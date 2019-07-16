The British Pound Looks Ugly

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency, but as the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve pointed out during last week's testimony before Congress, the previous holder of that distinction was the British pound. The British pound was the most stable currency in the world as the British Empire's tentacles of influence spanned across the globe.

The United Kingdom went into the European Union with less than two feet. While the UK is part of Europe, a lot more than the English Channel separate the nation from the other European countries. Centuries of wars culminating in WW I and WWII created a cultural divide. When it came time for members of the EU to abandon currencies, the UK opted to keep the pound as its primary legal tender. In June 2016, the citizens of the UK narrowly voted to exit the EU, and more than three years later Brexit remains an unsettled issue. The vote resulted in a new Prime Minister for the UK, and as the March 29, 2019 deadline passed, and the nation faces a new date on October 31 as it decides on yet another leader that will guide the former British Empire in its quest for independence from the European Union.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) replicates the price action of the pound versus the US dollar currency relationship.

Sitting near the lows

After trading to a high at $1.5009 against the US dollar before the outcome of the Brexit referendum in June 2016, the British currency fell to lows at $1.2001 in early 2017.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the pound recovered from the low to a high at $1.4413 in April 2018 as Prime Minister May worked with the European Union on a deal that would deliver a Brexit that works for both the UK and the EU. The prospects of an agreement lifted the value of the pound as currency markets respond well to certainty. However, the pound began to sink as the terms for Brexit caused problems for many members of the British Parliament on all sides of the political aisle. Prime Minister May ran into problems within her Tory party, which led to high-level resignations from her cabinet.

After shuttling between Europe and London to create a deal that both the EU and members of the Parliament can live with, the Prime Minister found herself in a no-win situation leading to her resignation.

The pound versus the dollar currency relationship was trading at $1.2558 on July 15, not far off its most recent low at $1.2480. The weekly chart shows that the pound is in oversold territory when it comes to price momentum, and relative strength at just under the 38 level is in the lower region of neutral territory. Open interest in the futures market has increased from under 148,000 contracts in April to 245,082 contracts at the end of last week as the value of the pound declined. In a futures market, falling price and rising open interest is typically a technical validation of a bearish price trend.

The futures market is a microcosm of the more liquid over-the-counter currency market. Therefore, the rise in open interest in futures likely reflects the increase in interest in the OTC market as the UK now prepared for the next Prime Minister.

Waiting for a new leader in the UK

Two candidates are still in the race to replace Prime Minister May. Either Boris Johnson, the ex-Mayor of London and former Foreign Secretary under Theresa May or Jeremy Hunt who succeeded Johnson as Foreign Secretary will become the next Prime Minister. The Tory Party's 160,000 members will choose between the two with the deadline for voting on July 22 at 5 PM GMT. Johnson is the clear frontrunner.

Johnson played a decisive role in the victory for the Brexit referendum. He has pledged to take the UK out of the EU by the October 31 deadline with a deal or no deal at all resulting in a hard Brexit. Jeremy Hunt has taken a softer approach saying that he refuses to guaranty that the UK will leave the EU by Christmas. Johnson is currently the favorite to win the contest.

A general election could follow quickly

Meanwhile, the Tory party does not have a clear majority in the Parliament as they depend on support from other parties as a mandate to govern. It is likely that the new Prime Minister will immediately face a confidence vote put on the floor by the leader of the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn. A no-confidence vote would trigger a general election leaving whomever the nation selects as the ruling party and next Prime Minister little time before the October 31 deadline.

In a sign of how contentious a general election could get, the recent elections for MPs to the EU offered a glance of the public's sentiment. A six-week-old political party, the Brexit party, won an overwhelming victory led by the contentious Nigel Farage. If the UK heads for a general election after either Johnson or Hunt become the Prime Minister, the pound could sink further as uncertainty over the leader who will guide the nation through the process and the outcome will be highly uncertain. We could see another new low below the $1.20 level in the pound versus dollar currency relationship, and the pound would likely decline versus the euro and other world foreign exchange instruments.

The EU cannot afford to budge on Brexit

Prime Minister May negotiated with the leadership of the European Union for years, and from the EU's perspective, that period is over. On more than a few occasions, the EU has told the UK and the world that there is no room for compromise and no more negotiating. The EU is taking a hard line on the Brexit issue because of the precedent it will set for the future. Any future departures from the Union will use Brexit as a model, so the Union needs to make it as difficult as possible for any other members considering an exit. A hard Brexit that causes economic suffering in the UK would be a deterrent for others seeking to leave the policy and financial clutches of Brussels and Frankfurt.

FXB is melting with the pound, but a weaker dollar could come to the rescue

The rise in open interest in British pound versus US dollar futures is a sign that market participants are ready for lots of volatility in the currency relationship over the coming days, weeks, and months. Based on the pattern of trading since June 2016, a deal between the UK and EU or a decision to remain for the UK would likely lift the value of the British currency. On the other hand, a hard Brexit could send the pound below the $1.20 level against the dollar.

The fund summary for the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB has net assets of $123.42 million, trades an average of 37,109 shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound-dollar relationship fell from $1.2830 on June 25 on the September futures contract to a low at $1.2480 on July 9, a decline of 2.73%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB fell from $123.50 to $120.72 or 2.25% as the product did a reasonable job reflecting the price action in the futures market.

The British pound looks ugly as we head into the final days of the contest between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. With the high potential of a victory for Johnson that could lead either a general election or hard Brexit, the pound could test the post-Brexit low at $1.20 over the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, falling interest rates in the US could weigh on the value of the dollar versus all world currencies over the coming weeks and months. When it comes to the pound, time will tell if narrowing interest rate differentials can offset some of the political uncertainty the UK faces, which could lead to lots of volatility in the pound versus US dollar currency relationship.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.