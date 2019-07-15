Omega Healthcare Supported By Strong Demographic Tailwinds

Demographic trends, namely the "greying of America," indicates there is likely going to be strong demand growth for the kind of healthcare facilities Omega Healthcare invests in.

We appreciate Omega Healthcare's very promising long-term outlook, but caution that short-term headwinds are getting in the way of stronger financial performance.

Image Source: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Real estate investment trusts, REITs, are major beneficiaries of lower interest rates and have performed very well year-to-date as the US Fed is signaling a cycle of rate cuts may just be on the horizon. Omega Healthcare (OHI) yields 6.9% as of this writing and is a healthcare REIT focused on investing in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities (~82% of its asset base), with some exposure to the senior housing space as well (~18% of its asset base).

At the end of March 31, 2019, Omega Healthcare had an economic interest in 891 operated properties situated across 41 states and in the United Kingdom (that doesn't include properties currently not being operated). Omega Healthcare uses triple-net leases, meaning its operators pay for all property-related expenses. We like Omega Healthcare's long-term outlook, but caution that short-term headwinds pose a major risk to its share price, especially if the US Fed does not cut interest rates as most expect. We like the structure of the healthcare REIT industry, especially in the current environment. Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on the space, from our 16-page Stock Report;

The healthcare REIT industry is comprised of companies spanning the full spectrum of healthcare real estate. Firms compete vigorously with other entities in the acquisition and financing of health care properties. Tenant revenues are generated by occupancy, private pay rates, and Medicare/Medicaid, though government reimbursement could come under pressure. Costs, including labor and taxes, continue to increase for operators, reducing the credit health of customers. Still, the group benefits from strong demographic trends (aging population), which shines a favorable light on the overall industry structure.

Weak Operators Pressure Financials

Keep in mind that Omega Healthcare has been having problems with some of its operators, and that has negatively weighed on its financial performance as of late. For instance, Orianna filed for Chapter 11 in March 2018 and Omega Healthcare had leased dozens of facilities to that operator. While Omega Healthcare has been actively transitioning those properties so they can once again become cash flow generating assets, bad operators pose a material potential downside risk to its financials. In Omega Healthcare's 2018 Annual Report the company noted;

After increasing our dividend for the 16th consecutive year in January 2018, we announced that we would not be increasing our dividend further until we resolved our operator issues and redeployed the capital from our strategic asset repositioning program. While we continue to work through this redeployment, we would reiterate that we remain committed to returning capital to shareholders and we believe we will be in a position to return to growing our dividend in the foreseeable future. As we look forward to 2019 and beyond, we believe the company is set up to return to our historical net acquisition profile, which should drive FFO growth going forward. While operators continue to battle historically low margins and high labor cost growth, we believe we are approaching an inflection point in operator performance. We are excited for the new Medicare reimbursement model starting on October 1st, which should improve both patient outcomes and operator profitability. Furthermore, we believe we are at the advent of a multi-decade demographic tailwind that will improve facility occupancy and operator profitability.

Future dividend increases will have to wait until after Omega Healthcare transitions troubled properties to better operators as management put future dividend increases per share on ice last year (after rising during the first quarter of 2018 on a sequential basis). Omega Healthcare's AFFO payout ratio weakened materially in 2018 and 2019 versus its historical average of 79.4% (from 2003 to the first quarter of 2019), rising towards the high-80s%. When something doesn't go according to plan, REITs often have put to payout growth on hold in order to right the ship. Omega Healthcare is making the right call here, as we prefer income investment opportunities with better AFFO coverage ratios and lower leverage ratios, not REITs with unsustainable financial trajectories.

Demographic Trends

As America gets older demand for senior housing, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and the related healthcare services, should continue to grow. That speaks very well to Omega Healthcare's future occupancy rates, the general relevance of its property portfolio, and this demographic shift should act as a very powerful tailwind to its growth trajectory. The US Census Bureau noted that America is expected to be home to 78 million adults 65 and older by 2035, up from 49 million in 2016. That population segment is expected to continue growing, becoming almost 95 million strong by 2060. Not only does this trend reinforce the long-term financial strength of its existing asset base, but also the financial strength of assets yet to be acquired or developed by Omega Healthcare.

Image Shown: The "greying of America" will act as a powerful demographic tailwind to Omega Healthcare's long-term growth trajectory. Image Source: Omega Healthcare - IR Presentation

Payout Ratio Needs to Improve

On May 17, Omega Healthcare completed its purchase of MedEquities Realty Trust through a cash-and-stock transaction worth $0.6 billion by enterprise value. That deal added 34 properties situated across seven states to Omega Healthcare's already expansive asset base. Management hinted that there may be some organic growth opportunities ahead with Omega Healthcare's CEO noting;

We are even more excited by this transaction today than when we announced it a few months ago. We've had an opportunity to speak with each of the operators and we look forward to working with them and potentially expanding our relationships.

That acquisition is expected to help improve Omega Healthcare's dividend payout ratio going forward. Management expects proposed Medicare reimbursement rate increases and the implementation of the PDPM, Patient Driving Payment Model, by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services starting October 2019 will provide some relief on that front as well. New assets, greater economies of scale, and higher reimbursement rates should culminate into stronger financial performance going forward. Here is a key excerpt from Omega Healthcare's first quarter of 2019 conference call, with the REIT's CEO noting that;

Our adjusted FFO of $0.76 per share is $0.03 more than our fourth quarter 2018 adjusted FFO of $0.73 per share. This improvement was expected and reflects the beginning of our return to a more predictable environment post 2018's asset repositioning and restructuring activity. We again declared a $0.66 per share dividend. Payout ratio is 87% of adjusted FFO and 97% of FAD. As we have indicated in the past, we expect that these payout ratios will continue to strengthen throughout 2019. Our adjusted FFO guidance remains unchanged with full-year guidance of $3 to $3.12 per share and fourth quarter 2019 guidance of $0.78 to $0.81 per share. We will revisit 2019 guidance after we close on the MRT acquisition and have our second quarter results. The skilled nursing facility industry remains challenged, but we believe there is some near-term upside and continue to be optimistic over the long-term, notwithstanding the current challenges facing Daybreak and certain smaller operators. Proposed 2.5% increase in Medicare reimbursement, combined with the implementation of PDPM starting in October, we'll provide welcome rate relief and expense savings opportunities.

We caution that Omega Healthcare's AFFO payout ratio of 87.4% in the first quarter of 2019 is very high, largely a product of weak operators hurting the REIT's financials as mentioned previously. It's very important that management focuses on bringing Omega Healthcare's AFFO payout ratio down to more sustainable levels in the medium-term. REITs need a buffer to protect their dividend policies from exogenous shocks, and if they don't have that buffer, payouts are at risk of getting cut (especially when credit conditions tighten).

Omega Healthcare had enough of a buffer heading into 2018 to maintain its dividend policy after the increase in the first quarter, but we caution that management put dividend growth on hold for a reason. Another shock to Omega Healthcare's financials could prompt a payout cut.

Additionally, we caution that Omega Healthcare has cut its dividend in the past. Starting in early-2000, Omega Healthcare began a series of payout cuts that resulted in no common dividend payouts in 2001 and 2002. While the REIT has fundamentally changed since then, posting 16 consecutive years of per share payout increases since its dividend policy began anew in 2003, the trouble past of its payout is worth keeping in mind in the event its financial position doesn't improve.

Leverage is Elevated

Omega Healthcare exited the first quarter of 2019 with a net debt load of $1.4 billion when defined as cash & cash equivalents less revolving lines of credit, term loans net, secured borrowing, and senior notes & other borrowings net. Management put the REIT's annualized adjusted EBITDA to net debt ratio at 5.1x in the first quarter, which is higher than we would like it to be and higher than where it has been in the past. Historically, Omega Healthcare's leverage ratio has trended around ~4.5x as you can see in the graphic below. The recent increase, like its AFFO payout problem, is primarily a product of weak operators hurting its financials. We expect that could change going forward, especially now that dividend growth has been put on ice.

There's a decent chance that the REIT's leverage ratio will move lower throughout the course of this year as a combination of new properties and expected rate increases culminate into stronger financial performance heading into 2020. Moody's Corporation (MCO) rates Omega Healthcare's unsecured debt at an investment grade credit rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook, which we appreciate. Having an investment grade credit rating is essential in maintaining access to capital markets at attractive rates, and keeps the cost of debt contained relative to key benchmarks.

Image Shown: We caution that Omega Healthcare has an elevated, but manageable, amount of leverage. Image Source: Omega Healthcare - IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

Omega Healthcare has a very promising long-term growth trajectory that's hampered by short-term headwinds, particularly as it concerns financially weak operators hurting its financial performance. We are concerned about its elevated payout ratio and leverage, problems that would become easier to handle if the US FED does launch another round of interest rate cuts after previously embarking on a cycle of interest rate increases. Management seems optimistic that things will begin to turn around, but we are on the sidelines for now. We value OHI at $27-45 per share (derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis), with a midpoint value of $36 which is modestly below where shares are trading at as of this writing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.