IPO Update: Wanda Sports Group Readies Plans For U.S. IPO

WSG has grown in recent years but Q1 2019 growth appears to have plateaued, so it may be better to wait and see what Q2 2019's results show.

Wanda Sports Group has filed to raise $450 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Wanda Sports Group (WSG) has filed to raise $450 million in an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company operates major sporting events and related media and marketing initiatives.

WSG has grown well in recent years but growth and other financial metrics have plateaued or worsened in Q1 2019.

Company & Technology

Beijing, China-based Wanda Sports was founded to unite people in sports and enable athletes and their fans to live their passions and dreams.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Hengming Yang, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously President and the Chairman of BP [China] Investment Holdings.

Wanda acquired Infront Sports & Media in 2015, a Zug, Switzerland-based sports marketing company and WEH [World Endurance Holdings], a Tampa, Florida-based triathlon and endurance event services company, and established WSC in Beijing, China to provide a sports events, media, and marketing platform in China.

According to management, as of Dec. 31st, 2018, Wanda had worked with more than 160 rights owners, 120 media broadcasters, and over 750 brands.

Management claims that, according to a Frost & Sullivan report, Wanda Sports was the largest provider of events in triathlon, mountain biking and running globally, based on revenue and number of events organized in 2018, the number one full-service sports marketing company based on sports covered in 2018, and the number two full-service sports marketing company based on revenue in 2018.

Additionally, it claims to be the second global digital, production and sports solutions company based on revenue in 2018, according to the Frost & Sullivan report.

Wanda Sports has built a global sports event portfolio of globally-recognized brands and related intellectual properties in mass-participation sports owned by WEH, such as triathlon, running and mountain biking, which the firm complements with personal and corporate fitness as well as other events, including obstacle course racing, owned by Infront.

The company’s media services include media production and distribution of sports content in the form of live coverage, host broadcasting, programming, archive services, and digital solutions.

According to management, Wanda delivered a total of 3,700 event days for its partners in 2018.

Wanda Sports’ primary revenue source is from event entry fees and other event-related fees, such as host city fees. Otherwise, the firm monetizes its intellectual properties through sponsorship, event and product licensing, merchandising and media distribution opportunities.

Wherever the firm doesn’t own the intellectual property relating to sports events, it enters into rights-in and rights-out agreements to profit from media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities.

Customer/Visitor Acquisition

The firm has established the Brands 360 international sales department which is focused on reaching brands in markets where Wanda does not have a consistent presence or that it has identified as having additional potential.

The department's tasks include creating new revenue source through sponsorship sales, building a well-positioned and profitable virtual ad sales unit, driving additional revenue for its current rights, positioning the company for future rights, and establishing a testing ground for its sales as well as creating an integrated team.

Selling, Office & Admin expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven, per the table below:

Selling, Office & Admin Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 5.2% 2018 4.6% 2017 5.7%

Sources: Company registration statement

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, office & admin spend, has dropped markedly in the most recent period to 0.6x from 3.4x, as shown in the table below:

Selling, Office & Admin Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.6 2018 3.4

Sources: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Tecnavio, the global sporting events market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.58% between 2017 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth include the increasing passion of individuals for sports, which has resulted in the formation of teams representing various countries or regions, and the rise in disposable income, among other factors.

According to another 2019 market research report by The Business Research Company, the global sports market was valued at $488.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2014 and 2018.

Major competitors that provide or are developing sporting events include:

ESPN

Razorgator

Ticketmaster

21st Century Fox

Ace Ticket Worldwide

Adidas (ADS)

GoTickets.com

Nike (NKE)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

WSG’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slight and decelerating topline revenue growth

Reduced gross profit and dropping gross margin

A swing to net loss

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 275,781,000 3.3% 2018 $ 1,293,595,000 18.9% 2017 $ 1,088,241,720 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 67,500,000 -27.5% 2018 $ 418,594,000 -41.2% 2017 $ 711,466,020 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 24.48% 2018 32.36% 2017 65.38% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (9,697,000) 2018 $ 61,876,000 2017 $ 89,822,880 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (33,557,000) 2018 $ 76,284,000 2017 $ 166,072,920

Sources: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $209.7 million in cash and $1.9 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $3.6 million.

IPO Details

Wanda Sports and selling shareholders intend to sell 33.33 million ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $13.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $450 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Dalian Wanda will own 100% of Class B shares, which will represent a majority of voting power. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.7 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 25.08%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of a loan outstanding under a 364-day term loan facility and pay related costs, and to use the balance to fund strategic investments and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup, Haitong International, CICC, CLSA, Societe Generale, CIBC Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary

WSG is seeking U.S. public investment capital to pay down its debt, with little left over for its expansion initiatives.

The firm’s financials indicate that topline revenue growth has plateaued, at least in Q1 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier.

Additionally, other financial metrics have worsened, including reduced gross profit and gross margin, and a swing to net loss and negative cash flow from operations.

While the firm has grown topline metrics for recent full year operations, Q1 2019 results are concerning, especially since I couldn’t find management’s explanation for those results.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 2x for sharply slowing financial results. If we had Q2 2019 data, then we might be able to have greater visibility into its most recent results. Since we only have data through Q1 2019, we can’t see whether it was a blip or a trend.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 25, 2019.

