself and turn back to good health. While there will almost certainly be one major bright spot for the business, the general consensus will likely be that the turnaround process is slow and that investors who believe in the company will need to exercise patience.

Aviation will be a bright spot

As I have written about in the past, the most fundamentally attractive part of General Electric as a whole is the firm’s Aviation segment. For years, Aviation has exhibited robust growth and strong margins, even as other segments associated with the conglomerate have suffered or grown modestly. More likely than not this trend should continue for the foreseeable future. After all, in the first quarter of this year, Aviation generated revenue of $7.95 billion, up 11.8% compared to the $7.11 billion management reported for the first quarter of the company’s 2018 fiscal year. Segment profits, meanwhile, grew 3.6% from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion.

*Created by Author

One minor uncertainty here for Aviation will be the segment's profit margins. In the first quarter, margins were still appealing at 20.9% but this was down from the 22.5% seen the same time a year earlier. As you can see in the graph above, in the five years ending in 2018, segment margins have ranged between 19.9% and 22.3%, with no obvious trend. One quarter’s results does not make a trend, so while investors probably should watch margins just to make sure, the risk of some meaningful contraction is low.

Revenue and earnings aside, and perhaps even bigger than both of those combined for the quarter, will be whatever management reports for backlog. At the Paris Air Show earlier this year, General Electric walked away with around $52 billion in orders. This dwarfs the $31 billion in orders seen at the show last year. As a note of disclosure, the firm’s phenomenally successful LEAP engine program is operated under a joint venture partially owned by Safran, so not all of this backlog will be added to the $223.5 billion already on the books for the company as of the end of its first quarter this year. That said, any major increase in backlog will prove to be bullish for investors in the long run.

The only major uncertainty that might come to bite Aviation will relate to the issues involving Boeing (BA) and its 737 Max aircraft. General Electric’s segment is the provider of the Max’s engine and earlier this year Boeing dropped production (due to outrage and investigations over two of its aircraft crashing) from 57 per month down to 42. Last quarter, General Electric said that, if problems persist, it could eventually lead to short-term cash flow losses (that would later be made up if no orders are lost) of up to a few hundred million dollars per quarter. We haven’t seen a real update since. The problems with the Max have persisted and just recently news broke that Boeing lost an order worth $5.9 billion to rival Airbus because of it all.

Power will continue suffering

Despite some positive developments associated with the Power segment, one thing investors should be prepared for is continued pain there. After all, in the first quarter of this year revenue came in at just $5.66 billion, down materially from the $7.22 billion the segment reported the same quarter a year earlier as orders plummeted. Segment profits, meanwhile, came in at only $80 million, down from $273 million last year.

As I highlighted, management has said that Power is a true turnaround that’s only really beginning to bottom out. This year, it’s expected for the segment to report free cash flows that are even lower than the $2.7 billion net outflow seen in 2018. Despite significant cost-cutting, one-time costs associated with restructuring, combined with weak demand in the industry, will mean no relief this year at all. Next year, we should see some improvement, but management still believes we won’t have a cash flow positive year for Power until 2021. Anything that may arise that changes this picture for the better would be immensely positive for shareholders.

Two wildcards

While Aviation will be a nice bright spot for the business and while Power will be almost certainly depressing, General Electric’s Renewable Energy and Healthcare businesses will be wildcards. Right now, Renewable Energy is suffering from short-term weakness (with first quarter sales down 2.6% year-over-year and a loss in the first quarter of $162 million compared to a gain the prior year of $77 million), but the outlook for its primary business, wind turbines, is positive, and the firm is working through some legacy run-off of bad projects that will eventually help it to turn the corner. Healthcare, meanwhile, a segment that has a lot going for it, has also suffered some weakness in sales this year (down 0.4%), but profits are up 6.3% year-over-year and the segment continues its expansion into China through different partnership opportunities.

Keep an eye out on asset divestitures

This year should be looked at as one of change for General Electric. Not only is the company working through what issues it can internally, it is also radically transforming itself through asset divestitures. This has included the merger and subsequent sales of stock associated with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), also known was Wabtec, its continued winding down of its Capital business but it mostly includes the sale of its BioPharma business, which is a sub-segment of its Healthcare segment. This particular sale is still expected to close in the fourth quarter this year and should result in cash proceeds of around $20 billion. While I don’t anticipate anything on these fronts, any news confirming that everything is still on track (or no news at all) will be perceived as a positive while any news to the contrary could serve as a major negative in the eyes of the market.

Takeaway

Right now, General Electric is in the process of transforming itself and investors need to understand that this process will take a while. Certain risks do exist, like mergers potentially falling through and/or various segments underperforming but opportunities like the firm’s strong Aviation segment are also real. As I have said numerous times in the past a play on General Electric is a long-term one and that’s the way investors need to play it if at all. Any other approach will leave those involved likely feeling dissatisfied with the results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.