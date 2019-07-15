Sell The e.l.f. Beauty Hysteria

Thesis

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) have advanced at a torrid pace from the lows in late February. The stock now trades at a nosebleed level valuation. A turnaround and then some are priced into this stock. I outline the challenges that ELF faces that make the stock overvalued. It makes sense for owners of ELF to exit the stock at these levels. The stock is moving into an area where it may be a short.

Challenges

The primary concern with ELF is competition related. Makeup and cosmetics are commoditized industries, the concern is new entrants like Kylie Cosmetics can easily upend ELF's business. Branding is king. ELF understands this and lists their primary objective as elevating the brand this year. ELF held its third annual Beautyscape event for Instagram influencers this past September. The company also reported an uptick after social media posts from famous YouTuber Jeffree Star. Even Star has his own line of cosmetics despite his praise of ELF. If this resulted tremendous advantage to ELF, we would not see the business guiding for negative growth. It's not like ELF has not been down the influencer avenue. Kylie Jenner is on another level of influencer, her star power is unlike any celebrity endorsement that ELF could receive. It's much different when one of the biggest influencers amongst younger demographics has her name on the brand.

Kylie Cosmetics' online shopping experience is nothing more than a simple intuitive website that's powered by Shopify (SHOP). Kylie Cosmetics is estimated to have just 9 employees as opposed to 262 employees at ELF. A company like Kylie Cosmetics has numerous advantages in terms of spending over ELF. Kylie Jenner has an astounding 140 million followers on Instagram, she is able to market her brand for essentially free. The cost for ELF to compete will be enormous to match that level of exposure.

This shows up on the company's income statement. Gross margins for ELF are quite impressive at 61%. Considering ELF is known as a brand that competes on the lower end of pricing, this is quite amazing. The issue is operating margins are just 10% due high SG&A expenses. Growth at ELF beauty is not just magically going to appear. In fact, SG&A expense was nearly flat over the past year as was sales growth. I expect poor margins to continue because ELF will need to spend to grow its business. This will result in a strong correlation between revenue and expense growth.

ELF really has the odds stacked against it. A business like Kylie Cosmetics can essentially pull growth out of thin air due to Jenner's stardom. While the brand is dependent on her relevance as an influence, this is a very powerful advantage. Through a combination of luck and leveraging advantages, Jenner has built an incredible business in a commoditized industry. These advantages have enabled Jenner to become the world's youngest (estimated) billionaire. I would expect niche players like ELF to struggle to come close to replicating this business. Management faces a tremendous uphill battle in this competitive landscape.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that Jenner was looking to sell her brand, and that Coty (COTY) was the top contender. Judging by the efficiency of Kylie Cosmetics, it's perplexing why she would want to exit the business now. The competitive landscape could certainly change in favor of ELF, that is the nature of the business, but I wouldn't bet on it.

The company's financials did not improve over the first quarter of 2019. Numbers were very similar to what the company did over the course of 2018. The advance in share price seems to be based on numerous analyst upgrades. The fundamentals are no different when the stock traded for $8. There's been some analysts lauding the company's turnaround, but it actuality it has yet to come to fruition. Despite the numerous upgrades from Wall Street, dismal expectations are forecasted for the company's future earnings. Yahoo Finance's collection of EPS estimates for fiscal 2021 is pegged at just 45 cents per share, making the forward p/e ratio over 36. For a company with negative year over year growth, there appears to be a disconnect. Despite the upgrades, Wall Street doesn't see significant improvements to the bottom line.

Having a look at a figure like extended all outlet combined sales shows that ELF is solidly in the top 5 of brands. The 299 million figure is slightly different from the company's 267 million in revenue, but I think the most important takeaway is the ceiling compared to other brands. If estimated sales are 1.1 billion for the number one in mass color cosmetics, I don't think the market for this particular segments lends itself to huge expansion for ELF.

The Turnaround

With weak Q1 numbers, it is important to dive into why analysts continue to upgrade the stock to understand what we could be missing. As per this Morgan Stanley note:

MS: While ELF recently guided to FY20 EPS well below the prior consensus, we view guidance as overly conservative relative to a recent US scanner data rebound, with our revenue forecast ~500 bps above the high end of ELF's -4-8% FY20 guidance (ex retail store closures) and 5% above consensus. Our conviction is strengthened by rebounding US scanner data, as Project Unicorn, ELF's productivity initiative (see below for detail), has helped drive rebounding velocity and distribution, and ELF's social media strategy harnessing the power of influencers appears to be bearing fruit, even ahead of a large planned increased in marketing spend, which will compress FY20 margins (our forecast is in line with implied guidance), but lay the groundwork for forward top-line growth.

While laying the groundwork for future top line growth is nice, that doesn't result in value for shareholders. If margins continue to be pressured, the company can grow at whatever rate, it will never generate value for owners of the business. This analyst seems to be neglecting this by upgrading the stock.

ELF's Project Unicorn is primarily associated with improving the company's presentation in retail stores. It's a nice thought that this will drive sales, but in reality, retail is slowing due to e-commerce. It remains to be seen whether or not improved displays will be enough to drive sales meaningfully.

The company hopes to find cost savings of 13.7 million dollars by closing its retail stores. This is money the company would deploy to additional marketing spend. Here lyes the problem with ELF. Gaining traction is going to be expensive. ELF's retail stores boasted high margins than wholesale, so I'm not sure if closing them really improves the business.

The management team understands these threats and why the company performed poorly in 2018. Revenues declined by 1% after advancing by 17% the previous year. The company is well aware of the threat of new entrants taking business, I believe this is the primary cause to the year over year decline. The real question is whether or not management's turnaround plan will ignite growth, but its not looking as optimistic as the market suggests.

Valuation

The company's valuation is undoubtedly stretched. The company's guidance calls for adjusted EBITDA of 45-48 million and adjusted net income of between 18-21 million for fiscal 2020.

When we look at the companies free cash flow over the trailing twelve months, it appears far more reasonable than earnings multiples. But, this delta is largely due to balance sheet adjustments. Changes in inventory, receivables, and payables made up a 40 million dollar difference in operating cash flow. The company quite clearly performed worse in 2018 than in 2017, yet free cash flow grew substantially. Believing that ELF can increase free cash flow without increasing earnings over the long term is fantasy. I believe the almost 47 million in free cash flow over 2018 is skewed and does not reflect the true operating performance of the business.

For this reason I choose to look at earnings and adjust for non cash expenditures when forming a valuation model. I don't want to dismiss Wall Street's belief in the company beating revenue expectations. Based on the data they present, I think this will could be the likely scenario. The problem is ELF just isn't a very high margin, profitable business.

I'll give the company the benefit of the doubt in regards to revenue, I choose to have revenue be flat this year, above guidance of negative growth. Let's go as far as seeing the company return to 10% growth following 2019. What I will not budge on is margin expansion. I don't believe the company will be able to expand margins significantly. The pressure from competition like Kylie Cosmetics will force ELF into spending to grow. Kylie Cosmetics has the almost invisible marketing spend due to Jenner's popularity. I have SG&A expenses growing at 8% following 2019. I also added 10 million dollars a year to the bottom line to adjust for the difference in CapEx and depreciation. But, this 10 million is essentially void because of the interest expense to service debt. I think the business has considerable competitive threats, so I discounted cash flows at 8%. I used a terminal multiple of 15x which I believe is reasonable for a commoditized consumer product business. With a 20% tax rate, I get cash flows in millions of 21, 25, 29, 35, and 41 over the next 5 years, resulting in a fair value of $10.19 per share.

Looking closer at 2020, I have the company doing just 15 million before adding the 10 million for the discrepancy of depreciation and capex. If we ignore that 10 million, then expect depreciation to be similar to 2018 at 17 million. Adding back the interest and taxes at a 20% rate we get EBITDA of 46 million, in line with guidance. At that rate, the real cash that an owner would capture is about 25 million considering that interest, taxes, and CapEx are real expenses. At a 822 million dollar market cap and negative growth, this valuation is absurd.

Conclusion

ELF shareholders should be quite pleased if they purchased near the years lows. Now would be a great time to exit the position by selling overvalued shares. I think ELF will find a way to drive top line growth and beat their own guidance. I doubt ELF has any scalable advantages that will enable them to grow revenue significantly faster than expenses. Balance sheet expenses created an illusion of better cash flows that is not sustainable over the long term. I would stay away from ELF and revisit the company as a potential short if shares continue to climb and momentum fades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.