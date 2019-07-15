VWOB Has A Large Exposure To Non-Investment Grade Government Bonds

ETF Overview

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) focuses on emerging markets government bonds denominated in U.S. dollars. The ETF tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index. This index includes a broad range of emerging markets government and agency bonds denominated in U.S dollars. Since the fund only holds bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, it is not exposed to any foreign exchange risks.

However, over 40% of VWOB’s bonds are non-investment grade bonds. Therefore, the fund has considerable credit risk than other ETFs that invest purely in investment grade bonds. Since investors typically escape from riskier assets (e.g. non-investment grade bonds) to defensive assets in an economic recession and that a recession may not be far away, we think investors may want to take some profits and reduce the exposure.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

VWOB capped each individual issuer to 20%

One of the drawbacks of this fund is that its portfolio can have a slightly higher concentration to one specific country. This fund limits its exposure to any particular issuer to a maximum of 20%. Although the fund attempts to reduce its risk to one issuer by capping the sum of those that constitutes more than 5% of the portfolio to 48%, it can still be somewhat concentrated to a few issuers. As can be seen from the table below, Mexico and Indonesia represent 9.2% and 6.6% of its portfolio respectively. This is higher than its peer the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s (EMB). Mexico and Indonesia only represent 5.2% and 4.8% of EMB’s portfolio.

Source: Vanguard Website

Over 40% of its bonds are non-investment grade bonds

VWOB’s portfolio of bonds include both investment grade and non-investment grade bonds. Investment grade bonds are rated Baa or above while non-investment grade bonds are rated below Baa. As can be seen from the table below, investment grade bonds (Aa rated, A rated, and Baa rated bonds) represent about 57% of its total fund. On the other hand, non-investment grade bonds represent about 43.5% of its total portfolio.

Source: Vanguard Website

One advantage of investing in emerging markets is that these markets tend to enjoy higher economic growth rates than developed nations. Higher economic growth rates should make debt servicing easier as time goes by. This is because higher economic growth rates should in theory also result in higher tax revenues. However, government spending often outpaces tax revenue growth. That is why a lot of these emerging markets governments have low credit ratings.

Unlike U.S. treasury bonds that have almost no credit risk, emerging market government bonds have considerable credit risks. According to research done by S&P Global Ratings (taking data between 1975-2018), the 5-year average cumulative default rate for government bonds rated in the BB category is 4.5%. For B category government bonds, the 5-year cumulative default rate is 14.8%. The number is even higher for CCC/CC categories (55.7%). Therefore, credit risk is very real for VWOB.

No currency risk

Because VWOB only holds bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, there is no foreign exchange risk. This reduces the bond’s volatility. It also prevents issuers from devaluing these bonds through inflation.

Interest rate risk

The average effective maturity year of VWOB’s portfolio of bonds is 12.3 years. Therefore, its fund price is sensitive to the rise and fall of interest rates. Since its bonds are issued in U.S. dollars, its bond performance will be sensitive to the Fed’s decision to raise or lower the interest rate. This means that in a rising interest rate environment, the fund may not perform well. On the other hand, in a declining interest rate environment, its fund can perform better. As can be seen from the chart below, its fund performance is inversely correlated to the rise and fall of the interest rate.

Data by YCharts

A 4.5%-yielding dividend

VWOB investors will receive dividends with a yield of about 4.5%. As the chart below shows, its yield is towards the low end of its 3-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are in the late cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late cycle environment. We believe investors are concerned that the escalation of the global trade tensions will lead the U.S. and global economy into a recession. However, we believe a large portion of this concern is reflected in the treasury yield already. The decline in treasury yield recently suggests that the market has already priced in 1 or 2 rate cuts in the U.S.

Perhaps, the Fed may need to cut its interest rate to boost business confidence. However, what if the economy proves to be stronger than the market thought? In that case, there is no reason for the Fed to cut its interest rate once or even twice. In such a situation, we think bond prices will decline. In addition, we believe investors should be cautious because VWOB’s portfolio also includes non-investment grade bonds. Investors typically escape to non-investment grade bonds towards investment grade bonds in a recession.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its attractive 4.5%-yielding dividend, we believe now is not the time to invest in VWOB as we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle. We think bond ETFs that invest purely in investment grade bonds will be a better choice in this situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.