Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - July 14, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Redhat (RHT)

Redhat was the biggest gainer this as the deal closed in a somewhat unexpected manner. Regulatory permissions were granted, rescinded and granted yet again but nonetheless the deal closed at the $190 original offer price. The original expected completion date given by IBM suggested the end of the year. However, as we have said many times, an accurate prediction of deal closing can seriously improve profitability. Capital can now be reinvested sooner and help produce an extremely attractive annualised return. It should be noted of course that it is doubtful that even the most optimistic IBM supporter would have thought the deal would have closed this early.

Zayo (ZAYO)

Zayo also performed well during the week and finished up 0.93%. There was little deal news surrounding the rise although an investigation by Andrews & Springer has concluded the amount offered is considered "inadequate". We believe this spread continues to offer good value versus the original offer price from Digital Colony of $35 and we are happy to maintain our position for the time being.

Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

Cypress semiconductor continues its dark horse status within the portfolio. Last week it was the third best performer and again finished up 0.81% at $22.49. The spread is still offering 7.03% against an offer price of $23.85 from Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY). Despite little news during the week, we are happy to maintain our position. As mentioned previously, this is another semiconductor stock that may fluctuate on the whims of the US-China trade talks. However, we are looking for early closing for this investment to be worthwhile. Currently, official expected closing is early in the new year.

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) continued its downward trend during the week. Traders are continuing to react negatively to the news that the company will not be offering any undertakings that would prevent or delay the referral of the deal to a phase 2 investigation in the UK. The stock closed at $5.94 but still down 2.78% for the week, making it the second largest decliner from the Top20 cash spreads. The spread is now a whopping 34.68% against an offer price of $8.00 from Illumina (ILMN).

We initially expected little stock price movement and forecasted news flow to be scant. However this additional drop has provided us with another opportunity to pick up some cheaper stock as we stated previously. Further out, we expect volatility to increase and assist our active arbitrage strategy and continue trading as before.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market continued it record setting pace reaching fresh highs once again. Positive news from central banks is reassuring investors that the economy will be assisted if necessary. Investors are also optimistic about second quarter earnings which are due to start shortly. It appears progress is being made regarding the ongoing U.S.-China trade war as further talks are scheduled to take place. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished up 0.81% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) was almost unchanged. By Friday, the MNA ETF was up 0.06%. (You can read our analysis of the MNA ETF in the "Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 12 advances and 8 declines this week with 0 non-movers. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined by 0.07% and the standard deviation of returns was 1.39%. This is above the level experienced during the last few weeks but in line with the 3-month and long-term averages. The performance of the portfolio was attributed to the large declines in PACB and ONCE but partly offset by the early closure of RHT.

The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 6.22% due to the aforementioned declines made during the week. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The portfolio (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) is once again becoming reliant on a handful of spreads for the high average return. This is signified by the widening of the PACB spread to more than 34%.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

With the declines of ONCE and PACB cash spreads are becoming increasing reliant on a handful of spreads once again. With the removal of RHT investors may find it slightly more difficult to find value in alternative spreads. However, the closing of the RHT deal does show how an accurate closing date predictions can enhance profitability. We discuss deal-closing schedules in a separate article. This deal was originally slated to close by the end of the year, but completion 5 1/2 months early has provided investors with a handsome return.

Acacia Communications (ACIA) is a new deal that was announced during the week and may now traders with a similar opportunity. Closing is expected to be around the end of May next year. However, as more data becomes available more accurate early closing prediction may provide excess returns. We shall keep readers informed of any developments.

It is important to remember stocks with a lower deal closing probability may offer larger returns, but that is for a good reason. Deals which have sufficiently wide spreads have complications such as PACB or ONCE. We reiterate our analysis how these stocks are more susceptible to broader market movements. A poor start to the earning season or some broader profit taking may force a widening of cash merger arbitrage spreads. With the RHT completion we have marginally decreased our long exposure again. We maintain a positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage but remain cautious about the overall profitability being reliant on a handful of spreads.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CY, ZAYO, SPARK, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.