The Rubicon Project - Buckle Up For This Growth Wave

The Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory. Sellers (which include websites and mobile apps) provide digital advertising inventory to RUBI’s platform in the form of advertising requests. These ad requests from sellers are sent to buyers who can then place bids on them.

Rubicon is a play on the ongoing shift of online ad dollars into programmatic advertising which is expected to be a ~$60 billion opportunity by 2022. RUBI’s broad inventory, low cost per transaction, and expanding tools and services for sellers will continue to allow it to capture market share. We initiate with a BUY rating and a $9.00 price target.

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ESTIMATED CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $(0.44)A $(0.14)A $(0.12)E Q2 June $(0.27)A $(0.13)E $(0.11)E Q3 Sept $(0.18)A $(0.10)E $(0.06)E Q4 Dec $0.04A $0.04E $0.13E Year* $(0.86)A $(0.33)E $(0.16)E P/E Ratio NM NM NM Change 25.7% -61.0% -51.9%

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $24.8A $32.4A - $38.9E - Q2 June $28.6A $35.2E - $42.2E - Q3 Sept $29.7A $37.1E - $44.5E - Q4 Dec $41.4A $51.7E - $62.1E - Year* $124.6A $156.6E - $187.9E - Change -19.8% 25.6% - 20.0% -

Investment Thesis Justification

RUBI is a play on the growing demand for digital advertising as more consumers switch to internet, mobile networks, and digital television.

The company, one of the world’s largest ad exchanges, is well positioned to benefit from the large (~$60 billion by 2022) and rapidly growing programmatic advertising market (CAGR of ~15%).

RUBI’s attractive pricing, low cost offering, estimated market rate (EMR) capabilities, and an expanding offering of tools and services for sellers will continue to allow the company to capture market share.

RUBI plans to capture 10%-15% of the total addressable market ($19 billion in size), grow revenues consistently above 20% and deliver adjusted EBITDA margins of 25%+ over the long term.

The company is poised to grow revenues and earnings over the near to medium term. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of $9.00.

Primary Risks

Increased competition from large and well-capitalized companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) could negatively affect revenue growth.

A significant portion of the company's sales are concentrated with header bidding. Failure to successfully push its header bidding solutions among publishers could adversely affect revenues and cash flows.

Rubicon is a supply-side platform that enables web publishers to manage their ad inventory, fill their domain with ads, and generate ad revenue. RUBI is a play on the growing demand for digital advertising as more consumers switch to internet, mobile networks, and digital television. RUBI, one of the world’s largest ad exchanges, is well positioned to benefit from the large and rapidly growing programmatic advertising market. Programmatic advertising is the buying and selling of advertising space through automation, where computers decide which ads to buy and sell based on market data. RUBI plans to capture 10%-15% of the total addressable market ($19 billion in size), grow revenues consistently above 20% and deliver adjusted EBITDA margins of 25%+ over the long-term.

Our thesis is RUBI can drive growth and deliver value for shareholders through a successful pursuit of its strategic objectives, which include:

Operating a high-volume and low cost per transaction exchange,

focusing on key growth areas - mobile, video, Private Marketplace Packages (PMPs), new seller tools and header bidding, and

investing in new publisher tools such as Prebid and Demand Manager.

We continue to believe that 2019 will be a year of supply consolidation by buyers and that RUBI’s attractive pricing, estimated market rate (or EMR) capabilities, and expanding offering of tools and services for sellers will continue to allow the company to capture market share. The company has a strong position in growth areas such as mobile, mobile apps, and videos. Mobile (mobile web and mobile app) revenue increased 63% YOY in Q1:19 while video revenue nearly doubled in Q1:19 YOY, outpacing the industry and gaining share from peers.

RUBI has tried to differentiate itself from competition by investing heavily in both buyer side as well as seller side tools. These tools include investments in traffic-shaping technology for filtering and prioritizing impressions (2017), the Prebid platform (2017), an estimated market rate (EMR) algorithm (2018), and a Demand Manager (2019). We believe that management's focus on releasing a suite of tools for publishers positions the company for further competitive gains. RUBI trades at ~2.5x TTM sales, a ~68% discount to the peer group average. We believe this discount should narrow and are initiating coverage with a BUY rating and a $9.00 price target.

Our recommendation is based on an expectation that management can execute on the growth plan it has outlined, while maintaining balance sheet leverage without incurring large amounts of additional debt.

Investments In Header Bidding

According to eMarketer, nearly 84.9% of U.S. digital display ads will be bought programmatically in 2019 and will grow to 88% in 2021. Header bidding is a driving force of this growth, and we believe RUBI’s investments in header bidding positions the company for attractive growth. Header bidding is an advanced programmatic advertising technique that offers publishers a way to simultaneously offer ad space to numerous supply side platforms (SSPs) or Ad Exchanges. Header bidding allows publishers to increase revenue, but, at the same time, the practice is technically complex as it requires continuous changes to code and further erodes end-user experience. The initial header bidding revenue lift has occurred, and publishers are experiencing revenue and CPM (cost-per-mille) pressure.

RUBI’s investments in publisher tools (Prebid and Demand Manager) make the process easier for sellers and allows them to more effectively and efficiently monetize their inventory. Demand Manager is a new service that makes it easy for large publishers to deploy, configure, and optimize their own Prebid-based header bidding solutions. The service has already been adopted by large publishers such as Discovery Inc., Publishers Clearing House, AutoTrader, Southern Cross Austereo, and Domain. We believe that adoption of these tools will further strengthen the relationship with sellers and boost RUBI’s revenue growth.

Programmatic Advertising Is A Large And Rapidly Growing Market

Rubicon is benefiting from the shift of online ad dollars into programmatic display. Advertisers and agencies are increasingly moving away from human-based direct sales to computer automation in hopes of 1) better ROI measurement and increased ad efficiency, and 2) a stronger connection between their digital advertising spending to actual transactions. MAGNA, a firm with a goal to identify, understand, and activate new media buying approaches, has estimated that the global programmatic market (including search and social) will grow from $34 billion in 2018 to $60 billion by 2022, which represents a 15% CAGR over that period. This forecast far outpaces the anticipated decline of ~4% in traditional ad spend during that same time period. Specifically, Rubicon addresses the $19 billion spent on content and app ad spending outside of Facebook and Google).

Exhibit 1: Results of Operational Improvements Source: The Rubicon Project and Singular Research

Well Positioned In Mobile, Mobile App, And Video Segments

Another important trend in the digital advertising industry is the continued expansion of automated buying and selling of advertising inventory through the mobile web, mobile app, and video segments. These areas have market growth rates that exceed those of the desktop channel and are a critical point of operational focus for RUBI. According to MAGNA estimates, mobile advertising was an $18 billion global market in 2018 that is expected to increase to $43 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 24%. RUBI’s mobile business is also growing faster than its desktop counterpart. Mobile (mobile web and mobile app) revenue increased 63% YOY in Q1:19 while the desktop business increased only 6% during the same period. The mobile app segment is showing the greatest growth potential for RUBI as the mobile app segment’s growth rates far exceed industry projections. The mobile app segment revenue comprises roughly half of RUBI’s total mobile business.

The company’s video segment revenue nearly doubled in Q4:18 and in Q1:19, RUBI’s video segment revenue outpaced the industry and gained market share from peers. Video user engagement and return on investment are very high across all forms of the segment, propelling significant growth that will continue to impress in the near to medium term. RUBI has a very broad video offering (CTV, desktop, mobile web, and mobile app) and therefore, is well-positioned to benefit from future growth in this segment.

Exhibit 2: $19 billion addressable market Source: The Rubicon Project and Singular Research

Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Consolidation Providing Tailwind

Supply Path Optimization (SPO) emerged in 2018 and refers to the practice of deliberately choosing a specific source through which buyers will procure their media. Buyers generally seek efficient and transparent routes that lead to optimal outcomes. Primary demand drivers of SPO are inventory quality and scale and pricing and auction mechanics. Additionally, the supplier’s operating principles are more important now than ever in ad tech.

The exchanges that demonstrate clean business practices are likely to be the most successful. In Q1:19, RUBI’s management noticed that buyers were actively reducing supply sources (SPO Consolidation). This consolidation will benefit the Rubicon Project because their ad exchange offers the broadest and safest inventory that has the greatest efficiency. We believe RUBI is well positioned to benefit from supply path optimization consolidation because they are a lower-cost provider as a result of the removal of buyer fees, the Estimated Market Rate (EMR) bidding algorithm, full transparency, and brand safety measures.

Business Model

Rubicon is an ad exchange/supply side platform (or SSP) for open web publishers (non-Google, non-Facebook, etc.) that are looking to access programmatic ad dollar liquidity. RUBI provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory. Sellers (which include websites or mobile apps) provide digital advertising inventory to RUBI’s platform in the form of advertising requests. These ad requests from sellers are sent to buyers who can then place bids on the ad space. Buyers include advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and other demand side platforms (DSPs). Winning bids can create advertising or paid impressions for the seller to present to the consumer. These ads are displayed across digital channels, including mobile web, mobile applications, and desktops, as well as across various out-of-home channels, such as digital billboards.

Sellers use the platform to generate revenue by monetizing their advertising inventory, while buyers can target specific audiences and generate higher ROI for their ad spend. Trillions of data points relating to browsing behavior, geographic information, user preferences, engagement with an advertisement, and effectiveness of an advertisement are created as users visit the seller’s websites and mobile applications. Each piece of data represents a valuable piece of information that can facilitate and improve current and subsequent targeting and monetization of impressions.

The total volume of spending between buyers and sellers on RUBI’s platform is referred to as advertising spend. RUBI keeps a percentage of that advertising spend as a fee and remits the remainder to the seller.

RUBI has tried to differentiate itself from competition by investing heavily in both buyer and seller side tools. These tools include investments in traffic-shaping technology for filtering and prioritizing impressions (2017), the Prebid platform (2017), the estimated market rate (EMR) algorithm (2018), and the Demand Manager (2019).

Traffic Shaping: In 2017, RUBI bought nToggle, a traffic shaping technology company. The goal of nToggle is to simplify the programmatic buyer’s process of finding the inventory they are looking for among the billions of bid requests they receive each day.

The Prebid Platform is an open-source header bidding platform to drive publisher monetization.

EMR: A feature that enables buying platforms to achieve better performance by reducing overbidding without significantly undermining auction win rates.

Demand Manager: Launched in 2019, is a new service that makes it easy for large publishers to deploy, configure, and optimize their own Prebid-based header bidding solutions.

Further product and tool development remain an integral part of RUBI’s growth strategy. In 2018, the company spent roughly $20 million on capital expenditures and is expected to continue spending at similar levels in 2019.

Industry Trends Driving Growth

The share of ad dollars that are transacted programmatically continues to increase. According to eMarketer, U.S. programmatic advertising will account for 84.9% of total U.S. digital display ad spending in 2019. Double-digit growth in programmatic ad spending is expected to continue for the next two years. U.S. advertisers are expected to spend more than four out of five digital display ad dollars via programmatic spending this year.

Header Bidding Gaining Traction

Despite drawbacks such as latency, header bidding continues to gain popularity. In March 2019, among the internet’s most popular 1,000 sites that sell programmatic ads, 79.2% used header bidding, according to ad serving company Adzerk. As the chart below shows, header bidding is still incrementally gaining adoption.

Exhibit 3: U.S. Header Bidding Adoption Increasing Source: eMarketer and Singular Research

Ad Spending On Private Marketplaces (PMP) Rising

U.S. ad spending on private marketplaces (PMP) continues to increase and will surpass open exchanges by 2021. According to eMarketer, U.S. advertisers will spend $12.2 billion on open exchanges and $11.5 billion on PMPs in 2019. By 2021, those figures will rise to $13.7 billion and $15.9 billion, respectively. A PMP is an auction run by a single publisher or a small group of publishers and open only to select buyers, while open exchanges are open to all buyers and sellers. Publishers want more control over what ads run on their websites and how their audience data is being used while buyers or advertisers demand better access to premium inventory. These trends have resulted in more PMP transactions. RUBI continues to invest in PMP solutions and is well-positioned to take advantage of increased industry demand for PMP transactions.

Exhibit 4: PMP Spending to Surpass Open Exchange (in bn) Source: eMarketer and Singular Research

Management And Shareholders

The company is led by CEO Michael Barrett. Mr. Barrett has been serving as the CEO since March 2017. He also serves on the Board. Mr. David Day is the Chief Financial Officer of the company since May 2016.

On the firm’s most recent earnings press release, the company reported 51.8 million shares outstanding. A summary of key shareholdings follows.

Growth Strategy

We believe RUBI’s strategy is to operate a high-volume, low cost per transaction exchange, and to focus on high-growth ad units, channels and transaction types. To achieve high volumes, RUBI is targeting higher ad requests from sellers on its platform using its own header bidding solutions, connecting to third-party header bidding solutions such as Google EB and Amazon A9 and other large sources of supply. The company is primarily focusing on key growth areas - mobile, video, PMPs, new seller tools, and header bidding. Despite progress in mobile, the traditional desktop display business is expected to continue to represent a significant part of RUBI’s revenue in the near term. RUBI plans to capture 10%-15% of the total addressable market, grow revenues consistently above 20% and deliver adjusted EBITDA margins of 25%+ over the long-term.

Recent Financial Results

The first quarter of 2019 reported solid growth in revenues. Revenues grew 30% in Q1:19 versus the comparable year-ago period. The strong year-over-year revenue growth was based on continued market share expansion in video and from gains due to supply path optimization. As shown in the chart below, mobile revenue now represents the majority contribution to overall revenue and the trend is likely to stay.

Mobile revenue grew 63% in Q1:19 YOY and represented 53% of total revenue. Desktop revenue grew 6% in Q1:19 YOY. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses, including cost of revenue, for Q1:19 were down 16% YOY to $33 million versus $39 million in Q1:18. The decline reflects benefits from cost reduction actions during 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was essentially breakeven in Q1:19 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.2 million in Q1:18. Adjusted net loss was $7.1 million or $(0.14) per diluted share in Q1:19 compared to an adjusted net loss of $21.9 million or $(0.44) per diluted share in Q1:18.

EPS Guidance And Estimates

For 2019, we forecast revenue of $156.6 million, an increase of 25.6% YOY. The increase will be primarily driven by continued market share growth in mobile and video, as well as from gains due to supply path optimization. RUBI has been investing heavily in seller-side tools and we believe that management's focus on releasing a suite of tools for publishers positions the company for further gains going forward. For 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 20%, resulting in $187.9 million of revenue. Long-term, management is targeting revenue growth of 20% or greater.

Management also expects to keep a check on overall costs despite making necessary investments in technology. With higher revenues and cost reduction initiatives, we expect adjusted EBITDA to increase. For 2019 and 2020, we expect adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 and $21.1 million, respectively. Management expects to deliver adjusted EBITDA margins of 25%+ over the long-term. Adjusted net loss is forecasted at $(17.2) and $(8.3) million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. This forecast results in Earnings per Share of $(0.33) and $(0.16) for 2019 and 2020.

Investment Risks

The digital advertising business is seasonal and could cause significant volatility in earnings.

Increased competition from large and well-capitalized companies such as Google and Facebook could cause more take rate pressure than expected, thereby impacting revenue growth.

The company operates in a space which is prone to technological changes. New technology or the emergence of new industry standards could render existing products obsolete.

A significant portion of the companies’ sales are concentrated with header bidding. Failure to successfully push its header bidding solutions among publishers could adversely affect revenues and cash flows.

The company has had a history of reporting losses and there is no certainty that it will achieve sustainable profitability in the future.

Valuation

We value RUBI using a multiple based on industry peer companies (Price-to-Sales (P/S) multiple) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

RUBI is already on a growth path having registered two successive quarters of more than 30% revenue growth and is expected to continue this trend. We apply the industry average P/S multiple to our 2020 sales per share forecast, and then discount that price forecast back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $12.32 which discounts back to the present value of $11.05.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next two years and then grows EBIT at a 12% rate over years 3-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.53%. Our DCF model produces a value of $7.03.

The combination of $11.05 at 50% and $7.03 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $9.04 which we round down to $9.00.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples while the DCF model is included at the end of this report.

The Exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions. The shaded portion of the chart represents stock prices that are below the price of $6.48 on July 3, 2019. We believe the assumptions that drive our price target are reasonable.

