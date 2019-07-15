The Company That Is Doing A Turnaround While No One Notices

Once valued as a promising growth company, Econocom Group tumbled 65% after a year of disappointing results. Now, the company is completing its turnaround and is back on the growth track. However, this went unnoticed by most investors, as you can still pick up the stock on the cheap.

Image source: google finance, econocom group

History of Econocom Group

Founded in 1974 by Jean-Louis Bouchard (remember the name!), the company became the leading distributor of IT systems in the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg) after 20 years. In the year 2000, the group diversifies into telecom, expecting a convergence between telecoms and IT.

This marks the beginning of a take-over spree for the company. It acquires all sorts of companies related to IT consulting, IT financing, IT leasing and even administration of IT assets.

Source: Econocom financial report 2016

In 2015, Econocom is added to the Tech 40 index, a selection of 40 promising high-tech companies out of a total of 320 European high-tech stocks. After reaching a market capitalization of €1 billion in 2016, Econocom attracts the attention of investors and doubles in price in the following year. Unsurprisingly, when you look at the following numbers:

2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue €2092M €2316 M (+11%) €2536 M (+10%) €2980 M (+17%) Recurring Operating Profit €92.9 M €113.5 M(+22%) €136.1 M(+20%) €154.4 M(+13%) Recurring Earnings Per Share (REPS) 0.15 0.32 0.39 0.41

In four years and a stock split time, Recurring Earnings Per Share (REPS) almost tripled. Econocom uses the REPS number instead of the Earnings Per Share ((EPS)), for a number of reasons. Basically, this way they filter out the amortization on a customer portfolio, and amortization of goodwill, which reduces the EPS by around 4 cents. I prefer using it as well, as it gives a better understanding of the profitability of the business itself and is more comparable over time.

The reason behind the fall of the stock price

On the 22nd of March 2018, Robert Bouchard succeeds his father and becomes the CEO of Econocom Group.

In April 2018, management predicted earnings to increase compared to the 154 million euros recurring operating profit in 2017. However, in July, management came back on this promise and send out a profit warning. Even worse, a week before this profit warning, the stock price had been under pressure because of insider selling. The plunge of 30% in the stock price after the profit warning was thus just as well a reaction to the bad governance.

Over the first half of 2018, recurring operating profit ((ROP)) would be as low as 33 million euros, compared to 58 million euros in the first half of 2017. Robert Bouchard promised to reach a ROP of 120 million euros on a full year basis, which was still 22% lower than the ROP of 2017.

Eventually, ROP came out below €120 million, at 114.6 million euros. Worse, while revenue rose 13% in 2018, REPS dropped from 41 cents to just 26 cents. A decrease of 37%.

The turnaround of Econocom Group

On the fifth of November 2018, Jean-Louis Bouchard, the father, took over again from Robert Bouchard, the son. On the 20th of May 2019, Jean-Louis Bouchard appointed 38-year old Julie Verlingue as assistant-CEO. Over time, she should become the new CEO of Econocom. Verlingue was until now 'international managing director'. Since November, she was responsible for the branch Technology Management & Financing as well.

In the second half of 2018, management initiated a cost-cutting initiative. The ROP came out in the second half on €81 million, 15% lower than the 96 million euros in the second half of 2017.

Management plans to reach a ROP of €128 million. While this result is still lower than the ones in 2016 or 2017, it is an increase of 12% compared to the disastrous 2018. Apart from the fact that management can't afford to underperform a second year in a row, revenue increased by 3.6%, while management has set up a cost-saving plan and is focusing on efficiency gains. This should drive up profits in the medium term.

Current valuation & Conclusion

With net debt at 251 million euros and a market cap of 790 million euros, the Enterprise Value ((EV)) amounts to 1041 million euros. Given a recurring operating profit of 114 million euros, the EV/EBIT multiple is around 9. This while the recurring operating profit is expected to increase by 12%.

With the appointment of Julie Verlingue, Jean-Louis Bouchard has swallowed his pride and is trying to steer the ship back in the right direction. One could expect this leadership from the man that still owns more than a third of the company and has all the benefits of a high share price.

On the 24th of July, Econocom will report its half-year earnings, which will include more than only the revenue numbers as in the trading updates. If management confirms the 128 million euros profit goal, the stock is likely to jump up and maybe even get back to its original valuation of a growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECOGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.