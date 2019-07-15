Range Resources: Nationwide Demand For Natural Gas To Surge And The Company Is Well-Positioned To Profit From It

On Friday, June 21, 2019, shale natural gas producer Range Resources Corporation (RRC) gave a presentation at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference. As is usually the case with presentations like this, Range Resources devoted a great deal of effort towards making an investment case in itself to investors. The company certainly has a great deal of growth potential as demand for natural gas continues to grow and it has enormous reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus shale. It also does not suffer from the stretched finances and high decline rates of other shale producers, which is certainly something that we should all appreciate. Overall, the company may have some potential, although its performance in the market as of late has been disappointing, to say the least.

The core of Range Resources' operations is in the Marcellus shale region of Appalachia, most notably the area right around Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:

Source: Range Resources

This area is one of the most natural gas-rich basins in the world, containing an estimated 40 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, three billion barrels of natural gas liquids, and 149 million barrels of condensate. The relatively high concentration of resources and Range Resources' control over all of the acreage provides a few benefits for development. Most notably, the company is able to use lengthy laterals when drilling wells, allowing for greater resource recovery from each well and more efficient use of the money spent on drilling. The high costs of shale drilling operations are one of the major problems plaguing the industry so it should be nice to see that Range Resources is a bit better positioned here. As we can see here, the company is far more cost-efficient than other Appalachian shale producers:

Source: Range Resources

One of the biggest advantages to this is that Range Resources is one of the few shale producers that is able to generate any free cash flow. This comes from the fact that the company's wells have a relatively low decline rate for shale gas wells, meaning that it does not have to constantly drill new wells just to maintain production. This allows the firm to retain cash for other purposes such as paying down debt. As we can see here, if gas prices average $2.70/mmbtu (Henry Hub is at $2.45/mmbtu as of the time of writing), then RRC should be able to generate a cumulative free cash flow of $1.2-$1.3 billion over the 2019-2023 period:

Source: Range Resources

This is one factor that will help the company improve its cost structure over the next few years as it uses some of this cash flow to pay down its existing debt:

Source: Range Resources

Perhaps somewhat curiously, Range Resources made no predictions about its forward production growth in the presentation. The firm did mention that it has identified 3,700 future drilling sites in its Marcellus acreage and reiterated its guidance to grow production by about 5% over the second quarter 2019 levels over the remainder of this year, but that is essentially it. This may be due to the fact that natural gas prices have fallen well below the company's expectations so it has decided to hold back on its expansion plans until conditions improve. This is not necessarily a bad thing, and it may explain the poor stock price performance lately, although it does mean that investors in the company will have to wait longer to get rewarded for their patience.

As I have discussed in a few past articles, the demand for natural gas is likely to increase over the coming years, in both the United States and abroad. In fact, current projections show that the demand for natural gas from U.S. sources will increase by about 21 billion cubic feet per day over the next five years. This demand growth will be driven by a few factors including a rising demand from natural gas-fired power plants, exports to Mexico, and the conversion of natural gas into LNG. Let us now discuss each one of these in turn.

As just mentioned, electrical utilities around the United States are working to convert old coal-fired power plants into natural gas-fired ones. This is partly out of a desire to reduce carbon emissions, as natural gas is generally considered to be a clean-burning fuel, and also out of a desire to take advantage of cost efficiencies as low natural gas prices have made these facilities relatively cheap to operate. As we can see here, the percentage of fossil fuel-powered power plants that are using natural gas has steadily increased over the past 15 years:

Source: Range Resources

This is a trend that is likely to continue as utilities have announced a number of coal and nuclear plant retirements over the next several years:

Source: Range Resources

These plants being retired will need to be replaced with something and natural gas is a reasonable candidate. While there may be some people that point out the growth in renewables, the fact is that the technology for those facilities is not yet good enough to replace fossil fuel-powered plants. Thus, we will likely be seeing growth in both natural gas and renewables at the expense of coal for electrical generation. This will serve to increase natural gas demand.

The past few years have also seen the United States export an increasing quantity of natural gas to Mexico. We can see this clearly here:

Source: Range Resources

This trend is expected to continue as Mexican demand for natural gas is increasing for the same reasons as it is in the United States. There is some rhetoric coming out of the Mexican government that could pose risks here. In particular, it is threatening to change pipeline contracts and return more of the Mexican energy market to state control. However, the Mexican need for natural gas will increase regardless so the ultimate result here is rather uncertain. It is quite possible that American natural gas producers like Range Resources will thus continue to benefit from this rising demand.

Finally, in many previous articles on both the free site and at Energy Profits in Dividends, I have been discussing the growing presence of the United States as an exporter of liquefied natural gas. This is likely to consume a growing quantity of natural gas as new facilities come online to convert it into LNG:

Source: Range Resources

One of the nice things about this chart is that the facilities shown above are already either operational or under construction and thus we can consider the projected impact that they will have on demand to be pretty solid. This year, we have seen a record level of new LNG capacity get approved so we can expect even stronger growth in the later years or even in the year or two past this chart's projected horizon as these projects enter commercial service.

The takeaway from all this is that there will very likely be sufficient demand for natural gas to allow Range Resources to boost its production and easily be able to sell all of it. Even if low gas prices today are causing the company to step back a bit on its growth ambitions, this rising demand would apply upward pressure on prices due to the law of supply and demand, which may help solve this problem in relatively short order. Thus, it still appears reasonably well-positioned to deliver gains to investors as the story plays out.

As I have mentioned a few times over the course of this article, Range Resources has had a very disappointing stock price performance as of late. We can see this clearly here:

It is interesting to note that this occurred despite the market as a whole having considerable strength. This could prove to be a bad sign as this performance seems to be implying that the market has concerns about the company's ability to remain a going concern. It is also undoubtedly a reaction to natural gas prices, which have also fallen precipitously since the first quarter:

Source: NASDAQ

This poor performance may also be creating an opportunity to get into the stock as it appears to be very undervalued at today's levels. We can see this by looking at the company's reserves. If we only look at the company's proved reserves, which are only those reserves that it expects to develop within the next five years or those reserves that are actively developed, Range Resources is worth $24 per share.

Source: Range Resources

This valuation assigns no value to those resources that are not economical to develop nor those resources that are unlikely to be touched within five years. As the current value is well below the value of just those proved reserves, it is almost as if the market is saying that there is absolutely no demand for this natural gas and therefore no point in developing it. As we just established, this does not appear to be the case and thus Range Resources appears to be substantially undervalued at today's levels.

Overall, the demand for natural gas in the United States and abroad is likely to surge in the coming years. Range Resources is, to my mind, the best of breed as far as shale gas producers go and as such the company is fairly well-positioned to take advantage of this growth due to the size of its reserves and financial strength. The market has, however, prices the stock as though Range Resources may not remain a going concern. At the current price, the market is essentially saying that its reserves are worthless, but that is certainly not the case when we look at the macroeconomic environment. This could be an opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.