The Asset Allocator: The Pitfalls And Potential Of Model Portfolios (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.--
Asset management firms and investment research services, large and small, are increasingly offering model portfolios for advisors. Does outsourcing the portfolio undermine the advisor’s value or does it free advisors to focus on financial planning?
This podcast (5:12) argues that advisors should figure out which approach will result in the best possible outcomes for clients, and make absolutely sure that they can transparently explain to the client what they are doing to add value.