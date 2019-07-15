Beyond Meat:  A Reductio Ad Absurdum Valuation

On another front, as BYND's first mover advantage evaporates, it is beginning to cede retail shelf space to competitors, which has very negative implications for BYND's stock price.

In order to avoid these absurd results, BYND's current price to sales ratio would have to drop substantially, which means BYND's price has to drop substantially.

I consider the valuations of three BYND competitors, each of which is a division of a larger publicly-traded company.

I've written four articles (1, 2, 3, 4) on Beyond Meat (BYND) arguing that the current price overvalues the company by a factor of more than 4 times. One difficulty in valuing the company however is that its current growth rate is much larger than that of most publicly-traded food companies.

Today, I'd like to address that issue, by engaging in a reductio ad absurdum argument. (Wikipedia succinctly defines this type of argument as one "that attempts to disprove a statement by showing it inevitably leads to a ridiculous, absurd, or impractical conclusion".)

To do this, I'm going to look at a few meat substitute brands operating as segments in larger companies and then perform a sum of parts analysis to show how out of line BYND's current valuation is.

Let's begin by reminding ourselves of BYND's valuation with the stock trading at $166.50. With 60.1M shares outstanding and TTM revenues of $115.36M, the stock is trading at a price to sales ratio of 87. For the ensuing analysis, we'll use this P/S figure to value fast-growing divisions of larger companies which are producing substitute meat products, and then perform a sum of parts analysis to see what the remainder of the larger publicly-traded companies are worth.

Comparison #1 - Lightlife

Maple Leaf Foods' (OTCPK:MLFNF) division Lightlife, which is spending $310 million to build the largest meat substitute plant in North America is poised to grow as quickly or more so than BYND. One estimate has Lightlife currently generating $50M in annual sales, a number which is likely conservative given that in 2016 it had $40M in sales.

Here is the relevant valuation data from MLFNF taken as a whole:

(source Seeking Alpha)

If we apply an 87X multiplier to Lightlife's $50M in revenues, we get a valuation of $4.35B. That means that the remainder of MLFNF's business -- which generates positives earnings, return on equity and EBIT -- would do $2.63B in revenues and yet would be valued at NEGATIVE $1.08B in enterprise value! ($3.27B in total enterprise value - Lightlife's $4.35B valuation = -$1.08B) This is of course an absurd result, and simply says that BYND's current valuation is nonsensical.

Comparison #2 - Morningstar Farms

Morningstar Farms is a division of Kelloggs (K) which offers the Meat Lovers Vegan Burger among other items. A spokesperson for the division noted that "We’re the largest brand in the category, (and) we have the highest repeat rate in the category.” One estimate has the division generating about $450M in annual revenues.

Here is the relevant valuation data from K taken as a whole:

(source: Seeking Alpha)

If we apply an 87X multiplier to Morningstar Farms $450M in revenues, we get a valuation of $39.15B. That means that the remainder of K's business -- which generates positives earnings, return on equity and EBIT -- would do $12.92B in revenues and yet would be valued at NEGATIVE $10.52B in enterprise value! ($28.63B in total enterprise value - Morningstar Farms' $39.15B valuation = -$10.52B) This again is an absurd result proving that BYND's current valuation is ridiculous and unsustainable.

Comparison #3 - Gardein

Gardein is a division of Conagra (CAG) which makes substitute meat products. It is growing very quickly and had revenues of $173M in 2018, as attested to by this slide:

(source)

Here is the relevant valuation data from CAG taken as a whole:

(source: Seeking Alpha)

If we apply an 87X multiplier to Gardein's $170M in revenues, we get a valuation of $14.79B. That means that the remainder of CAG's business -- which generates positives earnings, return on equity and EBIT -- would do $9.37B in revenues and yet would be valued at only $9.07B in enterprise value. In this case the number is positive at least, but it would value the remainder of CAG's business at less than 1X EV/sales. Perhaps not quite as absurd as the other two cases, but it still tends to show that BYND's current valuation is stratospheric.

BYND Beginning to Lose the Battle for Shelf Space

In researching my first BYND article, I surveyed a few local stores to see their offerings. On June 8th, 2019, my local Pavilions had two rows of Beyond Burgers for sale in a refrigerated meat section. See first photo below.

One month later, that shelf space had been reduced by half, with a new competitor, O Organics Plant Based Burger patties, taking up the space formerly held by BYND. O Organics is an in-house product line made by Albertsons. At the beginning of 2018, it had become a billion dollar brand. See second photo.

A similar dynamic played out in a store in Vancouver BC, but this time it was Lightlife's Plant Based Burgers that had been added in the fresh meat section, see third photo (I didn't think to take a "before" photo to compare with).

Expect to see BYND rapidly lose its first mover advantage nationwide as more competitors enter the field at scale.

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, June 8, 2019)

(Author's photo, Pavilions Southern California, July 13, 2019)

(Author's photo, Vancouver, July 5, 2019)

Float

One final point to mention is that BYND, with its large daily fluctuations, is trading as though it were a very low float stock. The IPO placed 11,068,750 shares and some have estimated that about 500,000 of those were bought by passive index funds. That means the float is on the order of 10M shares. With the stock trading at $166.50, the float is worth $1.66B -- not exactly an easy to manipulate number.

Conclusion

Three separate comparisons with fast-growing meat substitute-producing divisions of larger food companies show that BYND's current P/S ratio of 87 is unsustainable by virtue of producing absurd valuations for the parent companies. This analysis re-affirms my earlier valuation work which gave an optimistic price target of $36.70 for BYND (and which would result in a current trailing P/S number of 19). As a result of this valuation work and the fact that competition is already manifesting itself in reduced retail shelf space for BYND, I continue to be short the stock and re-iterate my $36.70 one year price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.