Legacy Reserves: Looking At The New Company After Restructuring

The rights offering for noteholders appears to use a valuation for Legacy that is around 3.9x its 2020 EBITDAX.

Unsecured bond prices are around 6 cents on the dollar, which appears to fairly value Legacy at around 4.0x its 2020 EBITDAX based on the restructuring plan.

The new Legacy is projected to have net debt of around 1.3x its 2020 EBITDAX and a breakeven point of low $50s WTI oil.

Legacy is planning on getting rid of most of its debt during restructuring and cancelling its current common stock in the process.

Legacy Reserves (LGCY) is planning on shedding most of its existing debt through its restructuring plan and cancelling its current stock in the process. The post-restructuring Legacy appears to be generally competitive, with net debt under 1.5x EBITDAX and a low-$50s WTI breakeven point. At 6 cents on the dollar, its unsecured bonds are probably trading at a fair price that values the post-restructuring Legacy at around 4.0x EBITDAX at high-$50s WTI oil.

Notes On Maintenance Capital Expenditures

One thing to note is that Legacy expects to hold production mostly flat (excluding the gas contribution from its East Texas development) with two Permian Basin rigs. Legacy's production (excluding new East Texas production) is forecast to be 43,900 BOEPD in 2020, rising slightly to 44,500 BOEPD in 2023. Legacy's non-East Texas capex is expected to average around $210 million per year between 2020 and 2023.

Thus it would seem that around $200 million per year is Legacy's maintenance capex requirement to maintain production at around 44,000 BOEPD (albeit with a slightly increasing oil percentage).

This matches with my March estimate that Legacy would need $200 million to $220 million to maintain production at a bit over 49,000 BOEPD (also with a slightly increasing oil percentage).

Source: Legacy Reserves

Legacy's 2020 Outlook

With the two rig scenario mentioned above, Legacy is projecting approximately 44,800 BOEPD production in 2020. At current strip prices for 2020 (roughly $58.25 WTI oil and $2.60 Henry Hub natural gas), Legacy should be able to deliver around $504 million in oil and gas revenue, assuming a roughly 40% oil production percentage.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 6,540,800 $55.50 $363 NGLs (Barrels) 981,120 $19.00 $19 Natural Gas (MCF) 52,980,480 $2.30 $122 Total $504

Legacy's costs are estimated at $529 million in this scenario, based on its $249 million capex budget (for two rigs) along with $18 million in interest costs from its new credit facility.

$ Million Production Expenses $188 Ad Valorem And Production Taxes $36 G&A $38 Capital Expenditures $249 Interest Expense $18 Total Expenditures $529

Legacy is thus projected to burn around $25 million in cash during 2020 at current strip prices, while growing production somewhat from late 2019 levels.

Valuing The New Legacy

A multiple of 4.0x Legacy's projected 2020 EBITDAX would give it an enterprise value of $968 million. A multiple of 4.5x projected 2020 EBITDAX would give it an enterprise value of $1.089 billion.

Legacy's net debt may end up at around $325 million at the end of 2020 (depending on how much its restructuring costs are), leaving $643 million to $764 million for its market cap. Five percent of Legacy's new equity will go towards the initial management incentive plan, half in the form of RSUs and the other half in options.

Each percentage of Legacy's new equity as based on the following table would therefore be worth $6.27 million to $7.45 million. This is adjusted for the dilution from the RSUs and assumes that the options have approximately neutral value for now.

Source: Legacy Reserves

As of the petition date, Legacy had $464.6 million in unsecured debt (including accrued interest until the petition date). Total unsecured note principal was around $445.9 million.

Source: Legacy Reserves

The 4% in equity potentially going to unsecured noteholders (via the note claims and participation premium) would be worth around $25.1 million to $29.8 million based on the above calculations. The 11.01% in new equity via the rights offering (for $66.5 million) would be worth a small amount ($2.5 million) if new Legacy is valued at 4.0x EV/EBITDAX (based on 2020 EBITDAX) to $15.5 million if new Legacy was valued at 4.5x EV/EBITDAX. The rights offering uses a valuation that is approximately 3.9x Legacy's currently projected 2020 EBITDAX.

This appears to result in a value of 6.2 cents on the dollar for the unsecured bonds (on average) at a 4.0x EV/EBITDAX multiple or 10.2 cents on the dollar with a 4.5x EV/EBITDAX multiple (including the value of the rights offering).

The unsecured bonds are currently trading at around 6 cents on the dollar, so the company is basically being valued at an enterprise value of around 4.0x 2020 EBITDAX at current strip prices.

The required outlay to participate in the rights offering significantly exceeds the cost of buying the bonds right now, as the rights offering for unsecured noteholders seeks to raise an amount equal to around 15% of the principal value of the unsecured bonds compared to the 6 cents on the dollar price for those bonds.

Conclusion

Legacy's restructuring plan appears to leave it in a fairly competitive position going forward, with its leverage at the end of 2020 projected to be around 1.3x its 2020 EBITDAX at current strip prices. The significant reduction in interest costs also helps reduce its breakeven point to around low-$50s WTI oil.

Legacy's bonds appear to be fairly priced, reflecting a valuation for the company of roughly 4.0x 2020 EBITDAX at high-$50s oil. The rights offering doesn't appear to be that much of a bargain though, probably only offering slightly positive value in the current market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.