Banks And Leveraged Loans: Which Are Most Exposed

Banks hold around 50% of this stock. Exposures vary widely. Amongst the larger US and European names, I calculate that Societe Generale (OTCPK: SCGLF) and Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS) have proportionately the biggest positions while Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Barclays (NYSE: BCS) have proportionately the smallest.

The Bank of England draws attention to the issue in its latest Financial Stability Report, noting that the global stock of leveraged loans is at an all-time high.

Corporate indebtedness continues to rise, credit standards continue to fall and much of the growth is to sub-investment grade companies.

Leveraged loans are commonly regarded as the next potential flash-point in the global financial system.

The Bank of England sends another warning

The Bank of England published its quarterly Financial Stability Report this week. It's an excellent publication for anyone interested in issues pertaining to global banking and financial markets.

Once again, there is a feature article on the risks of the global leveraged loan market. Leveraged lending has become a big topic of debate among financial regulators and investors. It is typically viewed as the potential "ground zero" for the next financial crisis.

The Bank of England provides a timely reminder of the risks. In summary:

Record issuance. The global stock of leveraged loans has reached an all-time high at $3.2tn. Leverage lending now accounts for 18% of total global corporate debt. In addition, the share of corporate bonds that are the lowest investment-grade rating (BBB) has also reached record highs.

Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report

Credit standards are falling. The share of new leveraged loans with no maintenance covenants has more than tripled since 2007 and it remains close to record highs globally at almost 60%. Other traditional investor protections in loan terms have also been relaxed.

The share of new leveraged loans with no maintenance covenants has more than tripled since 2007 and it remains close to record highs globally at almost 60%. Other traditional investor protections in loan terms have also been relaxed. Leverage is at 2007 levels. The average reported debt to EBITDA ratio of leveraged corporate borrowers is at levels last observed in 2007. In the UK, the proportion of corporate debt owed by companies with a ratio of net debt to EBITDA greater than four has increased to 35% in 2018 compared to only 28% in 2007. In the US the proportion is above 40% and close to 45% in the Euro area.

Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report

Loss rates could be high. The loss rate for leveraged loans during the financial crisis was almost twice the loss rate on loans to large businesses overall. Weaker investor protection and deteriorating borrower credit quality could increase loss rates beyond historic levels in the next down-cycle.

Banks own around 50% of global leveraged debt

Banks' loan book exposures to leveraged corporates are mainly through revolving credit facilities and, to a lesser extent, holdings of term loans. According to the BOE, they together account for around 47% of the leveraged loan market. Additionally, banks have about a 9% exposure through holdings of typically senior tranches of CLOs.

Source: Bank of England Financial Stability Report

Estimating bank-level exposures: European lenders look most at risk

The Bank of England doesn't delve into bank-level exposures, beyond saying that UK banks only account for around 3% of the total global leveraged loan market and less than 1% of the global stock of CLOs.

Getting accurate bank-level data can be tough. Very few, if any, banks give a number for their leveraged loan exposures. Some give indications of their issuance market share but this says little about how much is retained on-balance sheet and what other undrawn exposures they have via revolving credit facilities, which are essentially overdrafts.

However, there is one source of insight which I've turned to, which is the banks' "Pillar 3" filings. These are required disclosures that all banks have to make on a quarterly basis in a standardized format. This makes it relatively easy to compare data between banks even when their accounting standards are different (e.g. European banks reporting under IFRS vs US banks under US GAAP).

The Pillar 3 filings contain granular data on the composition of banks' credit portfolios. In particular, they contain a break-down of the credit portfolio by "probability of default" (NYSE:PD) and a reconciliation of how the PDs reconcile to external credit ratings. This data can be used to estimate individual bank exposures to leveraged corporate borrowers, which are typically defined as borrowers with a rating below BB-.

The chart below outlines the results for the major European and US commercial/investment banks. I've displayed the leveraged exposures as a percentage of total loans.

Despite the US leveraged loan market being by far the largest globally, it is actually Europe's banks that appear to have proportionately the biggest exposures. Of the top 8 most exposed banks 5 are European.

Societe Generale and Credit Suisse appear to be the two biggest leveraged lenders. Leveraged corporate loans make up 22% of SG's total credit portfolio and 21% for CS, on my estimates.

JPM (NYSE: JPM) is the most exposed US bank (18% of total credit volumes), followed by GS (NYSE: GS) (17%)

The least exposed banks are Barclays, with just 5% of its credit exposures being leveraged, and MS, 6%

Source: Pillar 3 reports * Corporate credit exposures with a probability-of-default >0.5% (typically equivalent to a credit rating of BB or below)

The picture becomes even more stark if these exposures are measured against total equity. On this basis, my estimates indicate that European banks take each of the top 4 positions, with SG and CS having leveraged exposures equivalent to 3x their tangible equity or more. Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) is not far behind on 2.7x, followed by BNP (OTCQX : OTCQX:BNPQF) on 2.2x.

Source: Pillar 3 reports * Corporate credit exposures with a probability-of-default >0.5% (typically equivalent to a credit rating of BB or below)

Stock valuations reflect a whole range of issues and it would be wrong to single out leveraged lending as a sole determining factor. But these numbers tend to support what most investors would instinctively feel i.e. that companies like SG, CS and DBK have higher risk-profiles than many of their peers. This is true from several perspectives (capital adequacy, historic loss experience, low profitability etc.) and their leveraged loan exposures simply add to this list of risks.

If we plot leveraged exposures against valuation multiples there's a loose inverse correlation that backs up this point: those banks with the largest exposures tend to trade on lower P/TNAV multiples, reflecting the greater risk discount the market applies.

Source: author calculations based on company disclosures

Conclusions

There are enough red flags appearing in the global leveraged loan market that investors should be taking note, especially investors in banks. Banks issue most of the debt, they retain a significant portion on their balance sheets and they have additional indirect exposures from credit lines to CLOs. In the event of a downturn, history suggests that losses on leveraged lending will be at least twice as high as on loans to investment grade companies.

Europe's banks look more exposed than their US counterparts. And while it would be wrong to make investment decisions solely based on one issue, the large exposures of SG and DBK reconfirm my already negative view on both (discussed here and here).

I've outlined a positive investment case for CS and BNP in previous articles (here and here) and their large leveraged exposures are not enough on their own to change this, but they are an issue I will be monitoring more closely.

At the other end of the scale, stocks like MS and BARC have substantially lower exposures. BARC's valuation, in particular, looks overly penalized because of the doubts surrounding its investment banking strategy (discussed here). On leverage lending at least, investors can breathe a sigh of relief.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.