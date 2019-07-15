Coeur Mining: Impressive Run-Up

CDE experienced a sharp run-up mainly due to the price of gold, and it is time to take 20% off the table.

Gold and silver production at the Palmarejo mine in Mexico rose 21.7% for gold and 35.9% for silver sequentially, but lower compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Image: Palmarejo gold and silver complex in Mexico Source: Coeur Mining

Quick Presentation

The Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) fits perfectly the profile of a gold/silver producer with a gold sale representing ~71.7% and a silver sale of ~28.3% of the metal sold during 2Q'19 (not including zinc and lead production).

The company operates five North American mines including Palmarejo and Kensington mines as leading producers, and Silvertip mine presently in a ramp-up phase.

Source: CDE Presentation

As a reminder, Coeur Mining closed an important deal with Alio Gold (ALO) for the acquisition of the Lincoln Hill Project and other mineral assets. These assets are adjacent to the Rochester mine.

Below is the production of gold and silver for 2Q'19.

Coeur Mining is a problematic investing case because of the apparent weakness of its financial profile, which is mitigated in part by a recent bullish price of gold, now trading over $1,400 per Oz, albeit the price of silver has not performed as well and now carry a ratio of ~88:1.

However, the general outlook has drastically changed since the last quarter with a new gold price bullish momentum, which will result in a significant jump in the gold price in Q3.

One concern remaining is that Coeur Mining's debt load is particularly heavy despite a strong asset base, and the lack of free cash flow is not a decisive element from a long-term investing perspective. However, the company may turn free cash flow positive in 2Q'19 and most certainly in 3Q'19.

Coeur Mining announced Preliminary production for 2Q'19

On July 11, 2019, Coeur Mining announced production for 2Q'19:

Second quarter 2019 production of 86,584 ounces of gold, 3.1 million ounces of silver, 5.3 million pounds of zinc and 5.0 million pounds of lead. Metal sales for the quarter were 86,385 ounces of gold, 3.0 million ounces of silver, 5.3 million pounds of zinc and 5.2 million pounds of lead.

Below is the gold/silver production from 1Q'15 to 2Q'19:

Using the numbers indicated in the press release, I was able to calculate the gold and silver prices realized for 2Q'19. I came up with $1,277 per Au Oz and $14.89 per Ag Oz.

Based on the numbers above, I have estimated 2Q'19 revenues at $153 million, which were very close to 1Q'19.

Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur's president and chief executive officer, said in the press release:

Our second quarter operational results were in-line with our expectations and reflect solid, double-digit production increases across all four metals we produce. We continue to deliver quarter-over-quarter improvements at Silvertip, which is a top initiative for the Company this year.

In the press release, the company said:

Higher production during the quarter was primarily driven by an 18% increase in mill throughput as well as improved access to higher-grade secondary stopes with better recoveries due to the maintenance and expansion of the cemented rockfill plant, which was completed in the prior quarter.

However, it saw an excellent gold production at Kensington mine.

Finally, the Silvertip mine in British Columbia delivered decent results. Second-quarter silver, zinc, and lead production increased 44%, 43%, and 62%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter to 0.3 million ounces of silver, 5.3 million pounds of zinc, and 5.0 million pounds of lead. Production benefited from significantly higher feed grades and recovery rates across all metals.

Guidance for 2019

Coeur Mining reaffirmed total full-year 2019 production guidance of 334-372K oz. of gold, 12.2-14.7M oz. of silver, 25-40M lbs. of zinc and 20-35M lbs. of lead.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining experienced a sharp run-up since the end of May. The stock is now up nearly 70%, which is quite impressive. The question is to know if this considerable stock recovery is justified on the company values or just a response to the bullish environment that the gold sector is enjoying now?

Looking at the metal production closely, I do not see sufficient improvement to justify such a sharp rally, and I am more inclined to presume that CDE is merely going up in correlation with the gold price.

The next few weeks will tell the story, but in my opinion, I do not see much improvement from here, unless gold price can cross the $1,420 resistance, which is unlikely after the recent bullish US employment report.

Technical Analysis

Assuming that CDE has reached a top around $4.70, I see a descending channel pattern with line support at $3.75 (I recommend buying at this level) and a line resistance at $4.70 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position unless the gold price can cross the $1,425 per Oz with strong momentum).

Descending channel patterns are often considered bearish continuation patterns, which means that the probability of a retracement from here is high. However, the price of gold will be the judge. Again, I am not pushing you to close your position, but only take about 20% of your position as an insurance against a potential retracement which may occur depending on the gold price strength.

