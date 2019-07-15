T2 Biosystems Announced The Holy Grail For Blood-Borne Pathogen Detection But No One Noticed (Yet)

In a market cap comparison of T2 Biosystems to competitors like Accelerate Diagnostics, T2 is vastly undervalued, while at the same time Accelerate Diagnostics technology could be considered legacy.

The main bear argument that the company's panels do not identify enough pathogens in now in shortfall.

A subset of this panel is already being used by customers using the T2DX platform to identity pathogens, both from direct-to-blood and blood cultures.

T2 Biosystems announced it has feasibility data to potentially make a panel that will cover over >99% of blood infections by detecting over 250 pathogen species.

Before I get into the main theme of the article, I want to make a market-cap comparison of T2 Biosystems (TTOO) and Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX). Reason being, to investigate if TTOO is undervalued in comparison to AXDX or not.

AXDX is a Vitro diagnostics company that offers a diagnostic platform for the identification of pathogens and antibiotic susceptibility testing (ID/AST). However this is a very crowded sector, with much bigger players such as bioMérieux (OTC:BMXXY) and privately held Beckman Coulter. TTOO on the other hand has no competition, because it's the only company that offers direct from blood testing.

Why is AXDX worth over $1B?

The above chart depicts the market cap and revenue of AXDX. Please note that the company has had a market cap of around $1B for several years. This despite the fact that it had zero revenue until recently. Not only that, but its current revenue is even lower than TTOO.

In addition, AXDX is also burning about $20M per quarter, with no guidance as too when the company will break even. So the market has placed a very high premium on AXDX shares.

So why is AXDX worth over $1B? My guess is that the market is giving the benefit of the doubt to the company, that eventually it will establish itself in the market. The company has about $150M in cash and investments, and even at the current burn rate, it will take almost 2 years before the company needs additional capital. However since the market is expecting revenue to increase, it will probably not need additional capital.

But if this is the case, then why is TTOO only worth about $75M as of the writing of this article? Yes, TTOO might need capital over the next year or so, but even if it raises capital and dilutes current shareholders, this still doesn't justify its current valuation.

Why TTOO's market cap is unjustified low

First of all many see the current cash burn for TTOO and assume the company will need to raise capital at some point over the next 3 quarters. My first observation is that this disregards the company's guidance.

Please remember that the company is guiding for $20M in revenue for 2019, and at least $50M in 2020, and expects to break even when revenue reaches in the range of $65-$75M.

But let's get back to the valuation of TTOO. For arguments sake, let's assume that the depressed market cap of TTOO shares is associated with the fear of dilution from market participants. Now let's also assume that TTOO raises capital today by selling additional equity.

Let's say TTOO issues such shares so as to double its current share count. In fact let's take it one step further. Let's assume TTOO tripled its current 44.34 million shares outstanding, by selling an additional 88.68M shares at about $1.60 per share, thus raising an additional $141M in equity capital, and having a total outstanding share count of about 133M shares outstanding.

To begin with, if the company were to do such a secondary offering, it would have about $180M in cash on its books. Is there anyone who would then be afraid of further dilution? Probably not, so the bear case for dilution would probably go away.

But even assuming something like this could happen, what would the market cap of the company be after such an offering? The answer is about about $214M.

That's right, even if such high dilution were to take place, the market cap of TTOO would still only be about 1/5th of AXDX.

Meaning, TTOO shares would need to rise fivefold to be at market-cap par with AXDX. This is how depressed TTOO shares are at the moment (according to me).

The next question is, why should TTOO be worth over $1B or higher than AXDX?

When one compares the technology of AXDX to TTOO, AXDX could be considered legacy (my opinion). Yes, I know rapid ID/AST platforms are considered the next big thing for detecting blood infectious diseases, but please remember that none have the speed and reliability of TTOO, and they rely on a positive blood culture. The problem with relying on a positive blood culture is that you don't always get one, or it might take a long time when you do.

Comparing the platforms of AXDX vs TTOO is not the scope of the article, but I will list a bunch of reasons why TTOO's platform is a game-changer compared to every ID/AST platform on the market. And direct-to-blood detection is not the only reason.

Besides the possibility of dilution, an additional bear argument for TTOO shares is that its panels do not cover enough pathogens. On the face of it this is not an unjust argument. Indeed, most ID/AST platforms detect more pathogens than T2's panels. But please keep in mind that T2 detects pathogens direct from blood, where all other platforms from blood-culture.

Also, TTOO has chosen the most relevant pathogens to detect, even if they are a relatively small number. For example, the T2Bacteria identifies:

50% of all bacterial bloodstream infections

70% of all blood culture species in the emergency department

90% of deadly ESKAPE pathogens3

Also remember T2 is more about speed and accuracy (specificity & sensitivity) and less about plurality (so far).

However there is a reason why TTOO has chosen to identify fewer pathogens than the competition. Dr. Thomas Lowery, Chief Scientific Officer of T2 Biosystems explains it at the ASM Microbe 2019 company presentation:

From the 10' mark, Thomas says T2 started with T2Candida identifying 5 pathogens, and then developed T2Bacteria also identifying 5 pathogens because it wanted to:

Manage the performance of the panel

Understand what it takes to get robust clinical performance

Understand what it takes to get FDA clearance.

Indeed this makes sense. Please remember that the technology T2 is using (magnetic residence) is unique to the sector. No other company uses this technique, and also remember it is protected by 60 patents and 40 pending. Then Thomas lands a bombshell saying:

The company now has T2MR feasibility data to be able to make a panel that will cover over >99% of blood infections by detecting over 250 pathogen species.

From the ASM Microbe 2019 Press Release:

T2MR® Technology has the potential to provide coverage for ≥99% of bloodstream infections: Dr. Lowery will present feasibility data demonstrating that the T2MR Technology has the capability to potentially detect >250 pathogen species, which would cover ≥99% of blood-borne pathogens responsible for bloodstream infections and sepsis. It has also demonstrated the ability to potentially detect resistance markers for all blood-borne antibiotic resistance threats identified by the Centers for Disease Control (NASDAQ:CDC). These diagnostic capabilities could allow the Company to develop a panel that provides comprehensive coverage of bloodstream infections.

In addition, Thomas said T2 customers are currently using T2's panels both direct from direct blood and post blood culture. Their data shows that T2 panels can be used both ways. He said such data might be released over the next year or so. Please note these customers are not using the entire "new panel" mentioned, but a subset.

T2 is now the game-changer of game-changers

When I first read this information I said to myself Wow! I mean, if this is not the "Holy Grail" of blood disease detection, I don't know what is. And just to make sure I was not mistaken, I sent an email to T2's IR department asking for clarification, and the answer I received was this:

We envision that the primary use for the "new panel" would be direct from blood, the same as the current panels. However, recent research by customers with our panels show that they can also be used post-culture. This presents the opportunity of this panel (and other T2 panels) to be validated for use post-culture. This would allow laboratories to use a single panel for both direct-from-blood and post culture.

Now let's step back a little and think what all this means. T2 has the feasibility data to make a panel that could potentially detect just about every blood-borne pathogen responsible for bloodstream infections and sepsis under the sun, with specificity & sensitivity as good or better than blood cultures. All this in about in 3-5 hours, as compared to 1-5 days for blood cultures, and ID testing from platforms like AXDX.

While there is no timeline as to when T2 will make this new panel available, what is important from an investor's perspective, is that the market will begin to discount this new panel in T2's share price today.

Also, since T2 has the feasibility data, I am assuming most of the R&D is done, and the only thing remaining is the standard 510k process to get FDA approval.

So the question is: when this panel becomes available, will it change the way the medical community thinks about detecting blood pathogens? My answer is yes.

The reason is simple. When detecting blood bloodstream infections, T2 will identify which pathogen is in the bloodstream over 99% of the time. If there is no pathogen detected, then doctors can be assured the patient has no bloodstream infection, and look for something else. No blood culture needed anymore.

If T2 returns a pathogen, then in 3-5 hours doctors can provide the appropriate antibiotic medication. And depending on the pathogen, doctors might also elect to run a T2Resistance panel test (also direct from blood) to check for genetic Resistant Markers and fine-tune antibiotic therapy even more appropriately (more on that below).

Simply put, there is no other platform that even comes close to what I described above. All this without a positive blood culture, and in warp speed compared to conventional blood cultures and ID/AST platforms. Remember, we are talking over 99% of possible known blood infections and over 250 pathogens.

This is one of the reasons why I think Accelerate Diagnostics is already legacy technology when compared to T2 Biosystems, despite having a great product, and why TTOO should be worth a lot more than AXDX.

In my opinion, TTOO shares at the current valuation represent an opportunity that investors come across very few times in their investing careers.

The "new panel" will be a game-changer, but T2's remaining pipeline is as impressive

The first item in the pipeline I want to mention is the T2Resistance Panel. Mind you this is the first product ever to detect resistance markers direct-from-blood. It also has "Breakthrough Device Designation" from the FDA, and is expected to be available for research use in the U.S. and receive CE-Mark for commercial availability in Europe by the end of 2019.

Currently, T2 doesn’t plan to provide AST (antibiotic susceptibility testing). Instead, T2 is focused on developing a suite of direct-from-blood panels for rapid ID of species and resistance genes to better inform patient treatment earlier in the progression of infections.

So the question is, what is the difference between AST and resistance markers detection?

Antibiotic susceptibility: measurement of what drugs an organism is resistant to, by growing it in the presence of an antibiotic and monitoring if the antibiotic kills or inhibits organism growth.

The advantage of this method is that the susceptibility of nearly any organism/drug combination can be measured. The disadvantage is that sometimes organisms can exhibit susceptibility when growing in the artificial environment of a AST device but be truly resistant when in a patient. The other disadvantage is harmonization across microbiology labs of what level of growth constitutes “susceptible” vs “resistant”.

Perhaps the greatest disadvantage is that one must obtain a pathogen isolate to do this method (meaning a purified culture). This leads to great delays in obtaining an AST result. Also, all the above require a positive blood culture. If you do not get a positive culture, no AST result is possible.

I talked to an acquaintance who has experience in these matters, and specifically how long it takes to get a VST result. He did not have experience with the AXDX platform, but he does have experience with the VITEK2 platform. This is what he told me:

The VITEK2 requires a purified micro-organisms isolate prior to use as well as knowing what species that isolate is before being able to use the system. Then one selects a card with relevant antibiotics on it and runs the card to evaluate how that isolate grows in the presence of those drugs on that card. The VITEK2 doesn’t detect the presence of resistance genes or pathogen genes. It is used days later in the progression of infection of a patient. Yes, it can detect a large variety of organisms but only after those organisms have yielded a positive blood culture, and have been sub-cultured to yield a high concentration, pure culture (0.5 MacFarland units) that can be loaded onto the VITEK2 system. That takes over 2 days at a minimum and patients who never yield a positive culture cannot be measured with the VITEK2.

While I don't mean to discount the importance of the VITEK or AXDX platforms, I do want to bring to your attention that getting a VST result might take a while. And as Dr. Lowery highlighted at ASM Microbe 2019, for patients who are infected with carbapenemase resistant organisms, it has been shown almost 10% are dead before AST results are available. So while AST results are thorough, they have their disadvantages.

Now let's see how T2 does the equivalent of a VST result with its T2Resistance panel by measuring resistant markets.

Resistant Markers: measurement of the presence of genes within the organism that are known to endow the organism with antibiotic resistance.

The advantage of this method is that if the gene is present then it can be active within the patient’s infection regardless of whether or not it is being used by the organism when grown in a petri dish.

The disadvantage is that not all resistance genes are known, so not all can be measured with this method. However, the majority of these genes are known and can be detected with genetic methods. And in the case of the T2Resistance Panel, it identifies 13 resistance genes from both gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens. These include detection of the most clinically important carbapenem resistance genes, which are listed on the CDC's Urgent Threat list for antibiotic resistance.

Please note the panel is used direct-from-blood, enabling results to come out for patients who do not yield a positive blood culture, or far earlier than those who do yield positive blood cultures. And as noted above, in many cases time is of the essence.

In my opinion when this panel becomes available for sale in the U.S., it will also be a game-changer. Simply put, the T2Resistance panel will have no competition, when time is of the essence to detect antibiotic resistance. And while not all resistance markers are known, over time more will become available. No, current AST platforms will continue to be used, but as time passes this panel will become the gold standard in antibiotic resistance. It's also an incentive for hospitals and organizations to adopt T2's platform.

Another very important product in the pipeline is the T2Candida auris Panel (currently for research use only).

T2Candida auris research-use-only provides significantly faster results in detecting the recently emerging superbug, Candida auris: Research data shows that the T2Candida auris RUO Panel can detect all four known clades of Candida auris in 5 hours, compared to 14 days with culture methods.

While very few people know of this pathogen, it's an emerging threat in hospitals around the world. I highly advise you take several minutes to listen to what Tom Chiller, MD, MPH, from the Mycotic Diseases Branch of the CDC has to say about Candida auris.

It's also important to note that because of the urgency of the matter, political pressure is building up. ​Senator Chuck Schumer recently urged the federal government to designate C​andida ​auris ​an emergency,​ so funds can be made available to New York ​where hundreds of cases have already been reported (link here).

Please note the panel can detect C​andida ​auris in blood samples and skin swab, and detects of all four known clades of C​andida auris.

In a recent T2 press release we also read:

T2MR Technology can detect five biothreat pathogens: New data show that the T2MR technology can detect five biothreat pathogens, including: Bacillus anthracis (anthrax), Burkholderia spp.,Rickettsia prowazekii, Francisella tularensis and Yersinia pestis. These biothreat pathogens can be detected by T2MR technology, which has been proven to work in whole blood (no pre-culture required), environmental samples, other biofluids, and swab samples. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has defined these as biothreat pathogens because they require quick antibiotic treatment and can be difficult to diagnose due to non-distinguishing symptoms, making the development and availability of rapid, high-throughput, high sensitivity diagnostics for these biothreat pathogens a national priority.

While such a panel is not an announced product yet, my guess is that eventually it will be a pipeline product. And while I do not know (nor have been able to find) what the TAM (total addressable market) might be for such a product, I am guessing that its development will in part be financed by the U.S. government itself.

Also important to note is that the company's T2MR technology can be used for many other applications, that we are probably not aware of at the moment. I anticipate that many more products will appear in the pipeline in the years ahead that will surprise us.

Finally, perhaps the product that will surprise everyone in the not too distant future is the T2Lyme Panel. I have written extensively on Lyme disease in two past articles (please follow the links here and here), so I don't want to repeat the significance of this panel when approved by the FDA.

There are two important items I want to remind readers. The current cost for laboratory test to identify Lyme is about $500M in the U.S. alone (2014 data). The problem is bigger in Europe, and I am not even counting Asia and other parts around the world.

The panel provides 100% NPA (negative percent agreement) even in the early stages of the disease. In the case of Lyme, knowing you don't have it is just as important as knowing you do.

Please consider reading the two previous articles mentioned above for further information. Clinical trials are currently underway and if enrollment is completed this year, submission for FDA approval is expected by the end of 2019.

Bottom line

The data announced by T2 for its potential new panel is a game-changer, and will become the "Holy Grail" of blood disease detection. It will cover over >99% of blood infections by detecting over 250 pathogen species. While there is no timeline on availability, I am guessing it will be a gradual process.

And when the market finally understands the importance of this new panel, we should start to see a rise in shares. And the current bear argument, that the company's panels do not cover enough pathogens will be no more.

And while I anticipate that the bulk of future revenue will come from the new panel (the Holy Grail), please note that the other panels not only complement the company's platform, but are also an incentive to use T2's platform.

For example, if you are a hospital in New York State that has both a Lyme problem and a Candida auris problem, going with T2's platform as opposed to some other ID/AST platform is the way to go.

Now getting back to what TTOO shares might be worth vs. AXDX. The way I see it, when the new panel becomes available, ID/AST platforms like AXDX will become legacy. Not only will T2 be able to detect any pathogen under the sun, but it will also be able to do it at the speed of light direct from blood.

In addition, T2 has a very rich pipeline that will provide an incentive for medical institutions to prefer T2's platform. Also, note that customers may also be able to use blood culture with T2's panels. So T2's platform now covers the best of both worlds. So if the market is right and AXDX is worth about $1B, then TTOO is worth more. How much more I do not know, but more (a lot more).

Finally, while on the face of it the company has about 3-4 quarters of cash at the current cash burn rate, many have not taken into consideration the guidance of the company.

As I explained in this article, even if T2 were to double its total share count to raise additional capital, it would still be trading at a very depressed valuation compared to AXDX. So the increase capital argument is not relevant in my book.

On my next article I will try to answer the question if the company needs to raise additional capital, how much, and when. As a teaser, I can tell you from now that if guidance is confirmed, the company might not need additional capital.

In a previous article I said imagine the year was 1995, and TTOO was the internet, with blood cultures being the fax machine. Eventually, blood cultures will be used less and less and T2's platform more and more as adoption becomes broader.

Well, with the new panel announced broader adoption will happen faster than I anticipated. And one day we will all just wake up and like magic, T2's detection technology will be the norm, even if current ID/AST platforms and blood cultures will still be in use for many years. Remember, fax machines are still in use today, but most people have seen or used one for many years.

In a previous article my longer term target for TTOO shares was $25 a share. Based on the new information pertaining to the "new panel", I reiterate this price target, however longer term the price should go much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

