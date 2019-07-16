The Asset Allocator: The Pitfalls And Potential Of Model Portfolios (Podcast)

Summary

Nary a day goes by without a new model portfolio service reaching advisors’ inboxes.

Some advisors worry that outsourcing the building of their portfolios undermines their value proposition as an advisor vis-à-vis clients.

Model purveyors argue that outsourcing helps advisors devote themselves to what the client really needs, be that behavioral coaching or financial planning.

When we take a look at one well-known and simple model, we recognize there are numerous ways to botch the implementation.

Guidance from experts may prove useful; it really does depend on where the advisor can best add value.