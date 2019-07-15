Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates. Are Real Buybacks Finally Here?

In my Q1 Berkshire update, I discussed Buffett's decision to stop using book value as the valuation metric of choice, as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) transitions from a holding company into a conglomerate of operating businesses.

Berkshire's shift away from book value is due to the accounting treatment of acquired businesses: they can never be marked up and can only be marked down. Burlington Northern Santa Fe, which Berkshire acquired in 2009, is still carried on the balance sheet at its ~$34 billion acquisition price, while competitors CSX (CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) are up 400-500% over the same time frame. If Berkshire was allowed to "mark up" BNSF to a value in line with its competitors, Berkshire's book value would increase by about $100 billion!

So while I get where Buffett is coming from, I still believe tracking book value is useful as long as we understand that we should first focus on operating earnings. As long as we see steadily increasing operating earnings, we should expect to see a gradual expansion of price/book value with it. As a valuation tool, I still find it useful in comparing recent periods (within a year or two.)

Q2 Holdings Update

In Q2, the fair value of Berkshire's Investments in equity securities rose from $191.8 billion to $209 billion, a gain of $17.2 billion, or 8.9%.

During Q2 Berkshire holding USG Corporation (USG) was bought out for $7 billion. The stake in USG was worth $1.9 billion which Berkshire received in cash, resulting in a $1 billion gain. This gain was actually disappointing as Berkshire held the company for 18 years.

Of the $17.2 billion gain, after subtracting 21% for income taxes - not actually paid (with the exception of around $200 million from the USG gain) but on the balance sheet as "Income taxes, principally deferred" we see a book value gain of $13.6 billion for Q2.

Operating Earnings

For Q2 Insurance-underwriting, I expect a gain of $750 million. GEICO seems to be back on track, and there were no major catastrophe events this quarter. Worth nothing that Berkshire's Q1 underwriting results would have been stronger if they had not increased estimated claims from 2018 events by $212 million.

Insurance-investment income should come in around $1.25 billion, slightly higher than last quarter and up around $100 million from last year driven by higher short term interest rates and higher cash balances, partially offset by the dividend cut at Kraft Heinz (KHC).

The railroad business has been performing well and competitors Union Pacific and CSX are near both 52-week and multi year highs. The environment for Utilities has also been good, with the Utilities SPDR index (XLU) also near multi year highs.

With the dozens of companies in "Other businesses" and "Other" like Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Marmon, and many more, it's difficult to estimate with precision. As a group, I expect some minor impacts from the trade war, so I'm not expecting double digit growth, but I believe we'll see small year over year improvements.

I'll assume all of the businesses show mid single digit profit growth from 2018 and estimate around $5 billion in operating earnings.

In total, I'm expecting operating earnings of $6.75 to $7.25 billion in Q2. I'll use the midpoint for this analysis.

Current Book Value

As reported in Berkshire's 2019 10-Q for Q1, Berkshire's book value as of March 31, 2019 was $368,877. Adding a gain of $13.6 billion from the change in equity values and $7 billion in operating earnings, I project Q2-19 book value at $389,477.

Berkshire's market cap as of June 28th was $519 billion. Dividing this by $389.5 billion yields a Price/Book Value of 1.33x for Q2. This is on the low end of its recent historical range and at a level I believe Berkshire will repurchase shares. I think the shares offer a good risk/reward profile here and do not see much downside outside of a broader market correction, because I think Buffett would be aggressive in repurchasing shares if Price/Book Value dropped back to the 1.2x level, which was the original threshold for share repurchases as announced in the Berkshire 2015 shareholder letter.

Conclusion And Outlook

After its operating businesses and equity portfolio, the next driver of Berkshire's performance going forward will be determined by how it uses its cash.

While it would be great if Berkshire could find an "elephant" sized acquisition at a reasonable price, I'm not hopeful. This is a difficult environment to do a large acquisition with multiples stretched and lots of money floating around. I think Warren's elephant gun is going to continue sitting in the corner collecting dust.

I like the deal Berkshire struck in late April committing $10 billion to help finance Occidental's (OXY) acquisition of Anadarko (APC) in exchange for preferred stock paying 8% a year, plus warrants to purchase up to 80 million OXY common shares at $62.50/share. But this is a small win assuming the deal closes and despite the big headline number, the $10 billion represents less than 6 months of cash flow for Berkshire (a high class problem, for sure.)

With no other obvious uses for its cash, it makes sense for Berkshire to be more aggressive with repurchases. In Q1, Berkshire repurchased only $1.7 billion in shares, about 1/4 of 1% of the outstanding shares. This was disappointing to me since Berkshire was under $200 for much of the quarter. But I believe Buffett's thinking on this is evolving and Berkshire will repurchase more going forward. At the annual meeting on May 4th Buffett stated that “we will spend a lot of money” on repurchases if the price is right, while Charlie Munger predicted “we’ll get a little more liberal in repurchasing shares.”

I sure hope so Charlie. I'm not frustrated with Berkshire being on the low end of its recent valuation range, but I am frustrated that Berkshire has not taken advantage of it by being more aggressive in repurchasing shares. Hopefully that is changing. We'll know more in 3 weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.