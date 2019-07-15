Eros International Plc (EROS) CEO Kishore Lulla on Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Kishore Lulla - Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer

Rishika Lulla - Chief Executive Officer-Eros Digital

Prem Parameswaran - Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer and President of North America

Tim Nollen - Macquarie

This call is being broadcast live on the Internet and a replay of the call will be available on the company's website. This morning the company published its earnings press release on its website, erosplc.com.

The company would like to remind everyone listening that during this call it will be making forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provision of the federal securities laws. The company's actual results may differ materially from those projected under forward-looking statements.

During the call, the company will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures in talking about its performance. You can find a reconciliation of these measures to the GAAP financial measures in the company's press release.

Kishore Lulla, Executive Chairman and CEO of Eros International Plc.

Kishore Lulla

Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining today's earning call. We are pleased to share with you a very strong set of results cementing over 40 years of market leadership position, solid business fundamentals and continued growth in Eros Now.

This year results show that the business has evolved significantly from last year with 45% of combined revenue generated from digital and ancillary business and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 38%. This is truly a testament to our transformation as we transition to a digital business driven by Eros Now growth.

As we continue to develop our digital platform and adapt to the dynamic global media landscape we operate in, I wanted to take the opportunity to reiterate our milestones along this journey. At the core of our company lives the ability to deliver premium Indian films entertainment to the masses with the unparalleled distribution capacity. Almost 20 years ago, we developed the first vertically integrated film studio model in India, it's testament to our leadership DNA that we have been able to maintain and grow our market share in this rapidly changing industry.

Furthermore, Eros films have been amongst the most successful Indian films release in China. Notably Andhadhun released in April 2019, which is now the third highest grossing Indian film ever released in China collecting over $43 million. Our recent successful releases in China mark our country into significant market. We look forward to continued exposure in this region as we reach out to larger audiences in other countries.

We’re also blessed with one of our deepest and the richest Indian content libraries in the world. Over the last decade, Eros has been responsible for 36 of the top 10 -- 110 highest grossing Indian language films at the box office. Even in the digital age, premium content is still immensely available, we pioneered the first OTT studio model in India over seven years ago backed by our rich library and forthcoming slate.

Our industry relationship spanning over 40 years allows us to access to the best talent across the nation. Our library is constantly evolving and replenishing new and innovative content appealing to the audiences globally. The recent we started in the inaccurate campaign by the short-sellers in the damaging the company was simply a repetition of the court case they took against us, which was dismissed with prejudice, as was their subsequent appeal. The board is assessing strategic alternatives that the object of maximizing shareholder value and has engaged Citigroup with this process. It is ongoing and the company will update accordingly, as and when there are material developments.

I would really like to thank all of our shareholders and stakeholders for their support. And I would like to ask Rishika to join us in this conference. Thank you.

Rishika Lulla

Thank you, KL. Hello, everyone. I'm really excited to share with you momentous Eros Now growth. The last quarter witnessed the growth of the subscriber base by 18% to 18.8 million monthly paid subscribers. This growth surpasses the guidance at the start of the year, and stands at a whopping 130% year-on-year growth compared to 7.9 million paid subscribers for FY ‘18. We would like to reiterate our target of 50 million paid subs in three years. Our registered user base is 155 million users, which includes an additional 12 million registered users in the last quarter alone.

Nearly one-third of the space has been added in the last 12 months, which indicates that we have been able to increase our consumer funnel. But more importantly, a larger part of the funnel is being converted into the paid subscriber base. From a distribution perspective, a very strong quarter for Eros Now in India, we concluded commercial deals and launched with two key partners in India, Tata Sky and BSNL. Both partnerships are a direct contribution to the search on the direct-to-consumer play for Eros Now and have been the primary reason for serious search on all metrics, including paid subscriptions and time spent.

The differentiated strategy from the larger VOD universal India was the launch of our partnership with Veriown to target viewers in rural India wherein Eros Now as a service is up and running across five villages in Uttar Pradesh and launching in Rajasthan in the upcoming quarter. These partnerships are key to growing our base at scale within India. Additionally, our international distribution has seen two landmark deals, one with Virgin Media in the UK and with Apple we are launching in over 100 countries being the only international partner for their new services plan.

Our compelling content proposition and intelligent technology are continually improved upon. Today according to Counterpoint Research, 68% of Eros Now users come to the platform daily in comparison to 59% for Prime Video and 56% for Hotstar. Eros Now is building for Tier II, Tier III India, where we delivered deep and frequent entertainment to the masses in an on-demand environment.

Our promises to deliver the highest quality experience, be it the customer journey, technology, content or customer service at the most affordable price. The tango between movies and originals was beautifully as we drive walk-ins by our popular movie titles and ensure that originals get adopted and build episodic viewing patterns for cinematic content. With the most prolific distribution across telcos and distribution partners, we are the best suited to serve India and the diaspora.

I am now passing on to Prem Parameswaran.

Prem Parameswaran

Thank you, Rishika. And good morning to everyone. And thank you for joining us again today on our earnings call. We have made many accomplishments this year, which we are proud of. I look forward to sharing them with you in more detail. This year, we generated $304.6 million in gross revenues before the impact of IFRS adjustments compared to $268.1 million in fiscal year 2018, which represents a 13.6% growth rate on a like-for-like basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $103.8 million, compared to $83 million last year, which represents an increase of 25.1%. Moreover, our adjusted EBITDA margins expanded significantly over the prior year to 38.4%, significantly above our initial market guidance of 35%. This is the first time since fiscal 2015 we have achieved over $100 million in adjusted EBITDA.

We ended the quarter with $135.8 million of cash on our balance sheet. On a 12 month trailing basis our net debt as of year-end was $145 million. And our net leverage ratio remains conservative at 1.4 times. The majority of our debt has a long-term maturity profile, and we have no significant near-term debt maturities.

Now turning back to the operations, our digital and ancillary businesses posted its strongest annual results ever, generating $123 million compared to $85 million in fiscal 2019, which represents a growth rate of 44.8%. This includes our fast growing Eros Now business.

This is also the first year our digital business has generated more than our film and TV syndication businesses, which demonstrates our shift to digital is well underway.

Our theatrical business generated $69.5 million revenue this year compared to $79 million in fiscal '18. We released 72 films this year, as compared to 24 films in fiscal 2018. Our TV syndication business generated $77.5 million of revenues this year compared to $97.2 million last year.

As of March 31, 2019, our Eros Now platform had over $154 million registered users and as Rishika pointed out 18.8 million monthly paying subscribers. We had previously guided the market to achieving 16 million paying subs by fiscal year-end a target we were proud to achieve three months ahead of schedule.

The Eros Now business continues to grow at a fast pace, fueled by increasing consumer demand, higher Internet penetration, and most importantly, because of our compelling premium content.

To recap some of our highlights, our digital business grew 45%, over $100 million in adjusted EBITDA, $18.8 million monthly paying Eros Now subs and a conservative balance sheet.

We want to thank you for being on this call. And now we're happy to answer any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from line of Tim Nollen of Macquarie.

Tim Nollen

Hi, guys. Thanks very much. I got several things to ask here, actually. Maybe first upon some fundamentals for the full year, it looks like your film release number was pretty good. But your revenues were down. I assume that is because of the mix of big budget versus smaller budget films. And you referenced your shift to digital which is pretty clear with the digital ancillary growth. Just want to make sure your film and your TV numbers were down, your Eros Now and digital ancillary numbers were up quite a lot. This is all I assume part of the focused shift towards content production for Eros Now and in some ways I guess deemphasizing the film and the TV distribution business, if you could just clarify that please?

Also on Eros Now, you talk about increasing conversion rates from 8% to 12% in your press release. Are we talking about like a twofold or threefold increase in the price per sub on those direct-to-consumer relationships? Those are the types of numbers I think we were talking about previously. I want to make sure those are still the types of numbers we're talking about now.

And then a couple of the things. You mentioned, an impairment charge, which is quite a large number, I thought. A little surprised to see that, given the monetization potential your film content on Eros Now. So if you could please address that?

And I guess lastly, you had -- I don't see a reference in the press release as to Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. I think this was something that you were looking toward, at some point, I wonder, if you could update us on that, please? Thanks.

Kishore Lulla

Good morning, Tim. So I will take the first question. I think you're totally absolutely right. As stated before, that the focus is not on the high budget films, focus is, if you look at it, we had higher releases, but medium releases, which have done well in the box office. But higher releases give us a bigger amount of historical revenues last year. So we had one big high budget film, which we didn't have any in this, we had medium budget and the low budget film. And the focus is in the next years to come is how do we become a digital company, rather than only a theatrical or syndication company, there’s where the focus is going to be. Second question on the Eros Now, I would like to Rishika to answer that on the question please.

Rishika Lulla

Hi, Tim. The conversion rates bounced off from our own internal conversion rates in terms of how we've been able to convert our funnel over time due to past performance. However, it's important to note that this doesn't include or involve any changes in ARPU. As we are trying to reach out to Tier II and Tier III cities in India moving out of metros to achieve scale, it's important for us to our pricing to remain competitive and conservative as we plan to achieve that to hit 50 million subs over the next three years.

Prem Parameswaran

Hey, Tim, it's Prem and let me answer the impairment charge. So the impairment charge was part of IS 36 under the IFRS accounting rules, which require companies basically to reassess the carrying book value of assets both on a regular and annual basis and also in case of irregular events. Examples of these are irregular events include major change in market conditions or technology, expectation of future losses or material change in the listed equity value, or negative cash flows. In this purpose, the equity value of our company, our market cap has gone down.

During fiscal year-end 2019, due to the significant decline in the market value, we tested impairment for carrying the value of net assets of the Group exceeding our market capitalization and expenditure towards the purchase of contents and film rights, exceeding the positive cash flow from operations.

Accordingly, we recorded a non-cash impairment loss of $423 million net of taxes as an exceptional item within the P&L. This impairment loss record has been reduced from the carrying amount of goodwill, trademark, content film rights, and long-term advances to content vendors. This is a one-time exceptional item, which has no impact -- no cash impact on the business.

Kishore Lulla

And also this is reversible. As soon as the market capitalization of the company goes up, this could be reversed back to the same value.

Tim Nollen

So can I jump in on that? So there's no change in your assessment of the actual real value of the film content. Seems to me it’s -- the value is still there? I mean, your Eros Now platform is growing, you should be able to monetize that more effectively. So it's the other items that are creating the ….

Kishore Lulla

That's right.

Tim Nollen

Okay. And on your transition from small company status, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance?

Kishore Lulla

Yes. I think, , we will be transitioned to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and I think then we will be able to file 20-F, so we'll be filing over status on that also, which will be in the next two weeks.

Tim Nollen

Okay. So that will be for March 2019 year-end, you expect you will be Sarbanes-Oxley …

Kishore Lulla

That's right.

Tim Nollen

... compliant in your 20-F okay, excellent. And actually just related that. This is your March quarter you're reporting now and understood that's…

Kishore Lulla

No, it's full year results. Tim, it's full year results.

Tim Nollen

Yes, I know it’s full year ended in March. I wonder, if you could give us any view on when you might be reporting your June quarter results and if there's anything at all you can say about the June quarter?

Kishore Lulla

See, I think, as we said that, we -- our focus is on Eros Now, and how to we grow the subscribers. As Rishika said, the three-year target is 50 million subs. We are -- the focus of the company’s strategy is the digital revenues. And secondly, working on the theatrical release is the second thing. So how do we strengthen the B2C customers also not only the telcos and not only the B2B2C, that's the focus the company is doing for whereby growing the subscriber base and producing high premium content and higher EBITDA. So you've seen the EBITDA margin has gone up to 38.4% that is a resulting from the digital revenues as in envisaged before.

Tim Nollen

Okay. And if you don't mind me asking one last question, because I know, it's a lot. The credit ratings downgrade that you had in India early June or so, I know you put a release out a couple of weeks ago saying that you've paid all those bills, and that should all be taken care of. Can you just update us on really what happened, are we really sure that that situation is taken care of? And is there something you can do now to get that credit rating reversed?

Kishore Lulla

Yes. So I think the credit rating will be definitely -- we've taken over the credit agencies, it should be reversed. And there is nothing outstanding, and we are in -- basically there's no short-term maturities in the next 12 months. And there is no technical default of any banks today serving us of any default of any interest payments, or any loan overdue or any loan at all due as on date today.

Prem Parameswaran

And if I could just add Tim, look, we've previously communicated publicly that all outstanding interest payments have been made. Two, in terms of care, I've gotten used to CARE now, having really used to S&P and Moody's, but CARE obviously is an Indian credit rating agency. We are working with them to try to restore our investment grade status. It is highly unusual, right, to go 10 notches down, very unusual. And so we're working with them, there is a process in place to restoring you're -- as per your guidelines, but I think we're trying to restore it sooner if we can.

Two, there were reports or there was kind of fake news or false reports about Moody's in their -- withdrawal of their rating. Just to clarify for the record that we the company had asked Moody's to withdraw their credit rate -- withdraw their services quite frankly, just because we do not have any institutional public funds outstanding. We did the same thing with S&P as well.

Tim Nollen

So you asked Moody's to withdraw coverage of Eros essentially?

Prem Parameswaran

That is correct.

Tim Nollen

Okay, that's an important point, I think. Alright. I've got more but I'll leave it to others and maybe jump on if there's time with more. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions]. And we have a follow-up question from Tim Nollen of Macquarie.

Tim Nollen

Well, okay, I guess I'm back then. So the accusations that drove down your share price over the last couple of months. You referenced today in your press release that you had engaged Skadden Arps to do a full review. I think it was 2016 of everything, basically. I just wonder, is there anything that you can say that would be either the same or different now versus then in your corporate structure, your reporting systems, anything that can reassure us that everything still holds from that Skadden review?

Prem Parameswaran

Yes Tim, obviously, nothing has changed since the Skadden review came out per se, in terms of our internal reporting except that’s gotten better. As you can attest we've had Grant Thornton, as our auditor, that is fifth largest auditing firm in the world. And it’s consistently been auditing our reports. I think what's interesting too is if you look at the class action that happened in the past with some of the similar nefarious people who have done it or backed at it again, you'll notice that, that suit -- that class action was dismissed with prejudice, which is actually a pretty big deal. And then your appeal was also dismissed. So, now you see some of these same types of things again. And it's really the shortened distort crap for a lack of a better word that comes out. And it's quite frankly alarming to the market, alarming to companies like ours and others. And it's something that we're going to take on.

Tim Nollen

So is there anything with your corporate structure or your payment systems or anything like that, that is kind of brought about these attacks that you can do differently going forward?

Kishore Lulla

I think just it’s in our internal controls, so that it doesn't ever happen again. But the main point to notice any, all the other shorter reports which have been published, there is nothing new, which has not been dismissed by the appellate court with prejudice. So -- and which was not covered by the Skadden into their review. So that's the main point.

Operator

Mr. Kishore Lulla

Kishore Lulla

Thank you, everyone. Thank you, all of our shareholders. Thank you, stakeholders for supporting the company. And have a good day.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's conference call. You may now disconnect.