Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies

Consolidation in the oil patch continues, albeit at a more leisurely pace than I anticipated. I expect it to accelerate once the bigger players reassert themselves. Going long XOP still makes sense.

Gilead invests in Galapagos, confirms further consolidation in the Biotech/Pharma Space

Look, I am no genius when it comes to biotech. The whole drug approval process requires an extra lifetime to get the hang of. That said, the economics of finding biotech drugs to fill a sales pipeline makes complete sense to me. Companies like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), or Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) buying Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), or even Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with its recent acquisition of Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), need the new product because the old product is going off patent. There is a seemingly never-ending supply of new biotech IPOs that come right behind the acquired companies.

So how do I want to play this? I have and continue to advise holding a position in XBI as these acquisitions are key to the entire economic ecosystem. XBI is an equal-weighted ETF of biotech companies. Despite the 25 point jump in Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), XBI isn't moving; still, if you want to participate in biotech, I would buy XBI.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) buys Carrizo Oil (NASDAQ:CRZO), confirming my merger thesis in the oil patch

I admit that one "ankle biter" buying another "ankle biter" was not how I conceive the oil patch consolidation to go. I strongly believe that the big eating the small will make the most sense. I think the major integrated oil companies will sit back and watch the consolidation for a while, but they will wade in and take their "fair share". Fair share means all of the best properties once the independents do most of the work of merging and proving that more costs can be squeezed out.

I was certain that the bigger E&Ps would be buyers like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). This is the beauty of buying the XOP, this is the ETF that has all the E&P names equally weighted. I admit that I expected more deals at this point, but it's coming. They have to reduce costs, the market does not want to see profitless production. If you are pumping more, the revenue better be used to reduce debt and return money to shareholders. Buy XOP on the drive for consolidation.

Boeing takes another licking on "manufactured" bear news

The robots don't have the ability to measure the journalistic quality of an article. Naturally, the stock sold off on the headline; The Wall Street Journal published a qualitative, as opposed to a quantitative, negative article on Boeing (NYSE:BA). In other words, the negative article contained few, if any, new facts (I didn't see any) and it quoted unnamed sources that there was a possibility that the approval process would drag on to 2020.

The last time I looked BA was still trading above $360 per share. I am not saying this was a planted story, I just think that we have a recency bias going on, and that negativity draws eyeballs. The recency bias is, "hey, BA hasn't gotten approval yet, so it will never get approval, or it'll just continue to drag on". This is a low IQ kind of conclusion. Boeing is our biggest exporting high-profit manufacturer. Maybe the EU would love to punish BA and delay the certification as much as possible, but the FAA will be fair. The software has been corrected and the FAA will likely give us some visibility soon.

I expect more of this negativity, it's only natural, but BA is going to move towards $400 pretty soon, or some negative FACTS will be revealed and BA finally gives up all its gains. I believe the former much more likely than the latter. Our buy price is still $350, start adding if we go back to that level.

Symantec plummets on Broadcom walking away from the deal

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) is now on my watchlist. I see support another 3 points below where it's trading now $21ish, so $18 is the level to buy. SYMC is old school cybersecurity, why should it interest me? The same reason I think Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was interested, though they didn't say it - LifeLock.

There is some financial engineering that can be done with this name I am sure. AVGO said they could squeeze $1.4 billion in costs, great. But what I think is super-interesting is this low-tech insurance business, that is what LifeLock really is. Imagine a GEICO or an AFLAC flogging this business. Everywhere you'd look you would see a LifeLock ad, why? Because this business must be printing money, and if it isn't, then the whole management team should be fired.

I suspect that SYMC has pulled back on advertising to make them look more appealing for an acquisition, but seriously, insurance companies are looking for new insurance business. Car insurance is expected to become less profitable with automated driving tech being developed, they should want to eat this up. LifeLock does provide an important service and other services could be added on for privacy and protection of one's ID. This is a type of business that could really scale.

I am surprised there isn't another competitor launched in this sector. I wonder if a Zurich or some other European insurance company comes in and grabs this business. I think they would pay the $28 per share on offer, keep LifeLock, and then look to sell the other pieces for whatever they can get.

