Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: The Pitfalls And Potential Of Model Portfolios (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Nary a day goes by without a new model portfolio service reaching advisors’ inboxes.

Some advisors worry that outsourcing the building of their portfolios undermines their value proposition as an advisor vis-à-vis clients.

Model purveyors argue that outsourcing helps advisors devote themselves to what the client really needs, be that behavioral coaching or financial planning.

When we take a look at one well-known and simple model, we recognize there are numerous ways to botch the implementation.

Guidance from experts may prove useful; it really does depend on where the advisor can best add value.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.--

Asset management firms and investment research services, large and small, are increasingly offering model portfolios for advisors. Does outsourcing the portfolio undermine the advisor’s value or does it free advisors to focus on financial planning?

This podcast (5:12) argues that advisors should figure out which approach will result in the best possible outcomes for clients, and make absolutely sure that they can transparently explain to the client what they are doing to add value.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by