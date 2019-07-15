MSC Industrial Direct Raised The Dividend 19% And The Forward Yield Is Over 4%

MSC Industrial is trading at about 70% to 79% of fair value based on 10-year P/E ratio. I estimate a roughly 28% to 43% upside at the current stock price.

The company is one of the largest industrial products and services distributors in the U.S.

Thesis

In this article, I write about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM), another potential stock suitable for a dividend growth investor. MSC Industrial is not that well-known especially compared to its larger competitors like Fastenal Company (FAST) and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) due to their dividend track record and consistency in returning cash to shareholders. But saying that, MSC Industrial recently raised the dividend 19% and the forward dividend yield is now over 4%. This yield is much greater than the company's competitors. Furthermore, the current stock price of ~$69.55 has declined over 10% YTD. The stock price is also down significantly from its peak of ~$106 in early 2017 due to tariffs, trade wars, and a slowdown in worldwide industrial activity. Based on expected 2019 EPS, MSC Industrial is undervalued relative to its 10-year P/E multiple. Hence, I view this stock as a buy for patient investors.

MSC Industrial Overview

MSC Industrial is one of the largest industrial products and services distributor in the U.S. The company focuses on metalworking and maintenance and repair and operations products. The company offers over ~1.65 million products through a distribution network of over 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers.

Source: indist.com

This scale is an advantage in that few other competitors can match it. The company's scale and network permit MSC Industrial to have a 99% order fill rate on same-day shipments versus the industry average of 60%. In addition to offering industrial products, the company provides inventory management solutions. The company also provides metalworking services through its 100 specialists to assist in manufacturing process and efficiency improvements. In 2018, the company had ~$3.2B in sales and the majority of this was from the U.S. MSC Industrial is expanding in Mexico and has a presence in Canada and the U.K. Of note is that the founder's grandson is the CEO. The founding family has 70% of voting power through a dual-class share structure.

Dividend Power's Investment Process

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large-cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years

A dividend yield > 3%

A payout ratio of 65% or lower

P/E ratio < S&P 500's current average value

P/E ratio < 10-year average value

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2

Although I have criteria to follow, they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis, I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all seven criteria. Once I identify an interesting stock, I take a look at the quantitative and qualitative aspects for inclusion in my portfolio.

From the quantitative screen below, it is clear that MSC Industrial meets all of my criteria except large-cap stocks. However, I make an exception in this case due to the high yield and relative undervaluation. Given that my quantitative screen was mostly met, MSC Industrial would qualify as a strong candidate to start a new position or add to an existing position.

Dividend Power's Quantitative Screen

Criteria Checks Large Cap Stock $3.99B à No Dividend Yield > 3% 3.49% (TTM) and 4.3% (FWD) à Yes 10-Years of Increasing Dividends 16 Years à Yes Payout ratio of 65% or less 46.9% à Yes P/E Ratio < S&P 500's Current Average 13.1 < 22.3 à Yes P/E Ratio < 10-year Average 13.1 < 19.0 D/E Ratio < 2 0.22 à Yes

Source: Divided Power analysis based on data from Seeking Alpha, Morningstar.com, and multpl.com

Revenue And Earnings For Q3 FY2019 Were Below Expectations But Still Showed Growth

MSC Industrial reported Q3 FY2019 results on July 10, 2019. The company missed on both revenue and earnings estimates and also missed on previously provided guidance. The stock price traded down in response. Net sales came in at $866.5M compared to $828.3M in comparable quarters as seen in the chart below. This was due to 2.0% organic growth and 2.6% acquisition growth, which totaled less than the midpoint of the company's forecast. Diluted EPS increased 3.6% to $1.44 from $1.39 on a year-over-year basis. However, gross margins fell 110 bps to 42.5%. In addition, operating income decreased 4.2% to $110.5M from $115.4M on a year-over-year basis due to operating margins declining 110 bps to 12.8% from 13.9%.

MSC Industrial Q3 FY2019 Results

Source: www.investor.mscdirect.com

Importantly, MSC Industrial forecasts only 2.2% sales growth in Q4 FY2019 with roughly 1.0% organic sales growth and about 1.2% growth from acquisitions. The company is also guiding lower on gross margins and diluted EPS relative to Q3 FY2018 as seen in the chart below.

MSC Industrial Q4 FY2019 Guidance

Source: www.investor.mscdirect.com

This is likely on the lower end of expectations. MSC Industrial is being impacted by tariffs and trade headwinds. Specifically, Erik Gershwind, the CEO stated:

Our fiscal third quarter performance leaves us disappointed. We have seen a step-down in demand since April, while the pricing environment remains uncertain due to the overhang of tariffs and trade.

It is likely that these headwinds will continue into Q4 FY2019. But saying that, revenue growth should still be positive in FY2019 including acquisitions. However, EPS will likely show a decline in comparable quarters unless industrial activity accelerates or tariff and trade headwinds subside.

MSC Industrial's Dividend Is Safe

MSC Industrial has paid a growing regular dividend since 2003. The regular dividend was recently increased by 19% to $0.75 per share per quarter from $0.63 per share per quarter. The current forward yield is ~4.3%. This is the 16th straight annual increase. MSC Industrial will likely become a Dividend Aristocrat. Importantly, MSC Industrial has also paid three special dividends in the past with excess capital. The company paid $1.50 per share in 2005, $1.00 per share in 2010, and $3.00 per share in 2014. It is possible that once revenue and EPS return to growth, another special dividend could be paid.

The regular dividend payout ratio is about 46.9% and will increase to about 57% based on the new dividend rate and expected 2019 EPS of $5.24. However, this ratio is acceptable and meets my quantitative criteria. On an FCF basis, the dividend is also safe since in the TTM, the dividend required $125M in cash and FCF was $295M giving a ratio of ~42.3%. This is a conservative value. Going forward, the dividend will require roughly $168M based on 56M shares. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~50-55%. This value still indicates a safe dividend. Hence, based on payout ratio and FCF, I believe that the dividend will continue to grow. Furthermore, it is unlikely that the dividend will be cut in the event of an EPS downturn based on these metrics.

The balance sheet is also reasonably conservative. The company had $246.3M in short-term debt and $284.7M in long-term debt at the end of Q3 FY 2019. Short-term debt increased ~$22M and long-term debt decreased about $26.5M on a year-over-year basis. The long-term debt is fixed rate of rates between 2.65% and 3.79%, which is very low. Of note is that debt is private placement debt. The debt values are not significant for a company the size of MSC Industrial. Furthermore, FCF is sufficient to pay down debt rapidly if needed. However, the company does not keep significant cash and cash equivalents on hand with only $38.8M in Q3 FY2019. I would like to see a greater amount of cash on hand on par with short-term debt. But saying that, this is not a significant risk due to the high FCF.

MSC Industrial's Valuation

Now let's examine MSC Industrial's valuation. I use an expected 2019 EPS of $5.24 and a P/E ratio of 18.0 to obtain a fair value estimate of $94.32. The EPS estimate is based on YTD EPS plus the mid-point of the Q4 FY2019 guidance. I use a P/E ratio of 18.0 since this is somewhat less than the 10-year average of 19.2. I discount the multiple due to slowing sales growth, declining margins, and tariff and trade headwinds.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0, I obtain a fair value range from $89.08 to $99.56. The current stock price is ~70% to ~79% above below my estimate of fair value. The market is undervaluing MSC Industrial due to tariff and trade headwinds and the recent miss in revenue and EPS.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $89.08 $94.32 $99.56 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 79% 74% 70%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

MSC Industrial is a stock that is relatively unknown. The company is overshadowed by larger competitors with greater recognition and dividend histories. But saying that, MSC Industrial has scale, national presence, a growing dividend, and pays a special dividend. The forward yield is greater than 4%. In addition, the company stock price is well below fair value estimates and all-time peak. However, the company is currently facing tariffs and trade headwinds that show no sign of dissipating in the foreseeable future. But due to the positive attributes and relative undervaluation in an overvalued market, I rate this stock a buy.

